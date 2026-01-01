Circuit breaking prevents cascading failures in your distributed system by temporarily halting requests to a subgraph or connector source that is already failing. This gives the struggling service time to recover instead of being overwhelmed by requests that are unlikely to succeed, and it returns an error to the client immediately rather than making it wait.

The router tracks the outcome of every request it makes to each subgraph and each connector source separately. Each of those targets gets its own circuit, which is in one of three states:

Closed : requests flow through normally. This is the starting state.

Open : the target has been failing, so requests are rejected immediately without reaching it.

Half-open: the circuit has been open long enough to try again, so a single probe request is let through. If the probe succeeds the circuit closes; if it fails the circuit opens again.

Configuration

Circuit breaking is disabled unless you configure it. Add a circuit_breaker section to your router YAML configuration file:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 circuit_breaker : 2 all : # Rules applied to every subgraph 3 failure_rate_threshold : 0.5 # Open the circuit once half of the window has failed 4 window_size : 100 # Measure the failure rate over the last 100 requests 5 min_requests : 10 # ...but only once at least 10 requests are in the window 6 open_duration : 30s # Stay open for 30s, then let a single probe request through 7 consecutive_failures : 5 # Or open immediately after 5 failures in a row 8 subgraphs : # Rules applied to individual subgraphs, in place of `all` 9 products : 10 consecutive_failures : 2 # Open the products circuit after only 2 failures in a row 11 reviews : 12 window_size : 20 # Measure the reviews failure rate over a much shorter window 13 connector : 14 all : # Rules applied to every connector source 15 open_duration : 10s 16 sources : # Rules applied to individual connector sources, in place of `connector.all` 17 products.api : 18 window_size : 500

Every option has a default. circuit_breaker: {} protects every subgraph and connector source using the defaults in the Options table. Adding the section protects every target; there is no per-target switch, so a deployment that wants no circuit breaking leaves the section out.

The router checks these options when it loads its configuration, at startup, on a reload, and with router config validate . An invalid block, such as a min_requests larger than its window_size , stops the router from starting and points at the offending key. On a reload, the router keeps running with its last valid configuration.

Options

Option Description Default failure_rate_threshold Fraction of requests in the window that must fail before the circuit opens. Must be greater than 0.0 and at most 1.0 . Evaluated only after the window holds at least min_requests requests. 0.5 window_size Number of most recent requests the failure rate is measured over. Older outcomes drop out of the window as new ones arrive, so the rate always reflects how the target behaves now. Must be at least min_requests and at most 1000000 . 100 min_requests Minimum number of requests in the window before the failure rate is evaluated. Prevents the circuit from opening on a few early failures. Must be at most window_size . 10 open_duration How long the circuit stays open before letting a single probe request through. If the probe is still running after this duration, the next request reopens the circuit and the probe's result is ignored. A traffic shaping timeout shorter than this duration ends a slow probe as a failure. 30s consecutive_failures Number of consecutive failures that open the circuit immediately, regardless of the overall failure rate. Catches hard failures before the rate window fills. 5

Configure subgraphs and connector sources

circuit_breaker is organized like other per- subgraph router configuration:

all applies to every subgraph.

subgraphs.<subgraph name> applies to one subgraph.

connector.all applies to every connector source.

connector.sources applies to one connector source, keyed by the single string <subgraph name>.<source name> — for example products.api .

note @connect but no @connect directive gets a circuit of its own, keyed by a name the router synthesizes from the directive's position — <subgraph name>.<subgraph name>_<type>_<field>_<index> for a connector on a field, and <subgraph name>.<subgraph name>_<type>_<index> for one on a type, where <index> counts the @connect directives at that position from zero. A @connect on Query.products in the products subgraph is therefore products.products_Query_products_0 . These names aren't meant for configuration, and they change when you rearrange the directive. Two consequences are worth knowing: connector.all is the practical way to configure sourceless connectors, and because each directive counts separately, failures from multiple @connect directives calling the same API don't pool into one circuit. Give the connectors a shared @source if you want them to trip together. A connector declared withbut no @source has no source name to be keyed by. Each suchgets a circuit of its own, keyed by a name the router synthesizes from the directive's position —for a connector on a field, andfor one on a type, wherecounts thedirectives at that position from zero. Aonin thesubgraph is therefore. These names aren't meant for configuration, and they change when you rearrange the directive. Two consequences are worth knowing:is the practical way to configure sourceless connectors, and because each directive counts separately, failures from multipledirectives calling the same API don't pool into one circuit. Give the connectors a sharedif you want them to trip together.

