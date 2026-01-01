Kubernetes Quickstart

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Kubernetes Quickstart

Learn how to deploy a self-hosted router in Kubernetes using Helm charts

note
Apollo recommends using the Apollo GraphOS Operator for production deployments and when managing multiple routers or complex architectures. The Operator provides declarative Kubernetes resources to manage routers, supergraphs, graph schemas, and subgraphs, making it easier to maintain consistency and automate deployments across your infrastructure.

Use the Operator when you need:
  • Production-grade deployments with declarative configuration management
  • Simplified management of multiple routers, supergraphs, and subgraphs
  • Support for complex architectures including single-cluster, multi-cluster, and hybrid configurations
  • Integration with existing CI/CD workflows through deploy-only patterns
For more details, see the Operator workflow patterns.
note
The Apollo Router Core source code and all its distributions are made available under the Elastic License v2.0 (ELv2) license.
note
If your organization uses a corporate proxy with TLS inspection, add your proxy's root certificate to the container.

This guide uses Helm charts to deploy a self-hosted router in Kubernetes. Using Helm is suitable for quick deployments, testing, or when you prefer direct Helm chart management.

This guide shows how to:

  • Get the router Helm chart from the Apollo container repository.

  • Deploy a router with a basic Helm chart.

Prerequisites

note
This guide assumes you are familiar with Kubernetes and Helm. If you are not familiar with either, you can find a Kubernetes tutorial and a Helm tutorial to get started.

  • A GraphOS graph set up in your Apollo account. If you don't have a graph, you can create one in the GraphOS Studio.

  • Helm version 3.x or higher installed on your local machine.

  • A Kubernetes cluster with access to the internet.

GraphOS graph

Set up your self-hosted graph and get its graph ref and API key.

If you need a guide to set up your graph, you can follow the self-hosted router quickstart and complete step 1 (Set up Apollo tools), step 4 (Obtain your subgraph schemas), and step 5 (Publish your subgraph schemas).

Kubernetes cluster

If you don't have a Kubernetes cluster, you can set one up using kind or minikube locally, or by referring to your cloud provider's documentation.

Quickstart

To deploy the router, run the helm install command with an argument for the router's OCI image URL. Optionally, you can add arguments for the values.yaml configuration file and/or additional arguments to override specific configuration values.

Bash
1helm install <name_for_install> --namespace apollo-router --set managedFederation.apiKey="<graph-api-key>" --set managedFederation.graphRef="<graph-ref>"  oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router

The necessary arguments for specific configuration values:

Some optional but recommended arguments:

  • --namespace <router-namespace>. The namespace scope for this deployment.

  • --version <router-version>. The version of the router to deploy. If not specified by helm install, the latest version is installed.

Verify deployment

Verify that your router is one of the deployed releases with the helm list command. If you deployed with the --namespace <router-namespace> option, you can list only the releases within your namespace:

Bash
1helm list --namespace <router-namespace>

Deployed architecture

The default deployed architecture will be:

Router Helm chart configuration

Apollo provides an application Helm chart with each release of Apollo Router Core in GitHub. Since the router version v0.14.0, Apollo has released the router Helm chart as an Open Container Initiative (OCI) image in the GitHub container registry.

note
The path to the OCI router chart is oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router and tagged with the applicable router release version. For example, router version v2.3.0's Helm chart would be oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router:2.3.0.

You customize a deployed router with the same command-line options and YAML configuration options using different Helm CLI options and YAML keys through a values file.

Each router chart has a defult values.yaml file with router and deployment settings. The released, unedited file has a few explicit settings, including:

