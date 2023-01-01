Configure GraphQL Subscription Support

PLAN REQUIRED This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise Subscriptions are available on all plans with self-hosted routers: Rate limits apply on the Free plan.

Subscription pricing applies on Developer and Standard plans.

Developer and Standard plans require Apollo Router v2.6.0 or later. are available on all plans with

Learn how to configure the router to enable GraphQL subscriptions.

Prerequisites

Before you add Subscription fields to your subgraphs, do all of the following in the order shown to prevent schema composition errors:

After you complete these prerequisites, you can safely configure your router for subscriptions.

Router setup

After completing all prerequisites, in your router's YAML config file, you configure how the router communicates with each of your subgraphs when executing GraphQL subscriptions.

When communicating with subgraphs, the router will use routing URLs defined in the supergraph or, if specified, the router YAML config. The router supports two popular WebSocket protocols for subscriptions, and it also provides support for an HTTP-callback-based protocol. Your router must use whichever protocol is expected by each subgraph.

note Use wss:// (WebSocket Secure) instead of ws:// to encrypt data transmission between the router and subgraphs, providing similar security benefits as using https:// over http:// .

WebSocket setup

Here's an example router configuration snippet that sets up subgraph subscriptions over WebSocket:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 mode : 4 passthrough : 5 all : # The router uses these subscription settings UNLESS overridden per-subgraph 6 path : /subscriptions # The absolute URL path to use for subgraph subscription endpoints (Default: /ws) 7 subgraphs : # Overrides subscription settings for individual subgraphs 8 reviews : # Overrides settings for the 'reviews' subgraph 9 path : /ws # Absolute path that overrides the preceding '/subscriptions' path for 'all' 10 protocol : graphql_ws # The WebSocket-based subprotocol to use for subscription communication (Default: graphql_ws) 11 heartbeat_interval : 10s # Optional and 'disable' by default, also supports 'enable' (set 5s interval) and custom values for intervals, e.g. '100ms', '10s', '1m'.

This example enables subscriptions in passthrough mode, which uses long-lived WebSocket connections.

note Each path must be set as an absolute path. For example, given http://localhost:8080/foo/bar/graphql/ws , set the path configuration as path: "/foo/bar/graphql/ws" .

must be set as an absolute path. For example, given , set the path configuration as . Subgraph path configurations override the path configuration for all subgraphs.

subgraphs. If your subgraph implementation (e.g. DGS ) can close idle connections, set heartbeat_interval to keep the connection alive.

The router supports the following WebSocket subprotocols, specified via the protocol option:

graphql_ws Used by the graphql-ws library This subprotocol is the default value and is recommended for GraphQL server libraries implementing WebSocket-based subscriptions.

graphql_transport_ws Legacy subprotocol used by the subscriptions-transport-ws library , which is unmaintained but provided for backward compatibility.



By default, the router uses the graphql_ws protocol option for all subgraphs. You can change this global default and/or override it for individual subgraphs by setting the protocol key as shown above.

Your router creates a separate WebSocket connection for each client subscription, unless it can perform subscription deduplication.

HTTP callback setup

note Your router must use whichever subprotocol is expected by each of your subgraphs.

To disambiguate between graph-ws and graph_ws : graph-ws (with a hyphen - ) is the name of the library that uses the recommended graphql_ws (with un underscore _ ) WebSocket subprotocol.

and : Each path must be set as an absolute path. For example, given http://localhost:8080/foo/bar/graphql/ws , set the absolute path as path: "/foo/bar/graphql/ws" .

must be set as an absolute path. For example, given , set the absolute path as . The public_url must include the configured path on the router. For example, given a server URL of http://localhost:8080 and the router's path = /my_callback , then your public_url must append the path to the server: http://localhost:8080/my_callback .

must include the configured on the router. For example, given a server URL of and the router's = , then your must append the to the server: . If you have a proxy in front of the router that redirects queries to the path configured in the router, you can specify another path for the public_url , for example http://localhost:8080/external_path .

configured in the router, you can specify another path for the , for example . Given a public_url , the router appends a subscription id to the public_url to get http://localhost:8080/external_access/{subscription_id} then passes it directly to your subgraphs.

, the router appends a subscription id to the to get http://localhost:8080/external_access/{subscription_id} then passes it directly to your subgraphs. If you don't specify the path , its default value is /callback , so you'll have to specify it in public_url .

