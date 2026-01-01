PLAN REQUIRED This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise Rate limits apply on the Free plan. Developer and Standard plans require Router v2.6.0 or later.

Persisted queries enable you to maintain an allowlist of trusted operations and optionally require clients to send operation IDs instead of full operation strings. The GraphOS Router enforces safelisting and fetches the persisted query list (PQL) from GraphOS.

For the complete implementation guide, including PQL creation, operation registration, client updates, and incremental adoption, see Safelisting with Persisted Queries.