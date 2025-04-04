Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
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Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
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Deploying GraphOS Router on AWS

Deploy router with Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)

Learn how to deploy the router for development on AWS with Elastic Container Service (ECS).

You will:

  • Build a router image with a Dockerfile.

  • Set up an Elastic Cloud Registry and push your router image to it.

  • Create an ECS task definition for your router and deploy it.

note
If your organization uses a corporate proxy with TLS inspection, add your proxy's root certificate to the container.

Prerequisites

Before you start:

  1. Set up a GraphQL API in GraphOS.

    • Save your APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF. You'll need them when deploying the router.

  2. Install Docker locally.

  3. Set up your AWS environment

    • Install the AWS CLI.

    • Use an existing Create an Amazon

  4. Choose a version of the router to deploy (for example, v1.61.0). You'll need it when specifying the router image to deploy.

Build router image

To deploy your own router, start by customizing and building a router image, using a Dockerfile and a router configuration file:

  1. In a local directory, create a router.yaml file and copy-paste the following configuration into the file:

    YAML
    router.yaml
    1supergraph:
2    listen: 0.0.0.0:4000
3health_check:
4    listen: 0.0.0.0:8088

    The router's default HTTP and health check endpoint addresses are localhost, so they wouldn't be reachable when deployed. This configuration enables the router to listen to all addresses.

  2. Create a Dockerfile file and copy-paste the following into the file:

    Text
    # Use the official Apollo Router Core image as the base.
# Set the image tag to the desired router version (e.g. v1.61.0)
FROM ghcr.io/apollographql/router:v1.61.0

# Replace the default router config with the local, customized router.yaml
COPY router.yaml /dist/config/router.yaml

    The Dockerfile sources the base router image from the GitHub container registry, using the version of router you specify. It then copies your customized router.yaml configuration file to overwrite the default router configuration file.

  3. From the same local directory, run the following docker CLI command to build a new router image. Choose a name and tag for the image, for example router-aws:v1.61.0.

    Bash
    docker buildx build --platform linux/amd64  -t router-aws:v1.61.0 --load .

    • Because Cloud Run only supports AMD64-based images, the docker buildx build --platform linux/amd64 command ensures the image is built for AMD64 and is compatible.

    • The --load option loads the built image to docker images.

  4. Run docker images and validate that your router image is in the returned list of images.

Push router image to registry

Now that you have a built router image, create a repository in Elastic Cloud Registry (ECR) and push your image to it:

  1. In a local terminal, run the AWS CLI command to create a new ECR repository:

    • For --repository-name, set a name for your repository (for example, router-repo)

    • For --region, set your AWS region (for example, us-west-1)

    Bash
    aws ecr create-repository \
    --repository-name router-repo \
    --region us-west-1

  2. In AWS CLI, authenticate your Docker CLI to ECR.

    • For --region, use your AWS regions (for example, us-west-1)

    • Use your ECR repository URI, which you can copy from your ECR Repositories Console (for example, 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com)

    Bash
    aws ecr get-login-password --region us-west-1 | docker login --username AWS --password-stdin 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com

    To troubleshoot ECR authentication, go to AWS documentation.

  3. Run docker tag to tag the image before pushing it to ECR.

    Bash
    docker tag router-aws:v1.61.0 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/router-repo:v1.61.0

  4. Run docker push to push the router image to your ECR repository URI, using a tag (e.g., :v1.61.0):

    Bash
    docker push 0123456789000.dkr.ecr.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/router-repo:v1.61.0

  5. Run aws ecr list-images and validate that your image is in the list of images in your ECR repository:

    Bash
    aws ecr list-images --repository-name router-repo

Create and deploy ECS task

With your image pushed to your ECR repository, in ECS you can define a task for the router and deploy it as a service.

Create cluster

You need an ECS cluster to deploy the router.

If you don't have a cluster, you can create one with default settings:

  1. In the AWS Console, go to the Amazon ECS Console, then click Create cluster.

  2. Enter a name for your cluster.

  3. Click Create.

Create task definition

Create an ECS task definition for your router:

  1. In the AWS ECS Console, go to Task definitions from the left navigation panel, then click Create new task definition and select Create new task definition.

  2. Fill in the details for Container - 1:

    • Name: Enter a container name

    • Image URI: Select the URI of your router image

    • Port mappings:

      • Container port: Enter 4000 (must match ) and

      • Port name: Enter a port name

    • Environment variables: Enter the environment variables APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and set them to your graph API key and graph ref, respectively

  3. In Docker configuration - optional, enter the command options to configure the router and run it in development mode:

    Text
    --dev, --config, /dist/config/router.yaml

  4. Click Create.

Deploy router

Deploy the router in your ECS cluster:

  1. In AWS ECS Console under Task definitions, select your defined task, then click Deploy and select Create service.

  2. Fill in the fields for the service:

    • Existing cluster: Select your cluster

    • Service name: Enter a name for your service

  3. Click Create to create the service. ECS will start deploying the service for the router.

  4. After AWS finishes deploying, click on the service to go to its page in Console. Check the service logs for messages from the running router. For example:

    Text
    Example router log message
    1{"timestamp":"2025-04-04T17:32:14.928608731Z","level":"INFO","message":"Apollo Router v1.61.0 // (c) Apollo Graph, Inc. // Licensed as ELv2 (https://go.apollo.dev/elv2)","target":"apollo_router::executable","resource":{}}

  5. Go to the service URL and validate the the router's development Sandbox is running successfully.

Congrats, you've successfully deployed the router!