A subgraph or source listed under subgraphs or connector.sources takes its options from its own block alone. That block stands in for the corresponding all block rather than layering over it, so an option the block leaves out falls back to the default and not to the value all gives it. In this example, products opens after two consecutive failures and measures its failure rate over the default window of 100 requests — all 's window_size of 200 applies to every other subgraph, not to products :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 circuit_breaker : 2 all : 3 window_size : 200 4 consecutive_failures : 5 5 subgraphs : 6 products : 7 consecutive_failures : 2

To give products the larger window as well, set it in the products block too:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 circuit_breaker : 2 all : 3 window_size : 200 4 consecutive_failures : 5 5 subgraphs : 6 products : 7 window_size : 200 8 consecutive_failures : 2

Subgraphs and connector sources are configured independently: an all block under circuit_breaker doesn't apply to connectors, and connector.all doesn't apply to subgraphs.

What counts as a failure

Every request to a subgraph or connector source passes through two phases, and the circuit sits between them:

Admission is the router deciding whether to send the request at all: a traffic shaping rate limit and the load shedding in front of it, and a connector's max_requests limit. These run before the circuit, so a request they turn away never reaches it and isn't recorded, as either a failure or a success. The router's own throttling can't open the circuit of a healthy target, and a throttled request can't stand in for the probe that closes one.

Execution is everything the router does to fulfill an admitted request: coprocessors, rhai scripts, the response cache, your own native Rust plugins, and the call to the target, all bounded by the target's traffic shaping timeout. These run behind the circuit, so the circuit judges its target by the outcome of all of them together.

Identical requests joined by query deduplication are one call to the target, so they're recorded once, and each of them receives the same answer.

The router records a request as a failure when:

The response carries a 5xx or 429 HTTP status, whether the target sent it or a coprocessor, rhai script, or native plugin built it. A coprocessor break is judged by the status it breaks with. A 429 means the target is overloaded, which is what a circuit protects it from.

The request fails with an error. For example, the router can't connect, the connection drops before the whole response arrives, or a coprocessor can't be reached.

The request runs past its traffic shaping timeout.

Timeouts count because a target that has stopped responding never returns an error of its own, so the timeout is the only evidence the circuit gets. They count only for a subgraph or connector source that traffic shaping configures, in traffic_shaping.all , traffic_shaping.subgraphs , traffic_shaping.connector.all , or traffic_shaping.connector.sources ; its timeout is 30 seconds unless that block sets another. Without one, nothing ends a request to a target that has stopped responding except the router -level timeout or the client giving up, and neither of those is recorded. The timeout covers the whole of execution, including time spent in coprocessors and rhai scripts before the request reaches the target.

Everything else, including any other 4xx response and GraphQL errors in an otherwise successful response, counts as a success. A 4xx usually says something about the request rather than the health of the target. A response cache hit counts as a success too.

Some requests end without the router recording anything, because the target might still have answered them: the client disconnects, the router -level request timeout fires, the operation stops waiting after another fetch fails, or the router shuts down. If a recovery probe ends this way, the circuit stays half-open and the next request becomes the probe, without another wait.

A mapping-only connector (a @connect with no http argument) never makes a request, so it's invisible to the circuit and keeps being served while the circuit is open, even when the connector names a @source .

