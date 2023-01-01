Best Practices for Query Planning

When working with Apollo Federation, changes in your schema can have unexpected impact on the complexity and performance of your graph. Adding one field or changing one directive may create a new supergraph that has hundreds, or even thousands, of new possible paths and edges to connect entities and resolve client operations. Consequently, query planning throughput and latency may degrade. While you can find validation errors at build time with schema composition, other changes may lead to issues that only arise at runtime, during query plan generation or execution.

Examples of changes that can impact query planning include:

Adding or modifying @key , @requires , @provides , or @shareable directive usage

Adding or removing a type implementation from an interface

Using interfaceObject and adding new fields to an interface

To help alleviate these issues as much as possible, Apollo recommends following some of these best practices for your federated graph.

Use shared types and fields judiciously

The @shareable directive allows multiple subgraphs to resolve the same types or fields on entities, giving the query planner options for potentially shorter query paths. However, it's important to use it judiciously.

Extensive @shareable use can exponentially increase the number of possible query plans generated as the query planner will find the shortest path to the desired result. This can then potentially lead to performance degradation at runtime as the router generates plans.

Using @shareable at root fields on the Query , Mutation , and Subscription types indicates that any subgraph can resolve a given entry point. While query plans can be deterministic for a given version of Router + Federation, there are no guarantees across versions, meaning that your plans may change if new services get added or deleted. This could cause an unexpected change in traffic for a given service, even there were no changes in the operations. Using shared root types also implies that the fields return the same data in the same order across all subgraphs, even if the data is a list, which is often not the case for dynamic applications.



Minimize operations spanning multiple subgraphs

Operations that need to query multiple subgraphs can impact performance because each additional subgraph queried adds complexity to the query plan, increasing the time in the Router for both generation and execution of the operation.

Design your schema to minimize operations that span numerous subgraphs.

Using directives like @requires or @interfaceObject carefully to control complexity.

@requires directive

The @requires directive allows a subgraph to fetch additional fields needed to resolve an entity. This can be powerful but must be handled with care.

Changes to fields utilized by @requires can impact the subgraph fetches that current operations depend on and may create larger and slower plans.

When performing schema migrations involving @requires , ensure compatibility by deploying changes in a manner that avoids disrupting ongoing queries. Plan deployments and schema changes in an atomic fashion.

Example

Consider the following example of a Products subgraph and a Reviews subgraph:

GraphQL Products subgraph type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { upc : ID ! nameLowerCase : String ! }

GraphQL Reviews subgraph type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { upc : ID ! nameLowercase : String ! @external reviews : [ Review ] ! @requires ( fields : "nameLowercase" ) }

Suppose you want to deprecate the nameLowercase field and replace it with the name field, like so:

GraphQL Products subgraph type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { upc : ID ! nameLowerCase : String ! @deprecated name : String ! }

GraphQL Reviews subgraph type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { upc : ID ! nameLowercase : String ! @external name : String ! @external reviews : [ Review ] ! @requires ( fields : "name" ) }

To perform this migration in place:

Modify the Products subgraph to add the new field using rover subgraph publish to push the new subgraph schema. Deploy a new version of the Reviews subgraph with a resolver that accepts either nameLowercase or name in the source object. Modify the Reviews subgraph's schema in the registry so that it @requires(fields: "name") . Deploy a new version of the Reviews subgraph with a resolver that only accepts the name in its source object.

Alternatively, perform this operation with an atomic migration at the subgraph level by modifying the subgraph's URL:

Modify the Products subgraph to add the name field (as usual, first deploy all replicas, then use rover subgraph publish to push the new subgraph schema). Deploy a new set of Reviews replicas to a new URL that reads from name . Register the Reviews subgraph with the new URL and the schema changes above.

With this atomic strategy, the query planner resolves all outstanding requests to the old subgraph URL that relied on nameLowercase with the old query -planning configuration, which @requires the nameLowercase field. All new requests are made to the new subgraph URL using the new query -planning configuration, which @requires the name field.

Manage interface migrations

Interfaces are an essential part of GraphQL schema design, offering flexibility in defining polymorphic types. However, they can also be open for implementation across service boundaries, allowing subgraphs to contribute a new type that changes how existing operations execute.

Approach interface migrations similar to database migrations. Ensure you perform changes to interface implementations safely, avoiding disruptions to query operations.