The router provides support for receiving subgraph subscription events via HTTP callbacks, instead of over a persistent WebSocket connection. This callback mode provides the following advantages over WebSocket-based subscriptions:

The router doesn't need to maintain a persistent connection for each distinct subscription.

You can publish events directly to the router from a pubsub system, instead of routing those events through the subgraph.

Callback mode requires your subgraph library to support the router's HTTP callback protocol.

Here's an example configuration that sets up subgraph subscriptions in callback mode:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 mode : 4 callback : 5 public_url : https://example.com:4000/callback # The router's public URL, which your subgraphs access, must include the path configured on the router 6 listen : 127.0.0.1:4000 # The IP address and port the router will listen on for subscription callbacks, for security reasons it might be better to expose on another port that is only available from your internal network 7 path : /callback # The path of the router's callback endpoint 8 heartbeat_interval : 5s # Optional (default: 5secs) 9 subgraphs : # The list of subgraphs that use the HTTP callback protocol 10 - accounts

You can disable the heartbeat by setting heartbeat_interval: disabled . This is useful for example if you're running in callback mode in an infrastructure based on lambda functions, where you prefer neither to send heartbeats nor to keep a lambda awake just to send heartbeats to subscriptions.

caution Once the heartbeat is disabled, you must manage how a subscription is closed from the server side. If something crashes on your side for a specific subscription on specific events, but you don't manage closing the subscription, you can end up with a subscription still opened on the client but without any events to notify you on the client side that the subscription has crashed. Also, when handling subscriptions with heartbeats disabled, make sure to store a subscription's request payload (including extensions data with callback URL and verifier) to be able to send the right events on the right callback URL when you start your lambda function triggered by an event.

Using a combination of modes

If some of your subgraphs require passthrough mode and others require callback mode for subscriptions, you can apply different modes to different subgraphs in your configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 mode : 4 passthrough : 5 subgraphs : 6 reviews : 7 path : /ws 8 protocol : graphql_ws 9 callback : 10 public_url : http://public_url_of_my_router_instance:4000/callback # This must include the path configured on the router 11 listen : 127.0.0.1:4000 12 path : /callback 13 subgraphs : 14 - accounts

In this example, the reviews subgraph uses WebSocket and the accounts subgraph uses HTTP-based callbacks.

caution If you configure both passthrough mode and callback mode for a particular subgraph, the router uses the passthrough mode configuration. If any subgraphs require callback mode, do not set the passthrough.all key. If you do, the router uses the passthrough mode configuration for all subgraphs.

Example execution

Let's say our supergraph includes the following subgraphs and partial schemas:

GraphQL Products subgraph copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String ! 4 price : Int ! 5 } 6 7 type Subscription { 8 productPriceChanged : Product ! 9 } GraphQL Reviews subgraph copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 reviews : [ Review ! ] ! 4 } 5 6 type Review { 7 score : Int ! 8 }

Now, let's say a client executes the following subscription against our router (over HTTP):

GraphQL copy 1 subscription OnProductPriceChanged { 2 productPriceChanged { 3 # Defined in Products subgraph 4 name 5 price 6 reviews { 7 # Defined in Reviews subgraph 8 score 9 } 10 } 11 }

When our router receives this operation, it executes a corresponding subscription operation against the Products subgraph (over a new WebSocket connection):

GraphQL copy 1 subscription { 2 productPriceChanged { 3 id # Added for entity fetching 4 name 5 price 6 # Reviews fields removed 7 } 8 }

note This operation adds the Product.id field. The router needs @key fields of the Product entity to merge entity fields from across subgraphs.

field. The router needs fields of the to merge entity fields from across subgraphs. This operation removes all fields defined in the Reviews subgraph, because the Products subgraph can't resolve them.

At any point after the subscription is initiated, the Products subgraph might send updated data to our router. Whenever this happens, the router does not immediately return this data to the client, because it's missing requested fields from the Reviews subgraph.

Instead, our router executes a standard GraphQL query against the Reviews subgraph to fetch the missing entity fields:

GraphQL copy 1 query { 2 entities ( representations : [...]) { 3 ... on Product { 4 reviews { 5 score 6 } 7 } 8 } 9 }

After receiving this query result from the Reviews subgraph, our router combines it with the data from Products and returns the combination to the subscribing client.

