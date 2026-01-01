Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
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Router Telemetry (OTEL)

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Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

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GraphOS Integration
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Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Metrics exporters

Export router metrics

The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support collection of metrics with OpenTelemetry, with exporters for:

In router.yaml, you configure router metrics with the following settings:

  • telemetry.exporters.metrics.common. Configure values for the router which are common across metrics exporters.

  • telemetry.exporters.metrics.prometheus. Configure the Prometheus exporter.

  • telemetry.exporters.metrics.otlp. Configure the OpenTelemetry exporter. Supports sending traces to Datadog.

Metrics common configuration

Common metrics configuration contains global settings for all exporters:

service_name

Set a service name for your router metrics so you can easily locate them in external metrics dashboards.

The service name can be set by an environment variable or in router.yaml, with the following order of precedence (first to last):

  1. OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable

  2. OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES environment variable

  3. telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_name in router.yaml

    Example service_name
    Example setting service name in telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_name:
    YAML
    router.yaml
    1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards
6        service_name: "router"

  4. telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resource in router.yaml

    Example resource
    Example setting service name in telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resource:
    YAML
    router.yaml
    1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        resource:
6          # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards
7          "service.name": "router"

If the service name isn't explicitly set, it defaults to unknown_service:router or unknown_service if the executable name cannot be determined.

resource

A resource attribute is a set of key-value pairs that provide additional information to an exporter. It's an attribute of an OpenTelemetry resource. Application performance monitors (APM) can interpret and display resource information.

In router.yaml, resource attributes are set in telemetry.metrics.common.resource. For example:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        resource:
6          "deployment.environment.name": "production"
7          "k8s.namespace.name": "{env.MY_K8_NAMESPACE_ENV_VARIABLE}"

For OpenTelemetry conventions for resources, see Resource Semantic Conventions.

buckets

Histogram metrics use bucket boundaries to group measurement values. Configure these buckets to accurately monitor request durations and timeout behavior.

Default buckets

By default, the router uses the following bucket boundaries (in seconds):

Text
10.001, 0.005, 0.015, 0.05, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 1.0, 5.0, 10.0

These defaults work well for most applications where the majority of requests complete in under ten seconds.

Histogram buckets are represented as "less than or equal to" their specified boundaries. With the default buckets, any request taking longer than ten seconds goes into the +Inf (infinity) bucket. When you configure timeouts greater than ten seconds, you lose granularity in your metrics because all requests above ten seconds are grouped together.

If your application has longer timeouts or slower operations, customize your histogram buckets to include higher values that match your timeout configuration.

Customizing buckets

Customize bucket boundaries for all generated histograms by setting telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.buckets in router.yaml:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        buckets:
6          - 0.05
7          - 0.10
8          - 0.25
9          - 0.50
10          - 1.00
11          - 2.50
12          - 5.00
13          - 10.00
14          - 20.00
note
When customizing buckets, set your highest bucket value greater than or equal to your configured timeout values. This ensures your metrics accurately represent timeout behavior.

views

OpenTelemetry views enable you to customize metrics behavior, including renaming metrics, overriding attributes, changing default buckets, or dropping metrics entirely.

note
A views[] entry without an explicit aggregation preserves the instrument's native kind. Before router v2.16.0, such entries converted counters and gauges into histograms; if your dashboards depend on those _bucket/_sum/_count series, add aggregation: histogram with your buckets.

Renaming metrics

You can rename metrics to match your organization's naming conventions or to align with existing monitoring infrastructure. This is particularly useful for customizing OTLP semantic convention metrics.

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        service_name: apollo-router
6        views:
7          - name: http.server.request.duration # Instrument name to rename
8            rename: apollo.router.http.request.duration # New metric name
9
note
Important naming considerations:
  • OTLP exporters use the renamed metric name exactly as specified.
  • Prometheus exporters automatically transform metric names:
    • Dots (.) are converted to underscores (_).
    • Unit suffixes are added (e.g., _seconds, _bytes).
    • For example, apollo.router.http.duration becomes apollo_router_http_duration_seconds.
  • Apollo Studio metrics aren't affected by renaming and continue to use the original metric names.

You can combine rename with other view properties:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        views:
6          - name: apollo.router.operations
7            rename: custom.graphql.operations
8            description: "Custom GraphQL operation metrics"
9            aggregation:
10              histogram:
11                buckets: [0.1, 0.5, 1.0, 5.0, 10.0]
12            allowed_attribute_keys:
13              - graphql.operation.name
14              - graphql.operation.type
15

Customizing metric attributes and buckets

You can override default attributes and buckets for specific metrics:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        service_name: apollo-router
6        views:
7          - name: apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*'
8            unit: "ms" # (Optional) override the unit
9            description: "my new description of this metric" # (Optional) override the description
10            aggregation: # (Optional)
11              histogram:
12                buckets: # Override default buckets configured for this histogram
13                - 1
14                - 2
15                - 3
16                - 4
17                - 5
18            allowed_attribute_keys: # (Optional) Keep only listed attributes on the metric
19            - status
20

Dropping metrics

You can drop specific metrics if you don't want them sent to your APM:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        service_name: apollo-router
6        views:
7          - name: apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*'
8            aggregation: drop
9

cardinality_limit

OpenTelemetry metrics support up to 2000 distinct attribute combinations by default. When this limit is reached, additional attribute combinations are grouped into a single overflow series tagged otel_metric_overflow="true" to maintain system stability.

Use cardinality_limit to adjust this cap globally, or override it for a specific metric:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      common:
5        cardinality_limit: 5000 # Applies to every metric without a per-view override
6        views:
7          - name: http.server.request.duration
8            cardinality_limit: 20000 # Per-view value wins over the global setting

Raising the limit increases memory usage proportionally, since each allowed attribute combination consumes memory. Monitor apollo.router.telemetry.metrics.cardinality_overflow to detect when a metric is hitting its limit.

Metrics common reference

AttributeDefaultDescription
service_nameunknown_service:routerThe OpenTelemetry service name.
service_namespaceThe OpenTelemetry namespace.
resourceThe OpenTelemetry resource to attach to metrics.
viewsCustomizes metrics using OpenTelemetry views: rename metrics, override default buckets and attributes, or drop metrics entirely.
cardinality_limit2000Maximum number of distinct attribute combinations per metric. Per-metric overrides available via views[].cardinality_limit. For details, see Metric cardinality limit.

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