Click to expand values.yaml for router v2.3.0
The values of the Helm chart for Apollo Router Core v2.3.0 in the GitHub container repository, as output by the helm show command:
Bash
1helm show values oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router
YAML
1# Default values for router.
2# This is a YAML-formatted file.
3# Declare variables to be passed into your templates.
4
5replicaCount: 1
6
7# -- See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/graphos/reference/router/configuration#yaml-config-file for yaml structure
8router:
9  configuration:
10    supergraph:
11      listen: 0.0.0.0:4000
12    health_check:
13      listen: 0.0.0.0:8088
14
15  args:
16    - --hot-reload
17
18managedFederation:
19  # -- If using managed federation, the graph API key to identify router to Studio
20  apiKey:
21  # -- If using managed federation, use existing Secret which stores the graph API key instead of creating a new one.
22  # If set along `managedFederation.apiKey`, a secret with the graph API key will be created using this parameter as name
23  existingSecret:
24  # -- If using managed federation, the name of the key within the existing Secret which stores the graph API key.
25  # If set along `managedFederation.apiKey`, a secret with the graph API key will be created using this parameter as key, defaults to using a key of `managedFederationApiKey`
26  existingSecretKeyRefKey:
27  # -- If using managed federation, the variant of which graph to use
28  graphRef: ""
29
30# This should not be specified in values.yaml. It's much simpler to use --set-file from helm command line.
31# e.g.: helm ... --set-file supergraphFile="location of your supergraph file"
32supergraphFile:
33
34# An array of extra environmental variables
35# Example:
36# extraEnvVars:
37#   - name: APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH
38#     value: /etc/apollo/supergraph.yaml
39#   - name: APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG
40#     value: debug
41#
42extraEnvVars: []
43extraEnvVarsCM: ""
44extraEnvVarsSecret: ""
45
46# An array of extra VolumeMounts
47# Example:
48# extraVolumeMounts:
49#   - name: rhai-volume
50#     mountPath: /dist/rhai
51#     readonly: true
52extraVolumeMounts: []
53
54# An array of extra Volumes
55# Example:
56# extraVolumes:
57#   - name: rhai-volume
58#     configMap:
59#       name: rhai-config
60#
61extraVolumes: []
62
63image:
64  repository: ghcr.io/apollographql/router
65  pullPolicy: IfNotPresent
66  # Overrides the image tag whose default is the chart appVersion.
67  tag: ""
68
69containerPorts:
70  # -- If you override the port in `router.configuration.server.listen` then make sure to match the listen port here
71  http: 4000
72  # -- For exposing the metrics port when running a serviceMonitor for example
73  metrics: 9090
74  # -- For exposing the health check endpoint
75  health: 8088
76
77# -- An array of extra containers to include in the router pod
78# Example:
79# extraContainers:
80#   - name: coprocessor
81#     image: acme/coprocessor:1.0
82#     ports:
83#       - containerPort: 4001
84extraContainers: []
85
86# -- An array of init containers to include in the router pod
87# Example:
88# initContainers:
89#   - name: init-myservice
90#     image: busybox:1.28
91#     command: ["sh"]
92initContainers: []
93
94# -- A map of extra labels to apply to the resources created by this chart
95# Example:
96# extraLabels:
97#   label_one_name: "label_one_value"
98#   label_two_name: "label_two_value"
99extraLabels: {}
100
101lifecycle: {}
102#  preStop:
103#    exec:
104#      command:
105#        - /bin/bash
106#        - -c
107#        - sleep 10
108
109imagePullSecrets: []
110nameOverride: ""
111fullnameOverride: ""
112
113serviceAccount:
114  # Specifies whether a service account should be created
115  create: true
116  # Annotations to add to the service account
117  annotations: {}
118  # The name of the service account to use.
119  # If not set and create is true, a name is generated using the fullname template
120  name: ""
121
122podAnnotations: {}
123deploymentAnnotations: {}
124
125podSecurityContext:
126  {}
127  # fsGroup: 2000
128
129securityContext:
130  {}
131  # capabilities:
132  #   drop:
133  #   - ALL
134  # readOnlyRootFilesystem: true
135  # runAsNonRoot: true
136  # runAsUser: 1000
137
138service:
139  type: ClusterIP
140  port: 80
141  annotations: {}
142  targetport: http
143
144serviceMonitor:
145  enabled: false
146
147ingress:
148  enabled: false
149  className: ""
150  annotations: {}
151    # kubernetes.io/ingress.class: nginx
152    # kubernetes.io/tls-acme: "true"
153  hosts:
154    - host: chart-example.local
155      paths:
156        - path: /
157          pathType: ImplementationSpecific
158  tls: []
159  #  - secretName: chart-example-tls
160  #    hosts:
161  #      - chart-example.local
