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Configure GraphQL Subscription Support
Enable clients to receive real-time updates
- Rate limits apply on the Free plan.
- Subscription pricing applies on Developer and Standard plans.
- Developer and Standard plans require Apollo Router v2.6.0 or later.
Learn how to configure the router to enable GraphQL subscriptions.
Prerequisites
Before you add
Subscription fields to your subgraphs, do all of the following in the order shown to prevent schema composition errors:
Update your router instances to version
1.22.0or later. Download the latest version.
Previous versions of the router don't support subscription operations.
Connect your router to GraphOS with a graph API key and graph ref.
If you compose your router's supergraph schema with GraphOS (instead of with the Rover CLI), update your build pipeline to use Apollo Federation 2.4 or later.
Previous versions of Apollo Federation don't support subscription operations.
Modify your subgraph schemas to use Apollo Federation 2.4 or later:GraphQLstocks.graphql
1extend schema 2@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.4", 3 import: ["@key", "@shareable"]) 4 5type Subscription { 6 stockPricesChanged: [Stock!]! 7}
You can skip modifying subgraph schemas that don't define any
Subscriptionfields.
If you're using Apollo Server to implement subgraphs, update your Apollo Server instances to version 4 or later.
Follow the Apollo Server 4 guide for enabling subscriptions.
Update
@apollo/subgraph.
After you complete these prerequisites, you can safely configure your router for subscriptions.
Router setup
After completing all prerequisites, in your router's YAML config file, you configure how the router communicates with each of your subgraphs when executing GraphQL subscriptions.
When communicating with subgraphs, the router will use routing URLs defined in the supergraph or, if specified, the router YAML config. The router supports two popular WebSocket protocols for subscriptions, and it also provides support for an HTTP-callback-based protocol. Your router must use whichever protocol is expected by each subgraph.
wss:// (WebSocket Secure) instead of
ws:// to encrypt data transmission between the router and subgraphs, providing similar security benefits as using
https:// over
http://.
WebSocket setup
Here's an example router configuration snippet that sets up subgraph subscriptions over WebSocket:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 mode:
4 passthrough:
5 all: # The router uses these subscription settings UNLESS overridden per-subgraph
6 path: /subscriptions # The absolute URL path to use for subgraph subscription endpoints (Default: /ws)
7 subgraphs: # Overrides subscription settings for individual subgraphs
8 reviews: # Overrides settings for the 'reviews' subgraph
9 path: /ws # Absolute path that overrides the preceding '/subscriptions' path for 'all'
10 protocol: graphql_ws # The WebSocket-based subprotocol to use for subscription communication (Default: graphql_ws)
11 heartbeat_interval: 10s # Optional and 'disable' by default, also supports 'enable' (set 5s interval) and custom values for intervals, e.g. '100ms', '10s', '1m'.
This example enables subscriptions in passthrough mode, which uses long-lived WebSocket connections.
- Each
pathmust be set as an absolute path. For example, given
http://localhost:8080/foo/bar/graphql/ws, set the path configuration as
path: "/foo/bar/graphql/ws".
- Subgraph path configurations override the path configuration for
allsubgraphs.
- If your subgraph implementation (e.g. DGS) can close idle connections, set
heartbeat_intervalto keep the connection alive.
The router supports the following WebSocket subprotocols, specified via the
protocol option:
graphql_ws
Used by the graphql-ws library
This subprotocol is the default value and is recommended for GraphQL server libraries implementing WebSocket-based subscriptions.
graphql_transport_ws
Legacy subprotocol used by the
subscriptions-transport-wslibrary, which is unmaintained but provided for backward compatibility.
By default, the router uses the
graphql_ws protocol option for all subgraphs. You can change this global default and/or override it for individual subgraphs by setting the
protocol key as shown above.
Your router creates a separate WebSocket connection for each client subscription, unless it can perform subscription deduplication.
HTTP callback setup
- Your router must use whichever subprotocol is expected by each of your subgraphs.
- To disambiguate between
graph-wsand
graph_ws:
graph-ws(with a hyphen
-) is the name of the library that uses the recommended
graphql_ws(with un underscore
_) WebSocket subprotocol.
- Each
pathmust be set as an absolute path. For example, given
http://localhost:8080/foo/bar/graphql/ws, set the absolute path as
path: "/foo/bar/graphql/ws".
