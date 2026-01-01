EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Deploying GraphOS Router on Render
Deploy router with Render's managed hosting
In this guide, you will deploy the GraphOS Router using the Render template.
Prerequisites
You will need:
A GraphQL API set up in GraphOS. You will need your graph credentials:
APOLLO_KEYand
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF.
Steps
The fastest way to deploy the Apollo Router on Render is using the official template:
Deploy using the template:
Configure your service:
Service Name: Enter a name for your router service
Branch: Select
mainor your preferred branch
Set environment variables:
APOLLO_KEY: Your Graph API key from GraphOS Studio
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF: Your graph reference, e.g.
my-graph@production
PORT: Set to
4000
Click Create Web Service to start the deployment.
After the deployment finishes, visit your service URL to confirm the router is running.