Considerations for Hosting the Router in Kubernetes

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Considerations for Hosting the Router in Kubernetes

Learn about other considerations for hosting the router in Kubernetes, including Istio and resources

note
The Apollo Router Core source code and all its distributions are made available under the Elastic License v2.0 (ELv2) license.

There are a few other considerations to keep in mind when hosting the router in Kubernetes. These include:

Deploying in Kubernetes with Istio

Istio is a service mesh for Kubernetes which is often installed on a cluster for its traffic-shaping abilities. While Apollo dopes not specifically recommend or support Istio, nor does Apollo provide specific instructions for installing the Router in a cluster with Istio, there is a known consideration to make when configuring Istio.

Consideration and additional configuration may be necessary as a consequence of how Istio does its sidecar injection. Without additional configuration, Istio may attempt to reconfigure the network interface at the same time the router is starting, which will result in a failure to start.

This is not specifically a router issue and Istio has instructions on how to manage the matter in a general sense in their own documentation. Their suggestion prevents the startup of all other containers in a pod until Istio itself is ready. Apollo recommends this approach when using Istio.

Troubleshooting a hosted router

tip
To manage the system resources you need to deploy the router on Kubernetes:

Pods terminating due to memory pressure

If your deployment of routers is terminating due to memory pressure, you can add router cache metrics to monitor and remediate your system:

  1. Add and track the following metrics to your monitoring system:

    • apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size

    • apollo.router.cache.size

    • ratio of apollo.router.cache.hit.time.count to apollo.router.cache.miss.time.count

  2. Observe and monitor the metrics:

    • Observe the apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size to see if it grows over time and correlates with pod memory usage.

    • Observe the ratio of cache hits to misses to determine if the cache is being effective.

  3. Based on your observations, try some remediating adjustments:

    • Lower the cache size if the cache reaches near 100% hit-rate but the cache size is still growing.

    • Increase the pod memory if the cache hit rate is low and the cache size is still growing.

    • Lower the cache size if the latency of query planning cache misses is acceptable and memory availability is limited.

Shutting down gracefully

Apollo Router stops accepting new requests immediately after receiving a SIGTERM in Kubernetes. It waits for all active requests to complete before shutting down. There is no time limit controlling this process; it continues until all requests either finish or time out at the request level.

You can configure health checks using Kubernetes lifecycle hooks to ensure all pods shut down safely. You can also set the shutdown grace period to be slightly longer than any configured router timeouts.