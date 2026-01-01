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Metrics exporters
Export router metrics
The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support collection of metrics with OpenTelemetry, with exporters for:
In
router.yaml, you configure router metrics with the following settings:
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common. Configure values for the router which are common across metrics exporters.
telemetry.exporters.metrics.prometheus. Configure the Prometheus exporter.
telemetry.exporters.metrics.otlp. Configure the OpenTelemetry exporter. Supports sending traces to Datadog.
Metrics common configuration
Common metrics configuration contains global settings for all exporters:
service_name
Set a service name for your router metrics so you can easily locate them in external metrics dashboards.
The service name can be set by an environment variable or in
router.yaml, with the following order of precedence (first to last):
OTEL_SERVICE_NAMEenvironment variable
OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTESenvironment variable
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_namein
router.yamlExample setting service name in
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_name:YAMLrouter.yaml
1telemetry: 2 exporters: 3 metrics: 4 common: 5 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 6 service_name: "router"
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resourcein
router.yamlExample setting service name in
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resource:YAMLrouter.yaml
1telemetry: 2 exporters: 3 metrics: 4 common: 5 resource: 6 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 7 "service.name": "router"
If the service name isn't explicitly set, it defaults to
unknown_service:router or
unknown_service if the executable name cannot be determined.
resource
A resource attribute is a set of key-value pairs that provide additional information to an exporter. It's an attribute of an OpenTelemetry resource. Application performance monitors (APM) can interpret and display resource information.
In
router.yaml, resource attributes are set in
telemetry.metrics.common.resource. For example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 resource:
6 "deployment.environment.name": "production"
7 "k8s.namespace.name": "{env.MY_K8_NAMESPACE_ENV_VARIABLE}"
For OpenTelemetry conventions for resources, see Resource Semantic Conventions.
buckets
Histogram metrics use bucket boundaries to group measurement values. Configure these buckets to accurately monitor request durations and timeout behavior.
Default buckets
By default, the router uses the following bucket boundaries (in seconds):
10.001, 0.005, 0.015, 0.05, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 1.0, 5.0, 10.0
These defaults work well for most applications where the majority of requests complete in under ten seconds.
Histogram buckets are represented as "less than or equal to" their specified boundaries. With the default buckets, any request taking longer than ten seconds goes into the
+Inf (infinity) bucket. When you configure timeouts greater than ten seconds, you lose granularity in your metrics because all requests above ten seconds are grouped together.
If your application has longer timeouts or slower operations, customize your histogram buckets to include higher values that match your timeout configuration.
Customizing buckets
Customize bucket boundaries for all generated histograms by setting
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.buckets in
router.yaml:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 buckets:
6 - 0.05
7 - 0.10
8 - 0.25
9 - 0.50
10 - 1.00
11 - 2.50
12 - 5.00
13 - 10.00
14 - 20.00
views
OpenTelemetry views enable you to customize metrics behavior, including renaming metrics, overriding attributes, changing default buckets, or dropping metrics entirely.
views[] entry without an explicit
aggregation preserves the instrument's native kind. Before router v2.16.0, such entries converted counters and gauges into histograms; if your dashboards depend on those
_bucket/
_sum/
_count series, add
aggregation: histogram with your buckets.
Renaming metrics
You can rename metrics to match your organization's naming conventions or to align with existing monitoring infrastructure. This is particularly useful for customizing OTLP semantic convention metrics.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 service_name: apollo-router
6 views:
7 - name: http.server.request.duration # Instrument name to rename
8 rename: apollo.router.http.request.duration # New metric name
9
- OTLP exporters use the renamed metric name exactly as specified.
- Prometheus exporters automatically transform metric names:
- Dots (
.) are converted to underscores (
_).
- Unit suffixes are added (e.g.,
_seconds,
_bytes).
- For example,
apollo.router.http.durationbecomes
apollo_router_http_duration_seconds.
- Dots (
- Apollo Studio metrics aren't affected by renaming and continue to use the original metric names.
You can combine
rename with other view properties:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 views:
6 - name: apollo.router.operations
7 rename: custom.graphql.operations
8 description: "Custom GraphQL operation metrics"
9 aggregation:
10 histogram:
11 buckets: [0.1, 0.5, 1.0, 5.0, 10.0]
12 allowed_attribute_keys:
13 - graphql.operation.name
14 - graphql.operation.type
15
Customizing metric attributes and buckets
You can override default attributes and buckets for specific metrics:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 service_name: apollo-router
6 views:
7 - name: apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*'
8 unit: "ms" # (Optional) override the unit
9 description: "my new description of this metric" # (Optional) override the description
10 aggregation: # (Optional)
11 histogram:
12 buckets: # Override default buckets configured for this histogram
13 - 1
14 - 2
15 - 3
16 - 4
17 - 5
18 allowed_attribute_keys: # (Optional) Keep only listed attributes on the metric
19 - status
20
Dropping metrics
You can drop specific metrics if you don't want them sent to your APM:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 service_name: apollo-router
6 views:
7 - name: apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*'
8 aggregation: drop
9
cardinality_limit
OpenTelemetry metrics support up to 2000 distinct attribute combinations by default. When this limit is reached, additional attribute combinations are grouped into a single overflow series tagged
otel_metric_overflow="true" to maintain system stability.
Use
cardinality_limit to adjust this cap globally, or override it for a specific metric:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 cardinality_limit: 5000 # Applies to every metric without a per-view override
6 views:
7 - name: http.server.request.duration
8 cardinality_limit: 20000 # Per-view value wins over the global setting
Raising the limit increases memory usage proportionally, since each allowed attribute combination consumes memory. Monitor
apollo.router.telemetry.metrics.cardinality_overflow to detect when a metric is hitting its limit.
Metrics common reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
service_name
unknown_service:router
|The OpenTelemetry service name.
service_namespace
|The OpenTelemetry namespace.
resource
|The OpenTelemetry resource to attach to metrics.
views
|Customizes metrics using OpenTelemetry views: rename metrics, override default buckets and attributes, or drop metrics entirely.
cardinality_limit
2000
|Maximum number of distinct attribute combinations per metric. Per-metric overrides available via
views[].cardinality_limit. For details, see Metric cardinality limit.