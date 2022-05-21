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Creating a Custom Apollo Router Core Binary
Compile a custom router binary from source
Learn how to compile a custom binary from Apollo Router Core source, which is required to create custom native Rust plugins for the router.
- Native plugins require familiarity with programming in Rust.
- Native plugins require compiling a custom router binary from source, which can introduce unexpected behavior in your router that's difficult to diagnose and support.
Prerequisites
To compile the router, you need to have Rust 1.99.0 or later installed.
1. Create a new project
Use the
cargo newcommand to create a project for your custom router:Bash
1cargo new --bin starstuff
For the purposes of this tutorial, set your project's name to
starstuff.
After your project is created, change to the
starstuffdirectory:Bash
1cd starstuff
Write the source code for your custom binary.
2. Compile the router
Create a debug build of the router with the following command:
1cargo build
The resulting debug binary is located in
target/debug/router.
To create a release build for production environments, use this command instead:
1cargo build --release
The resulting release binary is now located in
target/release/router.
3. Run the compiled binary
Now you can test out your compiled router with an example supergraph schema.
Download the example schema with the following command:Bash
1curl -sSL https://supergraph.demo.starstuff.dev/ > supergraph-schema.graphql
Run the router and provide the example schema like so:Bash
1cargo run -- --hot-reload --config router.yaml --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql
During development, it's helpful to use
cargo runto run the router.
If you're using managed federation, you set the
APOLLO_KEY and
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variables instead of specifying the supergraph schema as a file. For details, see this section.
4. Create a plugin
From within your project directory, implement your new plugin.
Add configuration options for the created plugin to your
router.yamlfile:YAMLrouter.yaml
1plugins: 2 starstuff.hello_world: 3 message: "starting my plugin"
Run the router again:Bash
1cargo run -- --hot-reload --config router.yaml --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql
This time, you should see a log line like the following:Bash
12022-05-21T09:16:33.160288Z INFO router::plugins::hello_world: starting my plugin
Nice work! You now have a custom router binary with an associated plugin. Next, you can extend the plugin with the functionality you need or add more plugins.
Memory allocator
On Linux the
apollo-router crate sets jemalloc
as the global memory allocator for Rust
to reduce memory fragmentation.
Future versions may do so on more platforms, or switch to yet a different allocator.
This is enabled by default and controlled by a
global-allocator Cargo feature flag.
If you want to choose a different allocator, disable it in your
Cargo.toml:
1[dependencies]
2apollo-router = {version = "[…]", default-features = false}
If you make a library crate, also specify
default-features = false
in order to leave the choice open for the eventual executable crate.
(Cargo default features are only disabled if all dependents specify
default-features = false.)