Example

Suppose you define a Channel interface in one subgraph and other types that implement Channel in two other subgraphs:

GraphQL Channel subgraph interface Channel @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! }

GraphQL Web subgraph type WebChannel implements Channel @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! webHook : String ! }

GraphQL Email subgraph type EmailChannel implements Channel @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! emailAddress : String ! }

To safely remove the EmailChannel type from your supergraph schema:

Perform a rover subgraph publish of the email subgraph that removes the EmailChannel type from its schema. Deploy a new version of the subgraph that removes the EmailChannel type.

The first step causes the query planner to stop sending fragments ...on EmailChannel , which would fail validation if sent to a subgraph that isn't aware of the type.

If you want to keep the EmailChannel type but remove it from the Channel interface, the process is similar. Instead of removing the EmailChannel type altogether, only remove the implements Channel addendum to the type definition. This is because the query planner expands queries to interfaces or unions into fragments on their implementing types.

For example, a query like this:

GraphQL copy 1 query FindChannel ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 channel ( id : $id ) { 3 id 4 } 5 }

generates two queries, one to each subgraph, like so:

GraphQL Query to email subgraph copy 1 query { 2 _entities (...) { 3 ... on EmailChannel { 4 id 5 } 6 } 7 } GraphQL Query to web subgraph copy 1 query { 2 _entities (...) { 3 ... on WebChannel { 4 id 5 } 6 } 7 }

The router expands all interfaces into implementing types.

Troubleshooting query plans

When investigating query plan behavior or performance issues, it's crucial to understand that query plans are generated based on multiple runtime and build-time factors. The best analogy for query planning is Google Maps: just as a route between two points is deterministic given the same inputs, query plans are deterministic when all factors remain constant.

Understanding query plan determinism

Like Google Maps calculating the most efficient route from point A to point B, the Apollo Router determines the optimal path to resolve your GraphQL operation. The "route" remains consistent as long as the underlying conditions don't change. However, just as adding new roads, construction detours, changing speed limits, or current traffic patterns can alter your GPS route, changes to your federated graph can impact query planning decisions.

The Apollo Router considers several inputs when generating query plans:

The GraphQL operation - The specific query, mutation, or subscription being executed

Supergraph schema - The composed schema from all your subgraphs

Query planner version - Tied to your specific router version

Router configuration - Including progressive overrides, coprocessor logic, and other runtime config settings

Directive usage - How @shareable , @requires , progressive @override , @provides , and other directives are implemented across subgraphs.

Changes to any of these inputs can result in different query plans, even for identical operations.

Generating accurate query plans for troubleshooting

To troubleshoot query plan issues effectively, you need to generate plans using conditions that match your target environment as closely as possible. The most accurate approach is testing against the exact same router configuration and setup you're investigating.

Recommended approaches in order of accuracy:

Existing environment - Use the router (in whichever environment you're investigating) to generate plans with one of the Apollo-Expose- Query -Plan headers.

Environment mirror - Use a configuration that mirrors the environment you're investigating as closely as possible.

CI/CD pipeline integration - Generate plans as part of your deployment pipeline.

Local development workflow - Run operations locally with production-like configuration.

The higher on this list, the more accurate your query plans will likely be compared to the behavior in your target environment.

Using the router's query plan exposure features

The Apollo Router provides built-in capabilities to expose query plans for debugging without relying on external tools or scripts. This ensures you're seeing exactly how the router would execute operations in your specific environment.

Enabling query plan exposure

To expose query plans, enable the experimental plugin in your router configuration:

YAML copy 1 expose_query_plan : true

note If you start the router in --dev mode or use rover dev , this plugin is automatically enabled.

Using the Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan header

After you enable the plugin, you can control query plan exposure using the Apollo-Expose- Query -Plan header with your requests:

Option 1: Include plans with response data

Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan: true

This returns the query plan in the response under the extensions. query Plan key alongside your actual data.

Option 2: Dry-run mode

Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan: dry-run

This generates the query plan but short-circuits execution before fetching data from subgraphs. The response contains only the query plan, making it ideal for analysis without impacting downstream services.

note To use the router's dry-run mode, you need Apollo GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core v1.61.0+ or v2.x+.

