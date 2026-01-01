What's New in GraphOS Router v2.x

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

What's New in GraphOS Router v2.x

GraphOS Router v2.18.0 is the latest Apollo runtime platform. This release introduces changes and enhancements that improve the router’s overall quality and establishes a strong foundation for new innovations, such as Apollo Connectors for REST. It also ships with the new Native Query Planner, optimized for efficiency and performance for high scale mission critical workloads.

Release status of router v2.x

GraphOS Router v2.x is an Active release with latest version 2.18.0.

Current StatusRelease DateLatest MinorActive DateMaintenance DateEnd of Life Date
ActiveJuly 2024v2.18.0February 2025--

As an active release:

  • Backwards-compatible minor releases are planned to ship monthly.

  • Minor releases can contain new features, bug fixes, and security patches.

  • Breaking changes may be required in extenuating circumstances.

  • Support is provided via paid support plans until end-of-life.

What's new in router v2.x

Below are the key highlights of the new and updated capabilities in router v2.x.

For detailed descriptions of updates in router v2.x, go to the router 1.x to 2.x upgrade guide.

Simplified integration and API orchestration of REST services using Apollo Connectors

The router v2.x introduces Apollo Connectors for REST, a declarative way to integrate REST services into supergraphs. By defining REST API integrations in GraphQL schema, you can orchestrate calls across your fleet of APIs and other services to produce a single response from a federated GraphQL API.

Follow the quickstart to orchestrate your first REST API calls with Apollo Connectors.

Improved query planner performance

The router is powered by a new Native Query Planner that achieves performance at scale with demonstrable improvement in CPU and memory utilization. It's written in Rust and replaces the legacy query planner written in JavaScript, thereby utilizing a simplified architecture and ensuring more efficient and performant query execution.

Learn more about the native query planner.

Predictable resource utilization and availability with back-pressure management

The router introduces back-pressure management that enables more predictable memory and CPU consumption. It's especially beneficial for Kubernetes deployments, where the router can now provide timely signals to trigger Horizontal Pod Autoscaling (HPA) and maintain availability.

Secure and stable ecosystem

The router depends on various external libraries, or crates, in the Rust ecosystem for networking, JSON processing, error handling, and more. With router v2.x, these dependencies have been updated to provide the most secure, stable, and performant runtime platform.

Updated crates include axum, http, hyper, opentelemetry, and redis. Note that some updates may cause breaking changes, please see upgrade guide for more details.

Improvements for consistency and usability

Several smaller but significant changes have been introduced to reduce or eliminate inconsistencies in observability and configuration:

  • Updated Apollo operation usage reporting to use OpenTelemetry by default

  • Renamed metrics to conform to OpenTelemetry naming conventions

  • Improved validation of CORS configurations, preventing silent failures

  • Added documentation for context keys, improving usability for advanced customers

Removals and deprecations

Several configuration options, interfaces, and metrics were deprecated or removed in router v2.x, including:

  • Removed the --apollo-uplink-poll-interval flag due to its ineffectiveness

  • Removed various metrics as part of evolving towards OpenTelemetry metrics and conventions

  • Removed interfaces deprecated in router v1.x

Upgrading to router 2.x

To upgrade to the latest router v2.18.0, including resolving breaking changes and using new capabilities, follow the router 1.x to 2.x upgrade guide.