A subgraph fetch that joins a subgraph batch also goes around the circuit: it is sent while the circuit is open, and its outcome isn't recorded. A batch waits until every fetch in it has arrived, so turning one fetch away would leave the rest of the client's batch waiting. Only fetches to subgraphs with batching enabled join a batch. A batched client request's fetch to a subgraph with batching disabled is sent on its own, so the circuit still turns it away while open.

note Because timeouts count as failures, a traffic shaping timeout shorter than a target's normal response time opens its circuit even while the target is healthy. Time a slow coprocessor or rhai script spends before the request reaches the target counts toward that timeout too. Size the timeout, consecutive_failures , and failure_rate_threshold with that in mind. If the router -level request timeout isn't longer than a target's timeout, that target's timeouts never count. For the same reason, a coprocessor that is unreachable or breaks requests with a 5xx status, a rhai script that throws, or a native plugin that returns errors counts against the circuit of every target it runs for. This applies to connectors too: a coprocessor that breaks a connector request is judged by the status it breaks with, so a 401 break counts as a success and a 503 break as a failure. A native plugin that fails a connector request with into_error_response gives it no status, so that counts as a failure.

Reloads

Every circuit starts closed whenever the router reloads, whether after a schema update or a configuration change, because circuits are rebuilt along with the rest of the router's request pipeline. An open circuit therefore closes on a reload, and its target receives traffic again until it trips the circuit again.

Observability

Each circuit reports itself under the apollo.qos.circuit_breaker.name attribute, set to the subgraph name or the <subgraph name>.<source name> source key:

Instrument Description apollo.qos.circuit_breaker.state Whether the circuit is in the state named by apollo.qos.circuit_breaker.state : 1 for the state it is in, 0 for the other two. A circuit reports all three of closed , half_open , and open from its first export, so summing by state always gives the complete picture. apollo.qos.circuit_breaker.requests Counter of requests, with apollo.qos.circuit_breaker.status set to accepted , rejected , or probe . apollo.qos.circuit_breaker.transitions Counter of state changes, with apollo.qos.circuit_breaker.transition.from and apollo.qos.circuit_breaker.transition.to .

Every request through a circuit also opens an apollo.qos.circuit_breaker span carrying the circuit's name and the state it was in. A state change adds an apollo.qos.circuit_breaker.transition event to the span, with the same from and to attributes as the counter.

Requests turned away by admission never reach the circuit, so they don't appear in these instruments. The router's own traffic shaping and connector telemetry records them.

What clients see

While a circuit is open, the affected fetch fails immediately without the router making a request. Coprocessors, rhai scripts, native plugins, and the response cache don't run for a rejected fetch, so a response the cache holds isn't served while the circuit is open. The traffic shaping rate limit still applies first, so a request it turns away gets its own error instead. The router adds an error to the GraphQL response with the extension code REQUEST_CIRCUIT_BREAKER_OPEN :

JSON copy 1 { 2 "errors" : [ 3 { 4 "message" : "Your request was rejected because the circuit breaker for this service is open" , 5 "extensions" : { 6 "code" : "REQUEST_CIRCUIT_BREAKER_OPEN" 7 } 8 } 9 ] 10 }

Whether the client receives partial data alongside the error depends on the query plan, exactly as it does for any other failing fetch.

note Subgraph errors redacted instead of the message and code above. The error is attached to the subgraph response, so include_subgraph_errors applies to it like any other subgraph error. With the default configuration, your client seesinstead of the message and code above.

Alternatives

Circuit breaking in the router covers the calls the router makes. If you need circuit breaking elsewhere in your architecture, or with different granularity, consider these alternatives, which work alongside the router's own circuit breaking.

Service meshes and proxies

Service meshes like Istio and proxies such as Envoy and NGINX provide circuit breaking at the network level, including for traffic that doesn't pass through the router. Many organizations already use this approach for rate limiting and load balancing.

The router's circuit breaking complements this network-level protection with GraphQL -aware, per-connector-source granularity that service meshes typically lack.

Application-level circuit breakers

Wrap data sources or resolvers in your subgraph services with circuit breaker logic using libraries like opossum (Node.js) or resilience4j (Java). Use this approach for per- resolver or per-backend-API circuit breaking inside a subgraph.

The router's centralized circuit breaking complements this approach, protecting every subgraph and connector source without duplicating logic across your services.