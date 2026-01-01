The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide various features to improve the performance and reliability of the traffic between the client and router and between the router and subgraphs.

Configuration

By default, the traffic_shaping plugin is enabled with preset values. To override presets, add traffic_shaping to your YAML config file like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 router : # Rules applied to requests from clients to the router 3 global_rate_limit : # Accept a maximum of 10 requests per 5 secs. Excess requests must be rejected. 4 capacity : 10 5 interval : 5s # Must not be greater than 18_446_744_073_709_551_615 milliseconds and not less than 0 milliseconds 6 timeout : 50s # If a request to the router takes more than 50secs then cancel the request (30 sec by default) 7 concurrency_limit : 100 # The router is limited to processing 100 concurrent requests. Excess requests must be rejected. 8 all : 9 deduplicate_query : true # Enable query deduplication for all subgraphs. 10 compression : br # Enable brotli compression for all subgraphs. 11 subgraphs : # Rules applied to requests from the router to individual subgraphs 12 products : 13 deduplicate_query : false # Disable query deduplication for the products subgraph. 14 compression : gzip # Enable gzip compression only for the products subgraph. 15 global_rate_limit : # Accept a maximum of 10 requests per 5 secs from the router. Excess requests must be rejected. 16 capacity : 10 17 interval : 5s # Must not be greater than 18_446_744_073_709_551_615 milliseconds and not less than 0 milliseconds 18 timeout : 50s # If a request to the subgraph 'products' takes more than 50secs then cancel the request (30 sec by default) 19 http2 : enable # Configures HTTP/2 usage. Can be 'enable' (default), 'disable' or 'http2only'

Preset values

The preset values of traffic_shaping that's enabled by default:

timeout: 30s for all timeouts

http2: enable

Client side traffic shaping

Rate limiting

The router can apply rate limiting on client requests, as follows:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 router : # Rules applied to requests from clients to the router 3 global_rate_limit : # Accept a maximum of 10 requests per 5 secs. Excess requests must be rejected. 4 capacity : 10 5 interval : 5s # Must not be greater than 18_446_744_073_709_551_615 milliseconds and not less than 0 milliseconds

This rate limiting applies to all requests, there is no filtering per IP or other criteria.

If the router -level rate limit is hit, Apollo Router returns a HTTP 503 status code to indicate that the service is unavailable.

Timeouts

The router applies a default timeout of 30 seconds for all requests, including the following:

Requests the client makes to the router

Requests the router makes to subgraphs

Initial requests subgraphs make to the router for subscription callbacks For subscriptions callbacks, the timeout only applies to the initial request to the router. Once the subscription has been established, the request duration can exceed the timeout.



Router timeouts

Configure timeout values for client requests to the router:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 router : 3 timeout : 50s # If client requests to the router take more than 50 seconds, cancel the request (30 seconds by default)

If the router -level timeout is hit, the router returns a HTTP 504 status code to indicate a gateway timeout.

Subgraph timeouts

Configure timeout values for requests between the router and subgraphs:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 all : 3 timeout : 50s # If subgraph requests take more than 50 seconds, cancel the request (30 seconds by default)

Subgraph timeouts apply to each individual subgraph fetch request. There can be multiple subgraph requests, even to the same subgraph, within a single router request.

If the subgraph -level timeout is hit, the router returns a GraphQL-compliant HTTP 200 status code . Because the router can handle multiple subgraph requests for one operation, the timeout of one subgraph doesn't immediately invalidate other requests in the query plan. Returning a 200 status code enables the router to return partial data from other requests that didn't timeout.

Timeout hierarchy

Set your router timeout to be greater than your subgraph timeouts. This difference provides a processing buffer, which enables the router to properly handle subgraph timeouts and return appropriate error responses to clients.

A properly configured timeout hierarchy:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 router : 3 timeout : 60s # Router: 60 seconds 4 all : 5 timeout : 30s # Default for any subgraphs not explicitly named below 6 subgraphs : 7 products : 8 timeout : 45s # Products subgraph: 45 seconds (lower than router) 9 inventory : 10 timeout : 20s # Inventory subgraph: 20 seconds

note fragments are separate requests, each fragment's request is individually subject to timeouts. Since deferred are separate requests, each fragment's request is individually subject to timeouts.

Concurrency

By default, the router does not enforce a concurrency limit. To enforce a limit, change your config to include:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 router : 3 concurrency_limit : 100 # The router is limited to processing 100 concurrent requests. Excess requests must be rejected.

note This is not a concurrency limit on connections, but a limit on the number of active requests being processed by the router at any one time.

Compression

Compression is automatically supported on the client side, depending on the Accept-Encoding header provided by the client.

Query batching

The router has support for receiving client query batches:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 batching : 2 enabled : true 3 mode : batch_http_link

For details, see query batching for the router.

Subgraph traffic shaping

The router supports various options affecting traffic destined for subgraphs, that can either be defined for all subgraphs, or overriden per subgraph:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 all : 3 deduplicate_query : true # Enable query deduplication for all subgraphs. 4 subgraphs : # Rules applied to requests from the router to individual subgraphs 5 products : 6 deduplicate_query : false # Disable query deduplication for the products subgraph.

Compression

The router can compress request bodies sent to subgraphs, along with response bodies returned to clients. It currently supports these algorithms: gzip , br , and deflate .