Example dry-run response

JSON copy 1 { 2 "extensions" : { 3 "apolloQueryPlan" : { 4 "object" : { 5 "kind" : "QueryPlan" , 6 "node" : { 7 "kind" : "Fetch" , 8 "serviceName" : "product" , 9 "variableUsages" : [], 10 "operation" : "query AllMyProducts__product__0 { products { id name } }" , 11 "operationName" : "AllMyProducts__product__0" , 12 "operationKind" : "query" , 13 "id" : null , 14 "inputRewrites" : null , 15 "outputRewrites" : null , 16 "contextRewrites" : null , 17 "schemaAwareHash" : "bbd661aa50bc5f199f09772a121801bb59a33c239ac72b69053416f6f09bd19a" , 18 "authorization" : { 19 "is_authenticated" : false , 20 "scopes" : [], 21 "policies" : [] 22 } 23 } 24 }, 25 "text" : "QueryPlan {

Fetch(service: \" product \" ) {

{

products {

id

name

}

}

},

}" 26 } 27 } 28 }

This approach ensures you're analyzing the most similar query plans your router generates in your specific environment configuration, eliminating discrepancies that can arise from standalone tools or simplified reproductions.

For more information on debugging subgraph requests, see Debugging Subgraph Requests.

Handling conditional client-side directives ( @Skip and @include )

With the @Skip and @include directives, clients can conditionally include or exclude fields based on variable values. The Apollo Router provides intelligent handling of these client-side directives to optimize query execution while ensuring GraphQL specification compliance.

The router handles @Skip and @include directives through a two-phase process:

Query Planning Phase: When the router receives an operation containing conditional directives, it analyzes whether entire subgraph calls can be avoided. If a conditional directive can eliminate the need to query a subgraph entirely, the router creates conditional query plan fetch nodes. This optimization prevents unnecessary network calls and reduces overall query execution time. To learn how the router calculates this, see Conditional Nodes.

Response Formatting and Validation Phase: For conditional directives that cannot be optimized at the query planning level, the router delegates their execution to the appropriate subgraphs by including the directives in the subgraph requests. However, the router maintains responsibility for ensuring GraphQL specification compliance by validating and reformatting responses from subgraphs.

During response processing, the router's Query::format_response logic validates that subgraphs properly handled the conditional directives. If a subgraph fails to correctly apply @Skip or @include logic, the router automatically prunes unrequested fields and reorders the response to match the expected shape. This dual-layer approach ensures reliable execution even when subgraphs have inconsistent directive handling.

Tuning query planner limits

Two experimental configuration options limit the work the query planner does before emitting a plan: experimental_plans_limit and experimental_paths_limit . Both live under supergraph.query_planning in the YAML config, alongside the cache configuration.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 supergraph : 2 query_planning : 3 experimental_plans_limit : 10000 # default 4 experimental_paths_limit : null # default — no limit

These options behave differently under stress, and the choice between them affects production behavior. Use the apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans and apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_paths histograms to choose between them.

experimental_plans_limit

Limits the number of query plans the planner generates while exploring the supergraph.

Default: 10000

When exceeded: Silently prunes branches and returns a valid but possibly suboptimal plan

Use case: Bound planning time and memory by reducing this value

experimental_paths_limit

Limits the number of subgraph options the planner considers for any single field path during planning. Field paths can produce many options because fields might be provided by multiple subgraphs, and abstract types (unions and interfaces) require the planner to traverse each constituent object type. On complex schemas or queries, the per-path option count can grow large and dominate planning time.

Default: None — no limit

When exceeded: Aborts planning and fails the operation with QueryPlanComplexityExceeded

Use case: Abort planning quickly on complex queries instead of allowing them to dominate the planner

Choosing a configuration option based on symptoms

Symptom What to look at Configuration option Planner takes too long but produces a plan High evaluated_paths , high evaluated_plans Reduce experimental_plans_limit to bound exploration Planner runs out of memory or memory usage spikes during planning evaluated_plans near the limit, high apollo.router.query_planner.memory peaks Reduce experimental_plans_limit (e.g., 1000 ) Specific queries fail with QueryPlanComplexityExceeded evaluated_paths hitting experimental_paths_limit Review the offending query, or raise experimental_paths_limit if intentional

To track the limits each router instance applies, the router emits apollo.router.config.experimental_plans_limit and apollo.router.config.experimental_paths_limit gauges (added in v2.14.1).

Use recommended features

GraphOS and router provide many features that help monitor and improve query planning performance, both at build time and runtime.

Build time

Runtime

In the router configuration there are many settings to help monitor and improve performance impacts. Here are some features all production graphs should consider: