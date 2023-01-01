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Best Practices for Query Planning
Design your schemas and use features to optimize query planning performance
When working with Apollo Federation, changes in your schema can have unexpected impact on the complexity and performance of your graph. Adding one field or changing one directive may create a new supergraph that has hundreds, or even thousands, of new possible paths and edges to connect entities and resolve client operations. Consequently, query planning throughput and latency may degrade. While you can find validation errors at build time with schema composition, other changes may lead to issues that only arise at runtime, during query plan generation or execution.
Examples of changes that can impact query planning include:
Adding or modifying
@key,
@requires,
@provides, or
@shareabledirective usage
Adding or removing a type implementation from an interface
Using
interfaceObjectand adding new fields to an interface
To help alleviate these issues as much as possible, Apollo recommends following some of these best practices for your federated graph.
Use shared types and fields judiciously
The
@shareable directive allows multiple subgraphs to resolve the same types or fields on entities, giving the query planner options for potentially shorter query paths. However, it's important to use it judiciously.
Extensive
@shareableuse can exponentially increase the number of possible query plans generated as the query planner will find the shortest path to the desired result. This can then potentially lead to performance degradation at runtime as the router generates plans.
Using
@shareableat root fields on the
Query,
Mutation, and
Subscriptiontypes indicates that any subgraph can resolve a given entry point. While query plans can be deterministic for a given version of Router + Federation, there are no guarantees across versions, meaning that your plans may change if new services get added or deleted. This could cause an unexpected change in traffic for a given service, even there were no changes in the operations.
Using shared root types also implies that the fields return the same data in the same order across all subgraphs, even if the data is a list, which is often not the case for dynamic applications.
Minimize operations spanning multiple subgraphs
Operations that need to query multiple subgraphs can impact performance because each additional subgraph queried adds complexity to the query plan, increasing the time in the Router for both generation and execution of the operation.
Design your schema to minimize operations that span numerous subgraphs.
Using directives like
@requiresor
@interfaceObjectcarefully to control complexity.
@requires directive
The
@requires directive allows a subgraph to fetch additional fields needed to resolve an entity. This can be powerful but must be handled with care.
Changes to fields utilized by
@requirescan impact the subgraph fetches that current operations depend on and may create larger and slower plans.
When performing schema migrations involving
@requires, ensure compatibility by deploying changes in a manner that avoids disrupting ongoing queries. Plan deployments and schema changes in an atomic fashion.
Example
Consider the following example of a
Products subgraph and a
Reviews subgraph:
type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
upc: ID!
nameLowerCase: String!
}
type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
upc: ID!
nameLowercase: String! @external
reviews: [Review]! @requires(fields: "nameLowercase")
}
Suppose you want to deprecate the
nameLowercase field and replace it with the
name field, like so:
type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
upc: ID!
nameLowerCase: String! @deprecated
name: String!
}
type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
upc: ID!
nameLowercase: String! @external
name: String! @external
reviews: [Review]! @requires(fields: "name")
}
To perform this migration in place:
Modify the
Productssubgraph to add the new field using
rover subgraph publishto push the new subgraph schema.
Deploy a new version of the
Reviewssubgraph with a resolver that accepts either
nameLowercaseor
namein the source object.
Modify the
Reviewssubgraph's schema in the registry so that it
@requires(fields: "name").
Deploy a new version of the
Reviewssubgraph with a resolver that only accepts the
namein its source object.
Alternatively, perform this operation with an atomic migration at the subgraph level by modifying the subgraph's URL:
Modify the
Productssubgraph to add the
namefield (as usual, first deploy all replicas, then use
rover subgraph publishto push the new subgraph schema).
Deploy a new set of
Reviewsreplicas to a new URL that reads from
name.
Register the
Reviewssubgraph with the new URL and the schema changes above.
With this atomic strategy, the query planner resolves all outstanding requests to the old subgraph URL that relied on
nameLowercase with the old query-planning configuration, which
@requires the
nameLowercase field. All new requests are made to the new subgraph URL using the new query-planning configuration, which
@requires the
name field.
Manage interface migrations
Interfaces are an essential part of GraphQL schema design, offering flexibility in defining polymorphic types. However, they can also be open for implementation across service boundaries, allowing subgraphs to contribute a new type that changes how existing operations execute.
Approach interface migrations similar to database migrations. Ensure you perform changes to interface implementations safely, avoiding disruptions to query operations.
Example
Suppose you define a
Channel interface in one subgraph and other types that implement
Channel in two other subgraphs:
interface Channel @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
}
type WebChannel implements Channel @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
webHook: String!
}
type EmailChannel implements Channel @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
emailAddress: String!
}
To safely remove the
EmailChannel type from your supergraph schema:
Perform a
rover subgraph publishof the
EmailChanneltype from its schema.
Deploy a new version of the subgraph that removes the
EmailChanneltype.
The first step causes the query planner to stop sending fragments
...on EmailChannel, which would fail validation if sent to a subgraph that isn't aware of the type.
If you want to keep the
EmailChannel type but remove it from the
Channel interface, the process is similar. Instead of removing the
EmailChannel type altogether, only remove the
implements Channel addendum to the type definition. This is because the query planner expands queries to interfaces or unions into fragments on their implementing types.
For example, a query like this:
1query FindChannel($id: ID!) {
2 channel(id: $id) {
3 id
4 }
5}
generates two queries, one to each subgraph, like so:
1query {
2_entities(...) {
3...on EmailChannel {
4id
5}
6}
7}
1query {
2_entities(...) {
3...on WebChannel {
4id
5}
6}
7}
The router expands all interfaces into implementing types.
Troubleshooting query plans
When investigating query plan behavior or performance issues, it's crucial to understand that query plans are generated based on multiple runtime and build-time factors. The best analogy for query planning is Google Maps: just as a route between two points is deterministic given the same inputs, query plans are deterministic when all factors remain constant.
Understanding query plan determinism
Like Google Maps calculating the most efficient route from point A to point B, the Apollo Router determines the optimal path to resolve your GraphQL operation. The "route" remains consistent as long as the underlying conditions don't change. However, just as adding new roads, construction detours, changing speed limits, or current traffic patterns can alter your GPS route, changes to your federated graph can impact query planning decisions.
The Apollo Router considers several inputs when generating query plans:
The GraphQL operation - The specific query, mutation, or subscription being executed
Supergraph schema - The composed schema from all your subgraphs
Query planner version - Tied to your specific router version
Router configuration - Including progressive overrides, coprocessor logic, and other runtime config settings
Directive usage - How
@shareable,
@requires, progressive
@override,
@provides, and other directives are implemented across subgraphs.
Changes to any of these inputs can result in different query plans, even for identical operations.
Generating accurate query plans for troubleshooting
To troubleshoot query plan issues effectively, you need to generate plans using conditions that match your target environment as closely as possible. The most accurate approach is testing against the exact same router configuration and setup you're investigating.
Recommended approaches in order of accuracy:
Existing environment - Use the router (in whichever environment you're investigating) to generate plans with one of the
Apollo-Expose-Query-Planheaders.
Environment mirror - Use a configuration that mirrors the environment you're investigating as closely as possible.
CI/CD pipeline integration - Generate plans as part of your deployment pipeline.
Local development workflow - Run operations locally with production-like configuration.
The higher on this list, the more accurate your query plans will likely be compared to the behavior in your target environment.
Using the router's query plan exposure features
The Apollo Router provides built-in capabilities to expose query plans for debugging without relying on external tools or scripts. This ensures you're seeing exactly how the router would execute operations in your specific environment.
Enabling query plan exposure
To expose query plans, enable the experimental plugin in your router configuration:
1expose_query_plan: true
--dev mode or use
rover dev, this plugin is automatically enabled.
Using the Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan header
After you enable the plugin, you can control query plan exposure using the
Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan header with your requests:
Option 1: Include plans with response data
Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan: true
This returns the query plan in the response under the
extensions.queryPlan key alongside your actual data.
Option 2: Dry-run mode
Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan: dry-run
This generates the query plan but short-circuits execution before fetching data from subgraphs. The response contains only the query plan, making it ideal for analysis without impacting downstream services.
dry-run mode, you need Apollo GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core v1.61.0+ or v2.x+.
Example dry-run response
1{
2 "extensions": {
3 "apolloQueryPlan": {
4 "object": {
5 "kind": "QueryPlan",
6 "node": {
7 "kind": "Fetch",
8 "serviceName": "product",
9 "variableUsages": [],
10 "operation": "query AllMyProducts__product__0 { products { id name } }",
11 "operationName": "AllMyProducts__product__0",
12 "operationKind": "query",
13 "id": null,
14 "inputRewrites": null,
15 "outputRewrites": null,
16 "contextRewrites": null,
17 "schemaAwareHash": "bbd661aa50bc5f199f09772a121801bb59a33c239ac72b69053416f6f09bd19a",
18 "authorization": {
19 "is_authenticated": false,
20 "scopes": [],
21 "policies": []
22 }
23 }
24 },
25 "text": "QueryPlan {\n Fetch(service: \"product\") {\n {\n products {\n id\n name\n }\n }\n },\n}"
26 }
27 }
28}
This approach ensures you're analyzing the most similar query plans your router generates in your specific environment configuration, eliminating discrepancies that can arise from standalone tools or simplified reproductions.
For more information on debugging subgraph requests, see Debugging Subgraph Requests.
Handling conditional client-side directives (
@Skip and
@include)
With the
@Skip and
@include directives, clients can conditionally include or exclude fields based on variable values. The Apollo Router provides intelligent handling of these client-side directives to optimize query execution while ensuring GraphQL specification compliance.
The router handles
@Skip and
@include directives through a two-phase process:
Query Planning Phase: When the router receives an operation containing conditional directives, it analyzes whether entire subgraph calls can be avoided. If a conditional directive can eliminate the need to query a subgraph entirely, the router creates conditional query plan fetch nodes. This optimization prevents unnecessary network calls and reduces overall query execution time. To learn how the router calculates this, see Conditional Nodes.
Response Formatting and Validation Phase: For conditional directives that cannot be optimized at the query planning level, the router delegates their execution to the appropriate subgraphs by including the directives in the subgraph requests. However, the router maintains responsibility for ensuring GraphQL specification compliance by validating and reformatting responses from subgraphs.
During response processing, the router's
Query::format_response logic validates that subgraphs properly handled the conditional directives. If a subgraph fails to correctly apply
@Skip or
@include logic, the router automatically prunes unrequested fields and reorders the response to match the expected shape. This dual-layer approach ensures reliable execution even when subgraphs have inconsistent directive handling.
Tuning query planner limits
Two experimental configuration options limit the work the query planner does before emitting a plan:
experimental_plans_limit and
experimental_paths_limit. Both live under
supergraph.query_planning in the YAML config, alongside the cache configuration.
1supergraph:
2 query_planning:
3 experimental_plans_limit: 10000 # default
4 experimental_paths_limit: null # default — no limit
These options behave differently under stress, and the choice between them affects production behavior. Use the
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans and
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_paths histograms to choose between them.
experimental_plans_limit
Limits the number of query plans the planner generates while exploring the supergraph.
Default:
10000
When exceeded: Silently prunes branches and returns a valid but possibly suboptimal plan
Use case: Bound planning time and memory by reducing this value
experimental_paths_limit
Limits the number of subgraph options the planner considers for any single field path during planning. Field paths can produce many options because fields might be provided by multiple subgraphs, and abstract types (unions and interfaces) require the planner to traverse each constituent object type. On complex schemas or queries, the per-path option count can grow large and dominate planning time.
Default:
None— no limit
When exceeded: Aborts planning and fails the operation with
QueryPlanComplexityExceeded
Use case: Abort planning quickly on complex queries instead of allowing them to dominate the planner
Choosing a configuration option based on symptoms
|Symptom
|What to look at
|Configuration option
|Planner takes too long but produces a plan
|High
evaluated_paths, high
evaluated_plans
|Reduce
experimental_plans_limit to bound exploration
|Planner runs out of memory or memory usage spikes during planning
evaluated_plans near the limit, high
apollo.router.query_planner.memory peaks
|Reduce
experimental_plans_limit (e.g.,
1000)
|Specific queries fail with
QueryPlanComplexityExceeded
evaluated_paths hitting
experimental_paths_limit
|Review the offending query, or raise
experimental_paths_limit if intentional
To track the limits each router instance applies, the router emits
apollo.router.config.experimental_plans_limit and
apollo.router.config.experimental_paths_limit gauges (added in v2.14.1).
Use recommended features
GraphOS and router provide many features that help monitor and improve query planning performance, both at build time and runtime.
Build time
Use schema proposals to review changes that have a large impact across entities and interfaces
Enable common linter settings
Setup custom checks to do advanced and specific validations, like limiting the size of query plans
Runtime
In the router configuration there are many settings to help monitor and improve performance impacts. Here are some features all production graphs should consider:
Monitor your query planner performance with the standard instruments
Enabling and configuring the in-memory cache for query plans
Using the cache warm up features included out of the box and using the
dry-runheaders for operations
Enabling and configuring distributed caches for query plans to share across router instances
Limiting the size of operations (and therefore their query plans) with request limits and the cost with demand control