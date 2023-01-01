Debugging Subgraph Requests from the GraphOS Router or @apollo/gateway

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
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OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

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Overview

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OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
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Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

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Deployment
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Docker

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AWS

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Azure

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RailwayRender

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Releases
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GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Debugging Subgraph Requests from the GraphOS Router or @apollo/gateway

Log query plans and subgraph calls to help debug problematic queries

As your graph grows, you may need to debug a problematic query for one reason or another. The Apollo Router (Apollo GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core) and @apollo/gateway both serve as an entry point into your federated graph and offer ways to debug requests.

Each client request goes through a process called query planning that generates the subgraph requests to execute. You can log out the query plan in both the router and gateway.

Output query plans with headers

With the Apollo GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core v1.61.0+ or v2.x+, you can pass the following header to return the query plans in the GraphQL response extensions:

  • The header Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan must be set with one of the following options:

    • A value of true returns a human-readable string and JSON blob of the query plan

    • A value of dry-run will generate the query plan and then abort execution. This can be helpful if you want to warm up any internal or external query plan caches

Legacy header options

In older versions of the router v0.16.0+ and @apollo/gateway v2.5.4+, you can pass the following headers to return the query plans in the GraphQL response extensions:

  • Including the Apollo-Query-Plan-Experimental header returns the query plan in the response extensions

  • Additionally including the Apollo-Query-Plan-Experimental-Format header with one of the supported options changes the output format:

    • A value of prettified returns a human-readable string of the query plan

    • A value of internal returns a JSON representation of the query plan

Log router subgraph calls

If, instead, you want to debug your subgraph HTTP requests in a router instance, you can use Rhai scripts to log the necessary information out. An example Rhai script is shown below.

caution
While it's possible to log out the variables, Apollo strongly recommends not doing so to avoid leaking sensitive information into your logs.
Rhai
1fn subgraph_service(service, subgraph) {
2  service.map_request(|request| {
3      log_info(`Subgraph: ${subgraph} Query: ${request.subgraph.body.query}`);
4  });
5}

The above uses an inline closure within the map_request function of the subgraph_service hook to log the subgraph-related information.

To enable query plans, you must run the router with the --dev flag and leverage Apollo Sandbox to display your query plans.

As an alternative to using --dev, you can also enable query plans via the below configuration option, however, Apollo strongly discourages this as the feature may be removed or renamed in the future.

YAML
1expose_query_plan: true

Log @apollo/gateway subgraph calls

To debug queries to your subgraphs within an @apollo/gateway instance, you can use a buildService function to log the operation name and body.

caution
While it's possible to log out the variables, Apollo strongly recommends not doing so to avoid leaking sensitive information into your logs.
TypeScript
1class DebugDataSource extends RemoteGraphQLDataSource {
2  willSendRequest({
3    request
4  }: GraphQLDataSourceProcessOptions<
5    Record<string, any>
6  >): void | Promise<void> {
7    console.log(`Operation name: ${request.operationName}`);
8    console.log(`Query body: ${request.query}`);
9  }
10}
11const gateway = new ApolloGateway({
12  debug: true,
13  supergraphSdl,
14  buildService({url}) {
15    return new DebugDataSource({url});
16  }
17});

The above snippet creates a new class called DebugDataSource to log out the operation name and body using the willSendRequest hook, which is called before execution.

Lastly, it also enables the debug setting on the gateway configuration to print out query plans in the logs for further debugging if needed.