- The
public_urlmust include the configured
pathon the router. For example, given a server URL of
http://localhost:8080and the router's
path=
/my_callback, then your
public_urlmust append the
pathto the server:
http://localhost:8080/my_callback.
- If you have a proxy in front of the router that redirects queries to the
pathconfigured in the router, you can specify another path for the
public_url, for example
http://localhost:8080/external_path.
- Given a
public_url, the router appends a subscription id to the
public_urlto get http://localhost:8080/external_access/{subscription_id} then passes it directly to your subgraphs.
- If you don't specify the
path, its default value is
/callback, so you'll have to specify it in
public_url.
The router provides support for receiving subgraph subscription events via HTTP callbacks, instead of over a persistent WebSocket connection. This callback mode provides the following advantages over WebSocket-based subscriptions:
The router doesn't need to maintain a persistent connection for each distinct subscription.
You can publish events directly to the router from a pubsub system, instead of routing those events through the subgraph.
Callback mode requires your subgraph library to support the router's HTTP callback protocol.
Here's an example configuration that sets up subgraph subscriptions in callback mode:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 mode:
4 callback:
5 public_url: https://example.com:4000/callback # The router's public URL, which your subgraphs access, must include the path configured on the router
6 listen: 127.0.0.1:4000 # The IP address and port the router will listen on for subscription callbacks, for security reasons it might be better to expose on another port that is only available from your internal network
7 path: /callback # The path of the router's callback endpoint
8 heartbeat_interval: 5s # Optional (default: 5secs)
9 subgraphs: # The list of subgraphs that use the HTTP callback protocol
10 - accounts
You can disable the heartbeat by setting
heartbeat_interval: disabled. This is useful for example if you're running in callback mode in an infrastructure based on lambda functions, where you prefer neither to send heartbeats nor to keep a lambda awake just to send heartbeats to subscriptions.
Using a combination of modes
If some of your subgraphs require passthrough mode and others require callback mode for subscriptions, you can apply different modes to different subgraphs in your configuration:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 mode:
4 passthrough:
5 subgraphs:
6 reviews:
7 path: /ws
8 protocol: graphql_ws
9 callback:
10 public_url: http://public_url_of_my_router_instance:4000/callback # This must include the path configured on the router
11 listen: 127.0.0.1:4000
12 path: /callback
13 subgraphs:
14 - accounts
In this example, the
reviews subgraph uses WebSocket and the
accounts subgraph uses HTTP-based callbacks.
passthrough.all key. If you do, the router uses the passthrough mode configuration for all subgraphs.
Example execution
Let's say our supergraph includes the following subgraphs and partial schemas:
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 name: String!
4 price: Int!
5}
6
7type Subscription {
8 productPriceChanged: Product!
9}
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 reviews: [Review!]!
4}
5
6type Review {
7 score: Int!
8}
Now, let's say a client executes the following subscription against our router (over HTTP):
1subscription OnProductPriceChanged {
2 productPriceChanged {
3 # Defined in Products subgraph
4 name
5 price
6 reviews {
7 # Defined in Reviews subgraph
8 score
9 }
10 }
11}
When our router receives this operation, it executes a corresponding subscription operation against the Products subgraph (over a new WebSocket connection):
1subscription {
2 productPriceChanged {
3 id # Added for entity fetching
4 name
5 price
6 # Reviews fields removed
7 }
8}
- This operation adds the
Product.idfield. The router needs
@keyfields of the
Productentity to merge entity fields from across subgraphs.
- This operation removes all fields defined in the Reviews subgraph, because the Products subgraph can't resolve them.
At any point after the subscription is initiated, the Products subgraph might send updated data to our router. Whenever this happens, the router does not immediately return this data to the client, because it's missing requested fields from the Reviews subgraph.
Instead, our router executes a standard GraphQL query against the Reviews subgraph to fetch the missing entity fields:
1query {
2 entities(representations: [...]) {
3 ... on Product {
4 reviews {
5 score
6 }
7 }
8 }
9}
After receiving this query result from the Reviews subgraph, our router combines it with the data from Products and returns the combination to the subscribing client.
