Router CLI Configuration Reference

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Router CLI Configuration Reference

This reference covers the command-line options for configuring an Apollo Router.

Command-line options

This reference lists and describes the options supported by the router binary via command-line options. Where indicated, some of these options can also be provided via an environment variable.

tip
For options available as both a command-line option and an environment variable, the command-line value takes precedence.
Option / Environment Variable Description
-s / --supergraph
APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH, APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS		The supergraph schema of a router. Specified by absolute or relative path (-s / --supergraph <supergraph_path>, or APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH), or a comma-separated list of URLs (--supergraph-urls <urls>, or APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS).

💡 Avoid embedding tokens in APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS because the URLs may appear in log messages.

Setting this option disables polling from Apollo Uplink to fetch the latest supergraph schema.
To learn how to compose your supergraph schema with the Rover CLI, see the Federation quickstart.

Required if you are not using managed federation. If you are using managed federation, you may need to set this option when following advanced deployment workflows.
-c / --config
APOLLO_ROUTER_CONFIG_PATH		The absolute or relative path to the router's optional YAML configuration file.
--apollo-key-path
APOLLO_KEY_PATH		The absolute or relative path to a file containing the Apollo graph API key for use with managed federation.⚠️ This is not available on Windows.
--dev
⚠️ Do not set this option in production!
If set, a router runs in dev mode to help with local development.Learn more about dev mode.
--hr / --hot-reload
APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD		When you set this option, the router watches for changes to its configuration file and any supergraph file passed with --supergraph. It reloads them automatically without downtime. This setting only affects local files provided to the router. The router automatically reloads supergraphs and configurations from GraphOS (provided via Launches and delivered via Uplink), regardless of this setting.For details on hot reload support for different schema sources and performance considerations, see Hot Reload.
--log
APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG		The log level, indicating the most severe log message type to include. In ascending order of verbosity, can be one of: off, error, warn, info, debug, or trace.The default value is info.
--license
APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE_PATH, APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE		An offline GraphOS Enterprise license. Enables Enterprise router features when disconnected from GraphOS.
An offline license is specified either as an absolute or relative path to a license file (--license <license_path> or APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE_PATH), or as the stringified contents of a license (APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE).
When not set, the router retrieves an Enterprise license from GraphOS via Apollo Uplink.
For information about fetching an offline license and configuring the router, see Offline Enterprise license.
--apollo-uplink-endpoints
APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS		If using managed federation, the Apollo Uplink URL(s) that the router should poll to fetch its latest configuration. Almost all managed router instances should omit this option to use the default set of Uplink URLs.
If you specify multiple URLs, separate them with commas (no whitespace).
For default behavior and possible values, see Apollo Uplink.
--graph-artifact-reference
APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE		An OCI reference to a graph artifact that contains the supergraph schema for the router to run.

When you set this option, the router uses the schema from the specified graph artifact instead of Apollo Uplink. The router also fetches its entitlement from the same registry when the graph artifact manifest carries an entitlement identifier; persisted queries still come from Uplink.

--apollo-uplink-timeout
APOLLO_UPLINK_TIMEOUT		The request timeout for each poll sent to Apollo Uplink.The default value is 30s (thirty seconds).
--anonymous-telemetry-disabled
APOLLO_TELEMETRY_DISABLED		If set, disables the router's fully anonymous usage ping (no APOLLO_KEY required). This doesn't affect the usage reporting that Apollo Router sends to Apollo Studio for graphs configured with APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF.
--listen
APOLLO_ROUTER_LISTEN_ADDRESS		If set, the listen address of the router.
-V / --version
If set, the router prints its version number, then exits.

Development mode

The router can be run in development mode by using the --dev command-line option.

The --dev option is equivalent to running the router with the --hot-reload option the following configuration options:

YAML
1sandbox:
2  enabled: true
3homepage:
4  enabled: false
5supergraph:
6  introspection: true
7include_subgraph_errors:
8  all: true
9# Enable with the header, Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan: true
10expose_query_plan: true
caution
Don't set the --dev option in production. If you want to replicate any specific dev mode functionality in production, set the corresponding option in your YAML config file.

Configuration schema for IDE validation

The router can generate a JSON schema for config validation in your text editor. This schema helps you format the YAML file correctly and also provides content assistance.

Generate the schema with the following command:

Bash
1./router config schema > configuration_schema.json

After you generate the schema, configure your text editor. Here are the instructions for some commonly used editors:

Upgrading your router configuration

New releases of the router might introduce breaking changes to the YAML config file's expected format, usually to extend existing functionality or improve usability.

If you run a new version of your router with a configuration file that it no longer supports, it emits a warning on startup and terminates.

If you encounter this warning, you can use the router config upgrade command to see the new expected format for your existing configuration file:

Bash
1./router config upgrade <path_to_config.yaml>

You can also view a diff of exactly which changes are necessary to upgrade your existing configuration file:

Bash
1./router config upgrade --diff <path_to_config.yaml>

Validating your router configuration

The router can be used to validate an existing configuration file. This can be useful if you want to have a validate step as part of your CI pipeline.

Text
1./router config validate <path-to-config-file.yaml>

This command takes a config file and validates it against the router's full supported configuration format.

note
This is a static validation that checks if it is syntactically correct using the JSON schema. The router does additional logical checks on startup against the config that this command does not capture.