Trying subscriptions with curl

To quickly try out the GraphOS router's HTTP-based subscriptions without setting up an Apollo Client library, you can execute a curl command against your router with the following format:

Bash copy 1 curl 'http://localhost:4000/' -v \ 2 -H 'accept: multipart/mixed;subscriptionSpec=1.0, application/json' \ 3 -H 'content-type: application/json' \ 4 --data-raw '{"query":"subscription OnProductPriceChanged { productPriceChanged { name price reviews { score } } }","operationName":"OnProductPriceChanged"}'

This command creates an HTTP multipart request and keeps an open connection that receives new subscription data in response "chunks":

Text copy 1 --graphql 2 content-type: application/json 3 4 {} 5 --graphql 6 content-type: application/json 7 8 {"payload":{"data":{"productPriceChanged":{"name":"Croissant","price":400,"reviews":[{"score":5}]}}}} 9 --graphql 10 content-type: application/json 11 12 {"payload":{"data":{"productPriceChanged":{"name":"Croissant","price":375,"reviews":[{"score":5}]}}}} 13 --graphql 14 content-type: application/json 15 16 {"payload":{"data":{"productPriceChanged":{"name":"Croissant","price":425,"reviews":[{"score":5}]}}}} 17 --graphql--

This example subscription only emits three events and then directly closes the connection.

For more information on this multipart HTTP subscription protocol, see this article.

Network path considerations for client connections

Configure every proxy, CDN, gateway, and firewall between the client and Router to enable long-lived streaming responses. Subscription replies aren't one-time HTTP responses. Router holds the connection open and pushes events back as a multipart stream over the same HTTP request the client opened. Any hop that buffers responses, enforces a short idle or response timeout, or silently breaks the response path closes the connection before the client receives subscription events.

Every hop in that path needs three things:

Streaming, unbuffered responses

Idle, read, or response timeouts long enough to cover the longest subscription you support

A sym metric path between Router and the client

A reverse proxy that buffers the full response before forwarding it (the default for many proxies) holds subscription events instead of streaming them. When the proxy's response timeout fires, the proxy closes the connection, and the client sees a 504 with no payload. Configure each proxy in the path to forward chunked responses without buffering. To verify, run the curl walkthrough against Router through the same network path and confirm that response chunks arrive incrementally rather than in one batch when the connection closes.

A common timeout issue is the idle timeout, but any equivalent read, response, or connection-drain timeout on each hop has the same effect. Defaults vary widely by provider (often a minute or less, but some platforms default higher), so check each hop's documentation rather than relying on a global rule. Set every relevant timeout to be longer than the longest subscription you support. If you've set max_lifetime , use that value as the lowest value.

When a corporate firewall, VPC security group, or asym metric routing policy disrupts the path between Router and the client, Router accepts the subscription request, but the response stream might not return to the client. The diagnostic looks identical to a buffering or timeout failure (504 at the client with no router -side metric event). Include path-asymmetry checks in your investigation when you can't identify more common causes.

Use the apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client metric as the primary diagnostic split. When the metric fires for the failing subscription (with reason=heartbeat_delivery_failed or client_disconnect ), Router has observed the disconnect itself. The failure is at the router -to-client boundary or on the client. When the metric doesn't fire and the client still sees a 504, an intermediary might have closed the connection without Router seeing it. Check the proxy, gateway, and firewall logs first.

If 504s persist after you have configured every hop for streaming and made sure the timeouts cover the expected lifetime, the metric tells you what side of the router boundary to investigate next.

Subscription deduplication

By default, the router deduplicates identical subscriptions. This can dramatically reduce load on both your router and your subgraphs, because the router doesn't need to open a new connection if an existing connection is already handling the exact same subscription.

For example, if thousands of clients all subscribe to real-time score updates for the same sports game, your router only needs to maintain one connection to your sportsgames subgraph to receive events for all of those subscriptions.

The router considers subscription operations identical if all of the following are true:

The operations sent to the subgraph have identical GraphQL selection sets (i.e., requested fields).

The operations provide identical values for all headers that the router sends to the subgraph, except those listed in ignored_headers .