Trying subscriptions with
curl
To quickly try out the GraphOS router's HTTP-based subscriptions without setting up an Apollo Client library, you can execute a
curl command against your router with the following format:
1 curl 'http://localhost:4000/' -v \
2 -H 'accept: multipart/mixed;subscriptionSpec=1.0, application/json' \
3 -H 'content-type: application/json' \
4 --data-raw '{"query":"subscription OnProductPriceChanged { productPriceChanged { name price reviews { score } } }","operationName":"OnProductPriceChanged"}'
This command creates an HTTP multipart request and keeps an open connection that receives new subscription data in response "chunks":
1--graphql
2content-type: application/json
3
4{}
5--graphql
6content-type: application/json
7
8{"payload":{"data":{"productPriceChanged":{"name":"Croissant","price":400,"reviews":[{"score":5}]}}}}
9--graphql
10content-type: application/json
11
12{"payload":{"data":{"productPriceChanged":{"name":"Croissant","price":375,"reviews":[{"score":5}]}}}}
13--graphql
14content-type: application/json
15
16{"payload":{"data":{"productPriceChanged":{"name":"Croissant","price":425,"reviews":[{"score":5}]}}}}
17--graphql--
This example subscription only emits three events and then directly closes the connection.
For more information on this multipart HTTP subscription protocol, see this article.
Network path considerations for client connections
Configure every proxy, CDN, gateway, and firewall between the client and Router to enable long-lived streaming responses. Subscription replies aren't one-time HTTP responses. Router holds the connection open and pushes events back as a multipart stream over the same HTTP request the client opened. Any hop that buffers responses, enforces a short idle or response timeout, or silently breaks the response path closes the connection before the client receives subscription events.
Every hop in that path needs three things:
Streaming, unbuffered responses
Idle, read, or response timeouts long enough to cover the longest subscription you support
A symmetric path between Router and the client
A reverse proxy that buffers the full response before forwarding it (the default for many proxies) holds subscription events instead of streaming them. When the proxy's response timeout fires, the proxy closes the connection, and the client sees a 504 with no payload. Configure each proxy in the path to forward chunked responses without buffering. To verify, run the
curl walkthrough against Router through the same network path and confirm that response chunks arrive incrementally rather than in one batch when the connection closes.
A common timeout issue is the idle timeout, but any equivalent read, response, or connection-drain timeout on each hop has the same effect. Defaults vary widely by provider (often a minute or less, but some platforms default higher), so check each hop's documentation rather than relying on a global rule. Set every relevant timeout to be longer than the longest subscription you support. If you've set
max_lifetime, use that value as the lowest value.
When a corporate firewall, VPC security group, or asymmetric routing policy disrupts the path between Router and the client, Router accepts the subscription request, but the response stream might not return to the client. The diagnostic looks identical to a buffering or timeout failure (504 at the client with no router-side metric event). Include path-asymmetry checks in your investigation when you can't identify more common causes.
Use the
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client metric as the primary diagnostic split. When the metric fires for the failing subscription (with
reason=heartbeat_delivery_failed or
client_disconnect), Router has observed the disconnect itself. The failure is at the router-to-client boundary or on the client. When the metric doesn't fire and the client still sees a 504, an intermediary might have closed the connection without Router seeing it. Check the proxy, gateway, and firewall logs first.
If 504s persist after you have configured every hop for streaming and made sure the timeouts cover the expected lifetime, the metric tells you what side of the router boundary to investigate next.
Subscription deduplication
By default, the router deduplicates identical subscriptions. This can dramatically reduce load on both your router and your subgraphs, because the router doesn't need to open a new connection if an existing connection is already handling the exact same subscription.
For example, if thousands of clients all subscribe to real-time score updates for the same sports game, your router only needs to maintain one connection to your
sportsgames subgraph to receive events for all of those subscriptions.
The router considers subscription operations identical if all of the following are true:
The operations sent to the subgraph have identical GraphQL selection sets (i.e., requested fields).
The operations provide identical values for all headers that the router sends to the subgraph, except those listed in
ignored_headers.
The requests carry identical JWT claims from the router's internal authorization context (unless
ignore_auth_context: trueis set).
Authorization header downstream, each user's unique claims will still cause the router to treat their subscription as distinct from every other user's. Adding
authorization to
ignored_headers doesn't change this — it only affects headers, not the decoded claims. See Ignoring auth context for how to handle this case.
Configuring deduplication
You can ignore specific headers when deduplicating subscriptions.
If you propagate a header with varying values to your subgraph (for example,
User-Agent), but you still want to deduplicate subscriptions and you can accept that only one out of many values will be propagated, you can configure
ignored_headers like this:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 deduplication:
4 all:
5 enabled: true # default: true
6 ignored_headers:
7 - user-agent # It won't include this header in the deduplication algorithm, so even if the value is different it will still deduplicate
Per-subgraph deduplication
You can also control deduplication per subgraph. This is useful when some subgraph subscriptions are safe to deduplicate (e.g., shared market data) and others are not (e.g., personalized AI-generated streams):
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 deduplication:
4 all:
5 enabled: true # default for all subgraphs
6 subgraphs:
7 article:
8 enabled: false # disable dedup for this subgraph only
Ignoring auth context
If you use the router's built-in JWT authorization and your subgraph subscription data does not vary by user identity, you can exclude JWT claims from the deduplication check so that all authenticated users share a single subgraph WebSocket connection:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 deduplication:
4 all:
5 enabled: true
6 ignore_auth_context: true # default: false
ignore_auth_context: true, a user may receive subscription events from a connection that was originally opened by a different user. Only enable this option when your subgraph's subscription data is truly non-personalized (e.g., product price updates, stock price feeds). If your subgraph later adds user-personalized data to this subscription type, you must update this configuration at the same time.
If you're also forwarding the
Authorization header to your subgraph, add it to
ignored_headers as well — otherwise the raw token value will still differentiate subscriptions even with
ignore_auth_context: true. For complete auth decoupling:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 deduplication:
4 all:
5 enabled: true
6 ignore_auth_context: true # drops JWT claims from the deduplication check
7 ignored_headers:
8 - authorization # drops the raw Authorization header too
Disabling deduplication
You can disable subscription deduplication by adding the following to your router's YAML config file under the
subscription key:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 deduplication:
4 all:
5 enabled: false # default: true
This disables deduplication for every subgraph. To disable it for only some subgraphs, see per-subgraph deduplication.
Why disable deduplication?
Disabling deduplication is useful if you need to create a separate connection to your subgraph for each client-initiated subscription. For example:
Your subgraph needs to trigger an important event every time a new client subscribes to its data.
This event doesn't trigger whenever the router reuses an existing connection.
Your subscription needs to start by receiving the first value in a particular sequence, instead of the most recent value.
If a subscription reuses an existing connection, it starts by receiving the next value for that connection.
As a basic example, let's say a subscription should always fire events returning the integers
0through
1000, in order. If a new subscription reuses an existing subgraph connection, it starts by receiving whichever value is next for the original connection, which is almost definitely not
0.
Advanced configuration
Termination on schema update
Whenever your router's supergraph schema or configuration is updated, the router terminates all active subscriptions. Clients can detect this special-case termination via an error code and establish a new subscription.
Subscriptions are terminated in the following cases:
Your router regularly polls GraphOS for its supergraph schema, and an updated schema becomes available.
Your router obtains its supergraph schema or configuration from a local file, which it watches for updates if the
--hot-reloadoption is set.
The router then sends the following as a final response payload to all active subscribing clients:
1{
2 "errors": [
3 {
4 "message": "subscription has been closed due to a schema reload",
5 "extensions": {
6 "code": "SUBSCRIPTION_SCHEMA_RELOAD"
7 }
8 }
9 ]
10}
A client that receives this
SUBSCRIPTION_SCHEMA_RELOAD or
SUBSCRIPTION_CONFIG_RELOAD error code can reconnect by executing a new subscription operation.
Limit subscription lifetime
By default, subscriptions can remain open indefinitely. Set a maximum duration using
max_lifetime to have Apollo Router close the subscription and send a terminal error to the client after the configured duration:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 max_lifetime: 10m # Accepts durations like '30s', '10m', '1h'. Default: no limit
When the lifetime expires, the client receives a final response payload:
1{
2 "errors": [
3 {
4 "message": "subscription closed because the maximum lifetime has been reached",
5 "extensions": {
6 "code": "SUBSCRIPTION_MAX_LIFETIME_EXCEEDED"
7 }
8 }
9 ]
10}
A client that receives the
SUBSCRIPTION_MAX_LIFETIME_EXCEEDED error code can reconnect by executing a new subscription operation.
Use
max_lifetime to enforce resource limits, rotate authentication tokens, or prevent stale long-lived connections.
subscription are closed when the lifetime expires, not just the first client to reach the limit.
Reconnect on subgraph connection drop
By default, if the WebSocket connection between the router and a subgraph drops unexpectedly, the subscription ends and the client receives no further events. You can configure Apollo Router to automatically reconnect to the subgraph and resume forwarding events using
max_reconnect_attempts and
reconnect_delay. These are part of the per-subgraph passthrough WebSocket configuration: set them under
all to apply to every subgraph, or under a specific entry in
subgraphs to override per subgraph.
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 mode:
4 passthrough:
5 all:
6 max_reconnect_attempts: 5 # retry up to 5 times on connection drop. Default: 0 (no reconnection)
7 reconnect_delay: 2s # wait between each attempt. Default: 1s
8 subgraphs:
9 # Override for a single subgraph
10 products:
11 max_reconnect_attempts: 10
12 reconnect_delay: 500ms
When the subgraph WebSocket connection drops and reconnection is configured, the router re-establishes the connection and re-sends the original subscription request transparently, client subscriptions remain open during the reconnect window and resume receiving events once the connection is restored. Each reconnect attempt increments the
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.reconnect counter (labeled with
subgraph.name). If all retry attempts are exhausted, the router forwards the final transport error to the client (so a failed subscription is distinguishable from a normal completion), terminates the subscription, and increments the
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph metric.
When
max_reconnect_attempts > 0, intermediate closures that are recovered by a successful reconnect do not increment
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph — only the final closure that ends the subscription does. Existing dashboards or alerts on that metric should be reviewed when enabling reconnection.
Reconnection only applies to WebSocket passthrough mode. Callback-mode subscriptions are unaffected.
Retry budget
max_reconnect_attempts is a per-disconnect budget, not a lifetime total. When a reconnected connection stays open long enough to be considered stable and then drops again, the budget refreshes and the subscription gets a fresh set of attempts. This means a long-lived subscription against a subgraph that periodically drops a healthy connection can be reconnected to more than
max_reconnect_attempts times over its lifetime. Only rapid flapping — a subgraph that drops faster than the stability window on each attempt — exhausts the budget and ends the subscription. If you need a hard ceiling on how long a subscription can run, use
max_lifetime.
The stability threshold is
5 × reconnect_delay, clamped to between 500 ms and 60 seconds. For example, with the default
reconnect_delay: 1s, a connection must stay open at least 5 seconds to be considered stable and reset the budget. With
reconnect_delay: 10s, the threshold rises to 50 seconds. Beyond
reconnect_delay: 12s the threshold is capped at 60 seconds, so a large reconnect delay never demands an impractically long stable period before the budget can refresh. A subgraph that accepts the handshake but drops the connection more quickly than this threshold is treated as flapping and continues to consume the current budget.
Authentication and reconnection
When reconnecting, the router reuses the
connectionParams (including any propagated
Authorization token) captured when the subscription first started — it does not re-run header propagation per attempt. If your subgraph requires short-lived, per-connection credentials, a reconnect made after the original token has expired may be rejected by the subgraph, and the subscription will end once attempts are exhausted. Request signing such as AWS SigV4 is re-applied on each reconnect, so signed requests always use freshly resolved credentials.
WebSocket auth support
By default, if you've configured your router to propagate HTTP
Authorization headers to your subgraph, then the router automatically sets corresponding
connectionParams when initiating a WebSocket connection to that subgraph.
For example, when your router sends the
connection_init message to a subgraph, it includes the value of the
Authorization header via the following payload:
1{
2 "connectionParams": {
3 "token": "CONTENTS_OF_AUTHORIZATION_HEADER"
4 }
5}
To specify a custom payload for the
connection_init message, you can write a Rhai script and use the
context directly:
1fn subgraph_service(service, subgraph) {
2 let params = Router.APOLLO_SUBSCRIPTION_WS_CUSTOM_CONNECTION_PARAMS;
3 let f = |request| {
4 request.context[params] = #{
5 my_token: "here is my token"
6 };
7 };
8
9 service.map_request(f);
10}
context entry and an
Authorization header, the
context entry takes precedence.
Expanding event queue capacity
If your router receives a high volume of events for a particular subscription, it might accumulate a backlog of those events to send to clients. To handle this backlog, the router maintains an in-memory queue of unsent events.
The router maintains a separate event queue for each of its active subscription connections to subgraphs.
