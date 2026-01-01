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Router Environment Variable Configuration Reference
This reference covers the environment variables for configuring an Apollo Router.
Environment variables
This section lists and describes the environment variables you can set when running the
router binary.
tip
These environment variables apply only if your supergraph schema is managed by GraphOS.
tip
When running Apollo Router locally with a schema fetched from Uplink, the API key must have at least the Observer role; keys with lower privileges cannot retrieve the schema.
|Environment Variable
|Description
|The graph ref for the GraphOS graph and variant that the router fetches its supergraph schema from (e.g.,
docs-example-graph@staging).Required when using managed federation, except when using an offline license to run the router.
|The graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation, except when using an offline license to run the router or when using
APOLLO_KEY_PATH.
|⚠️ This is not available on Windows.A path to a file containing the graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation, except when using an offline license to run the router or when using
APOLLO_KEY.
|An OCI reference to a graph artifact that contains the supergraph schema. The reference must use a SHA256 digest format.When you set this option, the router uses the schema from the specified graph artifact instead of Apollo Uplink. The router also fetches its entitlement from the same registry when the graph artifact manifest carries an entitlement identifier; persisted queries still come from Uplink.For information on finding graph artifact references, see Graph Artifacts.
|A comma-separated list of registry hostnames to use HTTP instead of HTTPS when fetching graph artifacts.
When this variable is not set, Router defaults to allowing HTTP for
localhost,
127.0.0.1, and
dockerhost.
When this variable is set to a non-empty value, only the specified hosts use HTTP and the defaults are replaced. For example, to allow HTTP for a custom internal registry and
localhost:
When this variable is set to an empty string (
Bash
""), all HTTP overrides are disabled, requiring HTTPS for every registry, including localhost.
Example command
To use environment variables when running router, you must set them before the
router command:
Bash
Using a graph ref
1APOLLO_KEY="..." APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="..." ./router
Bash
Using a graph artifact reference
1APOLLO_KEY="..." APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE="artifact.api.apollographql.com/my-graph-a50b9d546b298e5a@sha256:14409db3d8a8d74ff9e9a0b5712c0aa8d574bcacc3656e1bc0c55ecf97cd9264" ./router
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