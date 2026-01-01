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Native Query Planner
Run the Rust-native query planner in GraphOS Router
Learn about the Rust-native query planner in GraphOS Router v2.x
Background about query planner implementations
In v1.49.0, the router introduced a query planner implemented natively in Rust. This native query planner improves the overall performance and resource utilization of query planning. It existed alongside the legacy JavaScript implementation that uses the V8 JavaScript engine.
As of v1.59.0, the native query planner is the default planner in the router. As a result, the legacy query planner, which was built using Deno and relied on the v8 engine, has been deprecated.
As of v2.x, the legacy query planner has been removed.
Improved performance of native query planner
The native query planner achieves better performance for a variety of graphs. In our tests, we observe:
10x median improvement in query planning time (observed via the
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.durationmetric)
2.9x improvement in router’s CPU utilization
2.2x improvement in router’s memory usage
You can expect generated plans and subgraph operations in the native query planner to have slight differences when compared to the legacy, JavaScript-based query planner. We've determined these differences to be semantically insignificant, based on an analysis of approximately 2.5 million unique user operations in GraphOS and a comparison of about 630 million operations from actual router deployments running in shadow mode over four months.
Metrics for native query planner
The available metrics for the native query planner are listed and described in the router standard instruments) page.