162
163# set to true to enable istio's virtualservice
164virtualservice:
165  enabled: false
166  # namespace: ""
167  # gatewayName: "" # Deprecated in favor of gatewayNames
168  # gatewayNames: []
169  #  - "gateway-1"
170  #  - "gateway-2"
171  # Hosts: "" # configurable but will default to '*'
172  #  - somehost.domain.com
173  # http:
174  #   main:
175  #     # set enabled to true to add
176  #     # the default matcher of `exact: "/" or prefix: "/graphql"`
177  #     # with the <$fullName>.<.Release.Namespace>.svc.cluster.local destination
178  #     enabled: true
179  #   # use additionals to provide your custom virtualservice rules
180  #   additionals: []
181  #   - name: "default-nginx-routes"
182  #       match:
183  #         - uri:
184  #             prefix: "/foo"
185  #       rewrite:
186  #         uri: /
187  #       route:
188  #         - destination:
189  #             host: my.custom.backend.svc.cluster.local
190  #             port:
191  #               number: 80
192
193# set to true and provide configuration details if you want to make external https calls through istio's virtualservice
194serviceentry:
195  enabled: false
196  # hosts:
197  # a list of external hosts you want to be able to make https calls to
198  #   - api.example.com
199
200resources:
201  {}
202  # We usually recommend not to specify default resources and to leave this as a conscious
203  # choice for the user. This also increases chances charts run on environments with little
204  # resources, such as Minikube. If you do want to specify resources, uncomment the following
205  # lines, adjust them as necessary, and remove the curly braces after 'resources:'.
206  # limits:
207  #   cpu: 100m
208  #   memory: 128Mi
209  # requests:
210  #   cpu: 100m
211  #   memory: 128Mi
212
213autoscaling:
214  enabled: false
215  minReplicas: 1
216  maxReplicas: 100
217  targetCPUUtilizationPercentage: 80
218  # targetMemoryUtilizationPercentage: 80
219  #
220  # Specify container-specific HPA scaling targets
221  # Only available in 1.27+ (https://kubernetes.io/blog/2023/05/02/hpa-container-resource-metric/)
222  # containerBased:
223  #   - name: <container name>
224  #     type: cpu
225  #     targetUtilizationPercentage: 75
226
227# -- Sets the [rolling update strategy parameters](https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/workloads/controllers/deployment/#rolling-update-deployment).  Can take absolute values or % values.
228rollingUpdate:
229  {}
230# Defaults if not set are:
231#  maxUnavailable: 25%
232#  maxSurge: 25%
233
234nodeSelector: {}
235
236tolerations: []
237
238affinity: {}
239
240# -- Sets the [pod disruption budget](https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/run-application/configure-pdb/) for Deployment pods
241podDisruptionBudget: {}
242
243# -- Set to existing PriorityClass name to control pod preemption by the scheduler
244priorityClassName: ""
245
246# -- Sets the [termination grace period](https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/containers/container-lifecycle-hooks/#hook-handler-execution) for Deployment pods
247terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 30
248
249probes:
250  # -- Configure readiness probe
251  readiness:
252    initialDelaySeconds: 0
253  # -- Configure liveness probe
254  liveness:
255    initialDelaySeconds: 0
256
257# -- Sets the [topology spread constraints](https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/scheduling-eviction/topology-spread-constraints/) for Deployment pods
258topologySpreadConstraints: []
259
260# -- Sets the restart policy of pods
261restartPolicy: Always

Separate configurations per environment

To support your different deployment configurations for different environments (development, staging, production, etc.), Apollo recommends separating your configuration values into separate files:

  • A common file, which contains values that apply across all environments.

  • A unique environment file per environment, which includes and overrides the values from the common file while adding new environment-specific values.

The helm install command applies each --values <values-file> option in the order you set them within the command. Therefore, a common file must be set before an environment file so that the environment file's values are applied last and override the common file's values.

For example, this command deploys with a common_values.yaml file applied first and then a prod_values.yaml file:

Bash
1helm install <name_for_install> --namespace <router-namespace> --set managedFederation.apiKey="<graph-api-key>" --set managedFederation.graphRef="<graph-ref>"  oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router --version <router-version> --values router/values.yaml  --values common_values.yaml --values prod_values.yaml