The requests carry identical JWT claims from the router's internal authorization context (unless ignore_auth_context: true is set).

note Authorization header downstream, each user's unique claims will still cause the router to treat their subscription as distinct from every other user's. Adding authorization to ignored_headers doesn't change this — it only affects headers, not the decoded claims. See When the router's authentication plugin validates a JWT, it decodes the token and stores the claims internally — before any subgraph request is built. The router then uses those stored claims when deciding whether two subscriptions are identical, separately from the HTTP headers it may or may not forward to your subgraph. This means that even if you never propagate theheader downstream, each user's unique claims will still cause the router to treat their subscription as distinct from every other user's. Addingtodoesn't change this — it only affects headers, not the decoded claims. See Ignoring auth context for how to handle this case.

Configuring deduplication

You can ignore specific headers when deduplicating subscriptions.

If you propagate a header with varying values to your subgraph (for example, User-Agent ), but you still want to deduplicate subscriptions and you can accept that only one out of many values will be propagated, you can configure ignored_headers like this:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 deduplication : 4 all : 5 enabled : true # default: true 6 ignored_headers : 7 - user-agent # It won't include this header in the deduplication algorithm, so even if the value is different it will still deduplicate

Per-subgraph deduplication

You can also control deduplication per subgraph. This is useful when some subgraph subscriptions are safe to deduplicate (e.g., shared market data) and others are not (e.g., personalized AI-generated streams):

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 deduplication : 4 all : 5 enabled : true # default for all subgraphs 6 subgraphs : 7 article : 8 enabled : false # disable dedup for this subgraph only

Ignoring auth context

If you use the router's built-in JWT authorization and your subgraph subscription data does not vary by user identity, you can exclude JWT claims from the deduplication check so that all authenticated users share a single subgraph WebSocket connection:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 deduplication : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 ignore_auth_context : true # default: false

caution With ignore_auth_context: true , a user may receive subscription events from a connection that was originally opened by a different user. Only enable this option when your subgraph's subscription data is truly non-personalized (e.g., product price updates, stock price feeds). If your subgraph later adds user-personalized data to this subscription type, you must update this configuration at the same time.

If you're also forwarding the Authorization header to your subgraph, add it to ignored_headers as well — otherwise the raw token value will still differentiate subscriptions even with ignore_auth_context: true . For complete auth decoupling:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 deduplication : 4 all : 5 enabled : true 6 ignore_auth_context : true # drops JWT claims from the deduplication check 7 ignored_headers : 8 - authorization # drops the raw Authorization header too

Disabling deduplication

You can disable subscription deduplication by adding the following to your router's YAML config file under the subscription key:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 deduplication : 4 all : 5 enabled : false # default: true

This disables deduplication for every subgraph. To disable it for only some subgraphs, see per-subgraph deduplication.

Why disable deduplication?

Disabling deduplication is useful if you need to create a separate connection to your subgraph for each client-initiated subscription. For example:

Your subgraph needs to trigger an important event every time a new client subscribes to its data. This event doesn't trigger whenever the router reuses an existing connection.

Your subscription needs to start by receiving the first value in a particular sequence, instead of the most recent value. If a subscription reuses an existing connection, it starts by receiving the next value for that connection. As a basic example, let's say a subscription should always fire events returning the integers 0 through 1000 , in order. If a new subscription reuses an existing subgraph connection, it starts by receiving whichever value is next for the original connection, which is almost definitely not 0 .



Advanced configuration

Whenever your router's supergraph schema or configuration is updated, the router terminates all active subscriptions. Clients can detect this special-case termination via an error code and establish a new subscription.

Subscriptions are terminated in the following cases:

Your router regularly polls GraphOS for its supergraph schema, and an updated schema becomes available.

Your router obtains its supergraph schema or configuration from a local file, which it watches for updates if the --hot-reload option is set.

The router then sends the following as a final response payload to all active subscribing clients:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "errors" : [ 3 { 4 "message" : "subscription has been closed due to a schema reload" , 5 "extensions" : { 6 "code" : "SUBSCRIPTION_SCHEMA_RELOAD" 7 } 8 } 9 ] 10 }

A client that receives this SUBSCRIPTION_SCHEMA_RELOAD or SUBSCRIPTION_CONFIG_RELOAD error code can reconnect by executing a new subscription operation.

