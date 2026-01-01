Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
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Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
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Overview of GraphQL Subscription Support

Enable clients to receive real-time updates

Requires ≥ Router v1.22.0
PLAN REQUIRED
This feature is available on the following GraphOS plans: Free, Developer, Standard, Enterprise.
Subscriptions are available on all plans with self-hosted routers:
  • Rate limits apply on the Free plan.
  • Subscription pricing applies on Developer and Standard plans.
  • Developer and Standard plans require Apollo Router v2.6.0 or later.

GraphQL subscriptions enable clients to manage real-time data updates effectively, without the need for constant polling. This is particularly crucial in applications that need live updates, such as notifications, stock tickers, or chat applications. Using subscriptions improves performance and user experience by ensuring that clients receive the latest information as soon as changes occur on the backend.

GraphQL
Example GraphQL subscription
subscription OnStockPricesChanged {
  stockPricesChanged {
    symbol
    price
  }
}

The router supports both the callback and multipart protocols for handling subscriptions. With subscription support enabled, you can add Subscription fields to the schema of any subgraph that supports common WebSocket protocols for subscription communication:

GraphQL
stocks.graphql
type Subscription {
  stockPricesChanged: [Stock!]!
}

What are subscriptions for?

GraphQL subscriptions enable clients to receive continual, real-time updates whenever new data becomes available. Unlike queries and mutations, subscriptions are long-lasting. That means a client can receive multiple updates from a single subscription:

Subscriptions are best suited to apps that rely on frequently changing, time-sensitive data such as stock prices, IoT sensor readings, live chat, or sports scores.

How subscriptions work

  1. A client executes a GraphQL subscription operation against your router over HTTP:

    GraphQL
    Example subscription
    1subscription OnStockPricesChanged {
2  stockPricesChanged {
3    symbol
4    price
5  }
6}

    • The client doesn't use a WebSocket protocol. Instead, it receives updates via multipart HTTP responses.

    • By using HTTP for subscriptions, clients can execute all GraphQL operation types over HTTP instead of using two different protocols.

    • Apollo Client, Apollo Kotlin, and Apollo iOS all support GraphQL subscriptions over HTTP with minimal configuration. See each library's documentation for details. Apollo Client also provides network adapters for the Relay and urql libraries.

  2. When your router receives a subscription, it executes that same subscription against whichever subgraph defines the requested field—stockPricesChanged in the code snippet above.

    • This communication usually does use a WebSocket subprotocol, for compatibility with most subgraph libraries.

    • With a self-hosted router, you can also configure an HTTP-callback-based protocol.

  3. The subgraph periodically sends new data to your router. Whenever it does, the router returns that data to the client in an additional HTTP response part.

    • A subscription can include federated entity fields that are defined in other subgraphs. If it does, the router first fetches those fields by querying the corresponding subgraphs, such as the Portfolios subgraph in the diagram above. These queries use HTTP as usual.

note
Apollo Router does not support direct WebSocket connections from clients. Client subscriptions are handled over HTTP using the multipart protocol, while WebSocket is used internally between the router and subgraphs when applicable.

Next steps

  • Configure the router and update your subgraph schemas to enable and handle subscriptions.

  • Learn about the callback and multipart protocols.