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 all : 3 compression : gzip # Enable gzip compression for all subgraphs.

Compression headers

When you configure compression for subgraph traffic, the router automatically manages HTTP compression headers:

content-encoding header : When you enable compression using traffic_shaping.all.compression or traffic_shaping.subgraphs.<name>.compression , the router sets this header on outgoing requests to subgraphs. This header indicates the router compressed the request body using the specified algorithm (for example, content-encoding: gzip ).

accept-encoding header: The router automatically sets this header on all subgraph requests to indicate it accepts compressed responses. The router always accepts responses compressed with gzip , br , or deflate , whether or not you configure outgoing compression.

The router always indicates it accepts compressed responses using the accept-encoding header, but it only compresses request bodies when you configure the compression option.

note The router adds these headers to requests after adding them to the debug stack, so the headers don't appear in the Connectors Debugger. They are present in the actual HTTP requests sent to subgraphs.

note Brotli ( br ) compression is not supported by Apollo Server, due to its underlying Express.js not supporting it out of the box. Therefore, don't configure br compression for traffic shaping when using Apollo Server as a subgraph server with the router.

Use the identity keyword to disable request body compression for a specific subgraph.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 all : 3 compression : gzip # Enable gzip compression for all subgraphs. 4 subgraphs : 5 products : 6 compression : identity # Disable compression for products subgraph.

Rate limiting

Subgraph request rate limiting uses the same configuration as client rate limiting, and is calculated per subgraph, not per backend host.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 all : 3 global_rate_limit : # Accept a maximum of 10 requests per 5 secs. Excess requests must be rejected. 4 capacity : 10 5 interval : 5s # Must not be greater than 18_446_744_073_709_551_615 milliseconds and not less than 0 milliseconds

Variable deduplication

When subgraphs are sent entity requests by the router using the _entities field, it is often the case that the same entity (identified by a unique @key constraint) is requested multiple times within the execution of a single federated query. For example, an author's name might need to be fetched multiple times when accessing a list of a reviews for a product for which the author has written multiple reviews.

To reduce the size of subgraph requests and the amount of work they might perform, the list of entities sent can be deduplicated. This is always active.

Query deduplication

If the router is simultaneously processing similar queries, it may result in producing multiple identical requests to a subgraph. With the deduplicate_query functionality enabled (by default, it is disabled), the router can avoid sending the same query multiple times and instead buffer one or more of the dependent queries pending the result of the first, and reuse that result to fulfill all of the initial queries. This will reduce the overall traffic to the subgraph and the overall client request latency. To meet the criteria for deduplication, the feature must be enabled and the subgraph queries must have have the same HTTP path, headers and body:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 all : 3 deduplicate_query : true # Enable query deduplication for all subgraphs.

HTTP/2

The router supports subgraph connections over: HTTP/1.1

HTTP/1.1 with TLS

HTTP/2 with TLS

HTTP/2 Cleartext protocol (h2c). This uses HTTP/2 over plaintext connections. Use the table below to look up the resulting protocol of a subgraph connection, based on the subgraph URL and the experimental_http2 configuration: URL with http:// URL with https:// experimental_http2: disable HTTP/1.1 HTTP/1.1 with TLS experimental_http2: enable HTTP/1.1 Either HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/2 with TLS, as determined by the TLS handshake experimental_http2: http2only h2c HTTP/2 with TLS experimental_http2

not set HTTP/1.1 Either HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/2 with TLS, as determined by the TLS handshake note Configuring experimental_http2: http2only for a subgraph that doesn't support HTTP/2 results in a failed subgraph connection.

HTTP/2 keep-alive

Router can send periodic HTTP/2 PING frames on idle subgraph connections to detect and close stale connections before they cause request failures. This is particularly useful when connections can become silently broken (for example, due to network timeouts or load balancer idle timeouts).

Use experimental_http2_keep_alive_interval to enable keep-alive pings. When you set this, the router sends a PING frame after a connection has been idle for the specified duration. If your subgraph does not respond within experimental_http2_keep_alive_timeout (default: 20 seconds), the connection is closed.

Both options apply under all , per- subgraph under subgraphs , and per-source under connector.sources .

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 all : 3 experimental_http2_keep_alive_interval : 30s # Send a PING every 30s on idle connections 4 experimental_http2_keep_alive_timeout : 10s # Close the connection if no PONG within 10s

note Keep-alive pings require HTTP/2 to be active. Setting http2: disable will prevent pings from being sent regardless of these settings.

Connection pool

The router maintains a pool of connections to each subgraph. Use pool_idle_timeout to set how long an idle connection stays in the pool before it's eligible for eviction. The default is 15 seconds. Set it to null to disable idle eviction entirely.

Expired connections are evicted lazily: when the router fetches a connection from the pool to make a request, it discards any connection that has been idle longer than pool_idle_timeout and opens a fresh one.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 traffic_shaping : 2 all : 3 pool_idle_timeout : 30s # default: 15s; set to null to disable

Set this option in the all block, per subgraph under subgraphs , or per source under connector.sources . A per- subgraph or per-source block that omits it uses the value from the all block (or connector.all ). Setting it to null there disables idle eviction for that subgraph or source, even if the all block sets a value.

Ordering

Traffic shaping always executes these steps in the same order, to ensure a consistent behavior. Declaration order in the configuration will not affect the runtime order: