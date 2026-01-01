Native Query Planner

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

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Events

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Subgraph Observability

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Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

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OverviewOTLP

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Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
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New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
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Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Native Query Planner

Run the Rust-native query planner in GraphOS Router

Requires ≥ Router v1.49.0

Learn about the Rust-native query planner in GraphOS Router v2.x

Background about query planner implementations

In v1.49.0, the router introduced a query planner implemented natively in Rust. This native query planner improves the overall performance and resource utilization of query planning. It existed alongside the legacy JavaScript implementation that uses the V8 JavaScript engine.

As of v1.59.0, the native query planner is the default planner in the router. As a result, the legacy query planner, which was built using Deno and relied on the v8 engine, has been deprecated.

As of v2.x, the legacy query planner has been removed.

Improved performance of native query planner

The native query planner achieves better performance for a variety of graphs. In our tests, we observe:

  • 10x median improvement in query planning time (observed via the apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration metric)

  • 2.9x improvement in router’s CPU utilization

  • 2.2x improvement in router’s memory usage

You can expect generated plans and subgraph operations in the native query planner to have slight differences when compared to the legacy, JavaScript-based query planner. We've determined these differences to be semantically insignificant, based on an analysis of approximately 2.5 million unique user operations in GraphOS and a comparison of about 630 million operations from actual router deployments running in shadow mode over four months.

note
The subgraph operations generated by the query planner may change with each release. We strongly recommend against relying on their exact shape, as new router features and optimizations may continue to change them.

Metrics for native query planner

The available metrics for the native query planner are listed and described in the router standard instruments) page.