You can configure the size of each event queue in your router's YAML config file, like so:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 queue_capacity: 100000 # Default: 128
The value of
queue_capacity corresponds to the maximum number of subscription events for each queue, not the total size of those events.
Whenever your router receives a subscription event when its queue is full, it discards the oldest unsent event in the queue and enqueues the newly received event. The discarded event is not sent to subscribing clients.
If it's absolutely necessary for clients to receive every subscription event, increase the size of your event queue as needed.
Limiting the number of client connections
Client subscriptions are long-lived HTTP connections, which means they might remain open indefinitely. You can limit the number of simultaneous client subscription connections in your router's YAML config file, like so:
1subscription:
2 enabled: true
3 max_opened_subscriptions: 150 # Only 150 simultaneous connections allowed
If a client attempts to execute a subscription on Apollo Router when it's already at
max_opened_subscriptions, the router rejects the client's request with an error.
Each rejected subscription increments the
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.rejected counter metric (with
reason attribute set to
max_opened_subscriptions_limit_reached), which you can use to monitor how often clients hit the limit.
Tracking causes of ending subscriptions
Apollo Router records an
apollo.subscription.end_reason attribute on the
router span for subscription operations. This attribute indicates why a subscription ended, which helps you debug and monitor subscription lifecycles using observability tools.
The
apollo.subscription.end_reason attribute can have these values:
|Value
|Description
server_close
|The server (subgraph) closed the connection successfully. This occurs when the subgraph ends the subscription.
subgraph_error
|The subgraph closed the subscription stream unexpectedly (e.g. process killed, network drop).
heartbeat_delivery_failed
|Apollo Router failed to deliver a heartbeat message to the client. This usually indicates the client disconnected unexpectedly when a keepalive heartbeat was sent.
client_disconnect
|The client disconnected after receiving subscription data (not during a heartbeat). This indicates the client closed the connection mid-subscription.
schema_reload
|The subscription was terminated because Apollo Router's supergraph schema was updated. Clients can reconnect to resume the subscription.
config_reload
|The subscription was terminated because Apollo Router's configuration was updated. Clients can reconnect to resume the subscription.
max_lifetime
|The subscription was terminated because the configured max lifetime was reached. Clients can reconnect to resume the subscription.
Tracking subgraph connection failures and closures
Apollo Router emits counter metrics to track when subgraph WebSocket connections fail or close:
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.rejected(attributes:
reason,
subgraph.name): Incremented when a subscription request is rejected. The
reasonattribute indicates why (
max_opened_subscriptions_limit_reachedor
subgraph), and
subgraph.nameidentifies the subgraph when applicable.
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph(attribute:
subgraph.name): Incremented once per subgraph WebSocket closure. Each deduplicated client sharing that connection will also emit a corresponding
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.clientevent with
reason=server_close.
The
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client metric includes
reason and
subgraph.name attributes by default. You can optionally enable
client.name through the telemetry instruments configuration. See standard instruments for configuration details.
Understanding metric multiplicity
The
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraph and
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.client metrics operate at different granularities.
terminated.subgraph increments once per subgraph WebSocket closure, while
terminated.client increments once per client that was listening on that connection. For example, if 5 clients are deduplicated onto a single subgraph WebSocket and the subgraph closes the connection, you'll see 1
terminated.subgraph event and 5
terminated events with
reason=server_close. This means the
terminated count can be significantly higher than
terminated.subgraph — the ratio reflects your deduplication factor.
Example: Monitor subscription health
Use the
apollo.subscription.end_reason attribute and subgraph counter metrics to monitor the health of your subscriptions:
Frequent
subgraph_errorvalues might indicate issues with your subgraph subscription sources closing unexpectedly.
The
server_closevalue indicates healthy subscription lifecycles where the subgraph properly signals closure.
A high rate of
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.rejectedwith
reason=subgraphfor a specific subgraph may indicate connectivity issues or misconfigured WebSocket endpoints.
The
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.subgraphmetric helps track how often subgraphs are closing connections, which can inform capacity planning and subgraph stability monitoring.
A high rate of
apollo.router.operations.subscriptions.terminated.clientwith
reason=max_lifetimeindicates subscriptions are routinely hitting the lifetime cap. Consider increasing
max_lifetimeor ensuring clients reconnect gracefully on
SUBSCRIPTION_MAX_LIFETIME_EXCEEDED.