Limit subscription lifetime

By default, subscriptions can remain open indefinitely. Set a maximum duration using max_lifetime to have Apollo Router close the subscription and send a terminal error to the client after the configured duration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 max_lifetime : 10m # Accepts durations like '30s', '10m', '1h'. Default: no limit

When the lifetime expires, the client receives a final response payload:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "errors" : [ 3 { 4 "message" : "subscription closed because the maximum lifetime has been reached" , 5 "extensions" : { 6 "code" : "SUBSCRIPTION_MAX_LIFETIME_EXCEEDED" 7 } 8 } 9 ] 10 }

A client that receives the SUBSCRIPTION_MAX_LIFETIME_EXCEEDED error code can reconnect by executing a new subscription operation.

Use max_lifetime to enforce resource limits, rotate authentication tokens, or prevent stale long-lived connections.

note

subscription are closed when the lifetime expires, not just the first client to reach the limit. If subscription deduplication is enabled (the default), all clients sharing a deduplicatedsubscription are closed when the lifetime expires, not just the first client to reach the limit.

Reconnect on subgraph connection drop

By default, if the WebSocket connection between the router and a subgraph drops unexpectedly, the subscription ends and the client receives no further events. You can configure Apollo Router to automatically reconnect to the subgraph and resume forwarding events using max_reconnect_attempts and reconnect_delay . These are part of the per- subgraph passthrough WebSocket configuration: set them under all to apply to every subgraph, or under a specific entry in subgraphs to override per subgraph.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 mode : 4 passthrough : 5 all : 6 max_reconnect_attempts : 5 # retry up to 5 times on connection drop. Default: 0 (no reconnection) 7 reconnect_delay : 2s # wait between each attempt. Default: 1s 8 subgraphs : 9 # Override for a single subgraph 10 products : 11 max_reconnect_attempts : 10 12 reconnect_delay : 500ms

When the subgraph WebSocket connection drops and reconnection is configured, the router re-establishes the connection and re-sends the original subscription request transparently, client subscriptions remain open during the reconnect window and resume receiving events once the connection is restored. Each reconnect attempt increments the apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.reconnect counter (labeled with subgraph.name ). If all retry attempts are exhausted, the router forwards the final transport error to the client (so a failed subscription is distinguishable from a normal completion), terminates the subscription, and increments the apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph metric.

When max_reconnect_attempts > 0 , intermediate closures that are recovered by a successful reconnect do not increment apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph — only the final closure that ends the subscription does. Existing dashboards or alerts on that metric should be reviewed when enabling reconnection.

Reconnection only applies to WebSocket passthrough mode. Callback-mode subscriptions are unaffected.

note Reconnection re-establishes the subgraph WebSocket connection. Client connections are not interrupted during a reconnect window, but any events that the subgraph would have emitted while the connection was down are lost.

Retry budget

max_reconnect_attempts is a per-disconnect budget, not a lifetime total. When a reconnected connection stays open long enough to be considered stable and then drops again, the budget refreshes and the subscription gets a fresh set of attempts. This means a long-lived subscription against a subgraph that periodically drops a healthy connection can be reconnected to more than max_reconnect_attempts times over its lifetime. Only rapid flapping — a subgraph that drops faster than the stability window on each attempt — exhausts the budget and ends the subscription. If you need a hard ceiling on how long a subscription can run, use max_lifetime .

The stability threshold is 5 × reconnect_delay , clamped to between 500 ms and 60 seconds. For example, with the default reconnect_delay: 1s , a connection must stay open at least 5 seconds to be considered stable and reset the budget. With reconnect_delay: 10s , the threshold rises to 50 seconds. Beyond reconnect_delay: 12s the threshold is capped at 60 seconds, so a large reconnect delay never demands an impractically long stable period before the budget can refresh. A subgraph that accepts the handshake but drops the connection more quickly than this threshold is treated as flapping and continues to consume the current budget.

Authentication and reconnection

When reconnecting, the router reuses the connectionParams (including any propagated Authorization token) captured when the subscription first started — it does not re-run header propagation per attempt. If your subgraph requires short-lived, per-connection credentials, a reconnect made after the original token has expired may be rejected by the subgraph, and the subscription will end once attempts are exhausted. Request signing such as AWS SigV4 is re-applied on each reconnect, so signed requests always use freshly resolved credentials.

WebSocket auth support

By default, if you've configured your router to propagate HTTP Authorization headers to your subgraph, then the router automatically sets corresponding connectionParams when initiating a WebSocket connection to that subgraph.

For example, when your router sends the connection_init message to a subgraph, it includes the value of the Authorization header via the following payload:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "connectionParams" : { 3 "token" : "CONTENTS_OF_AUTHORIZATION_HEADER" 4 } 5 }

To specify a custom payload for the connection_init message, you can write a Rhai script and use the context directly:

Rhai copy 1 fn subgraph_service(service, subgraph) { 2 let params = Router.APOLLO_SUBSCRIPTION_WS_CUSTOM_CONNECTION_PARAMS; 3 let f = |request| { 4 request.context[params] = #{ 5 my_token: "here is my token" 6 }; 7 }; 8 9 service.map_request(f); 10 }

note If you specify both a context entry and an Authorization header, the context entry takes precedence.

Expanding event queue capacity

If your router receives a high volume of events for a particular subscription, it might accumulate a backlog of those events to send to clients. To handle this backlog, the router maintains an in-memory queue of unsent events.

The router maintains a separate event queue for each of its active subscription connections to subgraphs.

You can configure the size of each event queue in your router's YAML config file, like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 queue_capacity : 100000 # Default: 128

The value of queue_capacity corresponds to the maximum number of subscription events for each queue, not the total size of those events.

Whenever your router receives a subscription event when its queue is full, it discards the oldest unsent event in the queue and enqueues the newly received event. The discarded event is not sent to subscribing clients.

If it's absolutely necessary for clients to receive every subscription event, increase the size of your event queue as needed.

Limiting the number of client connections

Client subscriptions are long-lived HTTP connections, which means they might remain open indefinitely. You can limit the number of simultaneous client subscription connections in your router's YAML config file, like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 subscription : 2 enabled : true 3 max_opened_subscriptions : 150 # Only 150 simultaneous connections allowed

If a client attempts to execute a subscription on Apollo Router when it's already at max_opened_subscriptions , the router rejects the client's request with an error.

Each rejected subscription increments the apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.rejected counter metric (with reason attribute set to max_opened_subscriptions_limit_reached ), which you can use to monitor how often clients hit the limit.

Tracking causes of ending subscriptions

Apollo Router records an apollo.subscription.end_reason attribute on the router span for subscription operations. This attribute indicates why a subscription ended, which helps you debug and monitor subscription lifecycles using observability tools.

The apollo.subscription.end_reason attribute can have these values:

Value Description server_close The server ( subgraph) closed the connection successfully. This occurs when the subgraph ends the subscription. subgraph_error The subgraph closed the subscription stream unexpectedly (e.g. process killed, network drop). heartbeat_delivery_failed Apollo Router failed to deliver a heartbeat message to the client. This usually indicates the client disconnected unexpectedly when a keepalive heartbeat was sent. client_disconnect The client disconnected after receiving subscription data (not during a heartbeat). This indicates the client closed the connection mid- subscription. schema_reload The subscription was terminated because Apollo Router's supergraph schema was updated. Clients can reconnect to resume the subscription. config_reload The subscription was terminated because Apollo Router's configuration was updated. Clients can reconnect to resume the subscription. max_lifetime The subscription was terminated because the configured max lifetime was reached. Clients can reconnect to resume the subscription.

Tracking subgraph connection failures and closures

Apollo Router emits counter metrics to track when subgraph WebSocket connections fail or close:

apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.rejected ( attributes: reason , subgraph.name ): Incremented when a subscription request is rejected. The reason attribute indicates why ( max_opened_subscriptions_limit_reached or subgraph ), and subgraph.name identifies the subgraph when applicable.

apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph ( attribute: subgraph.name ): Incremented once per subgraph WebSocket closure. Each deduplicated client sharing that connection will also emit a corresponding apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client event with reason=server_close .

The apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client metric includes reason and subgraph.name attributes by default. You can optionally enable client.name through the telemetry instruments configuration. See standard instruments for configuration details.

Understanding metric multiplicity

The apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph and apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client metrics operate at different granularities. terminated.subgraph increments once per subgraph WebSocket closure, while terminated.client increments once per client that was listening on that connection. For example, if 5 clients are deduplicated onto a single subgraph WebSocket and the subgraph closes the connection, you'll see 1 terminated.subgraph event and 5 terminated events with reason=server_close . This means the terminated count can be significantly higher than terminated.subgraph — the ratio reflects your deduplication factor.

Example: Monitor subscription health

Use the apollo.subscription.end_reason attribute and subgraph counter metrics to monitor the health of your subscriptions: