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Coprocessor Reference
Property reference
Table of coprocessor request properties.
|Property / Type
|Description
|Control properties
|Indicates whether the router should continue processing the current client request. In coprocessor request bodies from the router, this value is always the string value
continue.In your coprocessor's response, you can instead return an object with the following format:
If you do this, the router terminates the request-handling lifecycle and immediately responds to the client with the provided HTTP code and response
JSON
body you specify.For details, see Terminating a client request.
|A unique ID corresponding to the client request associated with this coprocessor request.Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.
|A unique ID corresponding to the subgraph request associated with this coprocessor request (only available at the
SubgraphRequest and
SubgraphResponse stages).Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.
|Indicates which stage of the router's request-handling lifecycle this coprocessor request corresponds to.This value is one of the following:
|Indicates which version of the coprocessor request protocol the router is using.Currently, this value is always
1.Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.
|Data properties
|The body of the corresponding request or response.This field is populated when the underlying HTTP method is
POST. If you are looking for operation data on
GET requests, that info will be populated in the
path parameter per the GraphQL over HTTP spec.If your coprocessor returns a different value for
body, the router replaces the existing body with that value. This is common when terminating a client request.This field's type depends on the coprocessor request's
stage:
RouterResponse stage returns redacted errors within the
errors field. To process subgraph errors manually in your coprocessor, enable subgraph error inclusion.
|An object representing the router's shared context for the corresponding client request.If your coprocessor returns a different value for
context, the router replaces the existing context with that value.
|When
stage is
SupergraphResponse, if present and
true then there will be subsequent
SupergraphResponse calls to the co-processor for each multi-part (
@defer/subscriptions) response.
|An object mapping of all HTTP header names and values for the corresponding request or response.Ensure headers are handled like HTTP headers in general. For example, normalize header case before your coprocessor operates on them.Any headers with non-UTF-8 values are omitted from coprocessor requests, and the router logs a warning when this occurs.If your coprocessor returns a different value for
headers, the router replaces the existing headers with that value.
The router discards any
|The HTTP method that is used by the request.
|The
RouterService or
SupergraphService path that this coprocessor request pertains to.
|A string representation of the router's current supergraph schema.This value can be very large, so you should avoid including it in coprocessor requests if possible.The router ignores modifications to this value.
|The name of the subgraph or connector source that this coprocessor request pertains to.This value is present for coprocessor requests from the router's
SubgraphService and connector stages.Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.
|The HTTP status code returned with a response.Absent on a
ConnectorResponse whose request failed before a response was received, and on one for a mapping-only connector, which makes no HTTP call.
|When
stage is
SubgraphRequest or
ConnectorRequest, this is the full URI of the subgraph or API endpoint the router will query.
|When
stage is
ExecutionRequest, this contains the query plan for the client query. It cannot be modified by the coprocessor.
Context key reference
List of context keys available from the router's request context, which is shared across stages of the processing pipeline.
Core operation
apollo::supergraph::operation_name- Name of the operation
apollo::supergraph::operation_kind- Operation kind:
query,
mutation, or
subscription
apollo::supergraph::operation_id- Apollo operation ID
apollo::supergraph::first_event- First event marker for subscriptions.
falseif the current response chunk is not the first response in the stream,
noneotherwise
apollo::supergraph_schema_id- Supergraph schema ID
Authentication and authorization
Authentication
apollo::authentication::jwt_claims- Claims extracted from a JWT if present in the request
apollo::authentication::jwt_status- JWT validation status (internal only)
Authorization
apollo::authorization::authentication_required-
trueif the operation contains fields marked with
@authenticated
apollo::authorization::required_scopes- If the operation contains fields marked with
@requiresScopes, it contains the list of scopes used
apollo::authorization::required_policies- If the query contains fields marked with
@policy, it contains a map of
policy name -> Option<bool>. A coprocessor or Rhai script can edit this map to mark
trueon authorization policies that succeed or
falseon ones that fail
Telemetry
Client information
apollo::telemetry::client_name- Client name extracted from the client name header
apollo::telemetry::client_version- Client version extracted from the client version header
apollo::telemetry::client_library_name- Client library name
apollo::telemetry::client_library_version- Client library version
Telemetry control
apollo::telemetry::subgraph_ftv1- JSON-serialized trace data returned by the subgraph when FTV1 is enabled
apollo::telemetry::studio_exclude-
trueif the current request's trace details should be excluded from Studio
apollo::telemetry::contains_graphql_error-
trueif the response contains at least one error
apollo::telemetry::counted_errors- Map of already-counted errors (internal)
apollo::telemetry::http_request_resend_count_{subgraph_req_id}- HTTP retry count (dynamic key with subgraph request ID suffix)
Demand and cost control
The following keys are populated by the demand control plugin:
apollo::demand_control::estimated_cost- Estimated cost of the requests to be sent to the subgraphs
apollo::demand_control::actual_cost- Actual calculated cost of the responses returned by the subgraphs
apollo::demand_control::result-
COST_OKif allowed, and
COST_TOO_EXPENSIVEif rejected due to cost limits
apollo::demand_control::estimated_cost_by_subgraph- Map of estimated cost of the requests to be sent to the subgraphs, by subgraph
apollo::demand_control::actual_cost_by_subgraph- Map of actual calculated cost of the responses returned by the subgraphs, by subgraph
apollo::demand_control::result_by_subgraph- Map of result by subgraph,
COST_OKif allowed, and
COST_TOO_EXPENSIVEif rejected due to cost limits
apollo::demand_control::strategy- Name of the cost calculation strategy used
Caching
Response cache
apollo::response_cache::key- Response cache key
apollo::response_cache::debug_cached_keys- Debug info for cached keys
apollo::router::response_cache::cache_info_subgraph_{subgraph_name}- Response cache info per subgraph (dynamic key with subgraph name suffix)
Automatic persisted queries (APQ)
apollo::apq::cache_hit- Present if the request used APQ; true if we got a cache hit for the query ID, false otherwise
apollo::apq::registered-
trueif the request registered a query in APQ
Query plan exposure
apollo::expose_query_plan::plan- Contains the query plan serialized as JSON (editing it has no effect on execution)
apollo::expose_query_plan::formatted_plan- Query plan formatted as text string
apollo::expose_query_plan::enabled-
trueif query plan exposure is enabled
Progressive override
apollo::progressive_override::unresolved_labels- List of unresolved labels
apollo::progressive_override::labels_to_override- List of labels for which overrides are needed
Subscriptions
apollo::subscriptions::fatal_error- Fatal subscription error flag
Persisted queries
apollo_persisted_queries::client_name- Client name for PQ operations
apollo_persisted_queries::safelist::skip_enforcement- Skip safelist enforcement
Connectors
apollo_connectors::sources_in_query_plan- List of connector sources in query plan
Example requests by stage
RouterRequest
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "RouterRequest",
5 "control": "continue",
6 "id": "1b19c05fdafc521016df33148ad63c1b",
7
8 // Data properties
9 "headers": {
10 "cookie": [
11 "tasty_cookie=strawberry"
12 ],
13 "content-type": [
14 "application/json"
15 ],
16 "host": [
17 "127.0.0.1:4000"
18 ],
19 "apollo-federation-include-trace": [
20 "ftv1"
21 ],
22 "apollographql-client-name": [
23 "manual"
24 ],
25 "accept": [
26 "*/*"
27 ],
28 "user-agent": [
29 "curl/7.79.1"
30 ],
31 "content-length": [
32 "46"
33 ]
34 },
35 "body": "{
36 \"query\": \"query GetActiveUser {\n me {\n name\n}\n}\"
37 }",
38 "context": {
39 "entries": {
40 "accepts-json": false,
41 "accepts-wildcard": true,
42 "accepts-multipart": false
43 }
44 },
45 "sdl": "...", // String omitted due to length
46 "path": "/",
47 "method": "POST"
48}
RouterResponse
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "RouterResponse",
5 "control": "continue",
6 "id": "1b19c05fdafc521016df33148ad63c1b",
7
8 // Data properties
9 "headers": {
10 "vary": [
11 "origin"
12 ],
13 "content-type": [
14 "application/json"
15 ]
16 },
17 "body": "{
18 \"data\": {
19 \"me\": {
20 \"name\": \"Ada Lovelace\"
21 }
22 }
23 }",
24 "context": {
25 "entries": {
26 "apollo_telemetry::subgraph_metrics_attributes": {},
27 "accepts-json": false,
28 "accepts-multipart": false,
29 "apollo::telemetry::client_name": "manual",
30 "apollo_telemetry::usage_reporting": {
31 "statsReportKey": "# Long\nquery Long{me{name}}",
32 "referencedFieldsByType": {
33 "User": {
34 "fieldNames": [
35 "name"
36 ],
37 "isInterface": false
38 },
39 "Query": {
40 "fieldNames": [
41 "me"
42 ],
43 "isInterface": false
44 }
45 }
46 },
47 "apollo::telemetry::client_version": "",
48 "accepts-wildcard": true
49 }
50 },
51 "statusCode": 200,
52 "sdl": "..." // Omitted due to length
53}
SupergraphRequest
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "SupergraphRequest",
5 "control": "continue",
6
7 // Data properties
8 "headers": {
9 "cookie": ["tasty_cookie=strawberry"],
10 "content-type": ["application/json"],
11 "host": ["127.0.0.1:4000"],
12 "apollo-federation-include-trace": ["ftv1"],
13 "apollographql-client-name": ["manual"],
14 "accept": ["*/*"],
15 "user-agent": ["curl/7.79.1"],
16 "content-length": ["46"]
17 },
18 "body": {
19 "query": "query Long {\n me {\n name\n}\n}",
20 "operationName": "MyQuery",
21 "variables": {}
22 },
23 "context": {
24 "entries": {
25 "accepts-json": false,
26 "accepts-wildcard": true,
27 "accepts-multipart": false,
28 "this-is-a-test-context": 42
29 }
30 },
31 "serviceName": "service name shouldn't change",
32 "uri": "http://thisurihaschanged"
33}
SupergraphResponse
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "SupergraphResponse",
5 "control": {
6 "break": 200
7 },
8
9 // Data properties
10 "body": {
11 "errors": [{ "message": "my error message" }]
12 },
13 "context": {
14 "entries": {
15 "testKey": true
16 }
17 },
18 "headers": {
19 "aheader": ["a value"]
20 }
21}
ExecutionRequest
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "ExecutionRequest",
5 "control": "continue",
6
7 // Data properties
8 "headers": {
9 "cookie": ["tasty_cookie=strawberry"],
10 "content-type": ["application/json"],
11 "host": ["127.0.0.1:4000"],
12 "apollo-federation-include-trace": ["ftv1"],
13 "apollographql-client-name": ["manual"],
14 "accept": ["*/*"],
15 "user-agent": ["curl/7.79.1"],
16 "content-length": ["46"]
17 },
18 "body": {
19 "query": "query Long {\n me {\n name\n}\n}",
20 "operationName": "MyQuery"
21 },
22 "context": {
23 "entries": {
24 "accepts-json": false,
25 "accepts-wildcard": true,
26 "accepts-multipart": false,
27 "this-is-a-test-context": 42
28 }
29 },
30 "serviceName": "service name shouldn't change",
31 "uri": "http://thisurihaschanged",
32 "queryPlan": {
33 "usage_reporting": {
34 "statsReportKey": "# Me\nquery Me{me{name username}}",
35 "referencedFieldsByType": {
36 "User": { "fieldNames": ["name", "username"], "isInterface": false },
37 "Query": { "fieldNames": ["me"], "isInterface": false }
38 }
39 },
40 "root": {
41 "kind": "Fetch",
42 "serviceName": "accounts",
43 "variableUsages": [],
44 "operation": "query Me__accounts__0{me{name username}}",
45 "operationName": "Me__accounts__0",
46 "operationKind": "query",
47 "id": null,
48 "inputRewrites": null,
49 "outputRewrites": null,
50 "authorization": {
51 "is_authenticated": false,
52 "scopes": [],
53 "policies": []
54 }
55 },
56 "formatted_query_plan": "QueryPlan {\n Fetch(service: \"accounts\") {\n {\n me {\n name\n username\n }\n }\n },\n}",
57 "query": {
58 "string": "query Me {\n me {\n name\n username\n }\n}\n",
59 "fragments": { "map": {} },
60 "operations": [
61 {
62 "name": "Me",
63 "kind": "query",
64 "type_name": "Query",
65 "selection_set": [
66 {
67 "Field": {
68 "name": "me",
69 "alias": null,
70 "selection_set": [
71 {
72 "Field": {
73 "name": "name",
74 "alias": null,
75 "selection_set": null,
76 "field_type": { "Named": "String" },
77 "include_skip": { "include": "Yes", "skip": "No" }
78 }
79 },
80 {
81 "Field": {
82 "name": "username",
83 "alias": null,
84 "selection_set": null,
85 "field_type": { "Named": "String" },
86 "include_skip": { "include": "Yes", "skip": "No" }
87 }
88 }
89 ],
90 "field_type": { "Named": "User" },
91 "include_skip": { "include": "Yes", "skip": "No" }
92 }
93 }
94 ],
95 "variables": {}
96 }
97 ],
98 "subselections": {},
99 "unauthorized": {
100 "paths": [],
101 "errors": { "log": true, "response": "errors" }
102 },
103 "filtered_query": null,
104 "defer_stats": {
105 "has_defer": false,
106 "has_unconditional_defer": false,
107 "conditional_defer_variable_names": []
108 },
109 "is_original": true
110 }
111 }
112}
ExecutionResponse
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "ExecutionResponse",
5 "control": {
6 "break": 200
7 },
8
9 // Data properties
10 "body": {
11 "errors": [{ "message": "my error message" }]
12 },
13 "context": {
14 "entries": {
15 "testKey": true
16 }
17 },
18 "headers": {
19 "aheader": ["a value"]
20 }
21}
SubgraphRequest
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "SubgraphRequest",
5 "control": "continue",
6 "id": "666d677225c1bc6d7c54a52b409dbd4e",
7 "subgraphRequestId": "b5964998b2394b64a864ef802fb5a4b3",
8
9 // Data properties
10 "headers": {},
11 "body": {
12 "query": "query TopProducts__reviews__1($representations:[_Any!]!){_entities(representations:$representations){...on Product{reviews{body id}}}}",
13 "operationName": "TopProducts__reviews__1",
14 "variables": {
15 "representations": [
16 {
17 "__typename": "Product",
18 "upc": "1"
19 },
20 {
21 "__typename": "Product",
22 "upc": "2"
23 },
24 {
25 "__typename": "Product",
26 "upc": "3"
27 }
28 ]
29 }
30 },
31 "context": {
32 "entries": {
33 "apollo_telemetry::usage_reporting": {
34 "statsReportKey": "# TopProducts\nquery TopProducts{topProducts{name price reviews{body id}}}",
35 "referencedFieldsByType": {
36 "Query": {
37 "fieldNames": ["topProducts"],
38 "isInterface": false
39 },
40 "Review": {
41 "fieldNames": ["body", "id"],
42 "isInterface": false
43 },
44 "Product": {
45 "fieldNames": ["price", "name", "reviews"],
46 "isInterface": false
47 }
48 }
49 },
50 "apollo::telemetry::client_version": "",
51 "apollo_telemetry::subgraph_metrics_attributes": {},
52 "apollo::telemetry::client_name": ""
53 }
54 },
55 "uri": "https://reviews.demo.starstuff.dev/",
56 "method": "POST",
57 "serviceName": "reviews"
58}
SubgraphResponse
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "SubgraphResponse",
5 "id": "b7810c6f7f95640fd6c6c8781e3953c0",
6 "subgraphRequestId": "b5964998b2394b64a864ef802fb5a4b3",
7 "control": "continue",
8
9 // Data properties
10 "headers": {
11 "etag": ["W/\"d3-7aayASjs0+e2c/TpiAYgEu/yyo0\""],
12 "via": ["2 fly.io"],
13 "server": ["Fly/90d459b3 (2023-03-07)"],
14 "date": ["Thu, 09 Mar 2023 14:28:46 GMT"],
15 "x-powered-by": ["Express"],
16 "x-ratelimit-limit": ["10000000"],
17 "access-control-allow-origin": ["*"],
18 "x-ratelimit-remaining": ["9999478"],
19 "content-type": ["application/json; charset=utf-8"],
20 "fly-request-id": ["01GV3CCG5EM3ZNVZD2GH0B00E2-lhr"],
21 "x-ratelimit-reset": ["1678374007"]
22 },
23 "body": {
24 "data": {
25 "_entities": [
26 {
27 "reviews": [
28 {
29 "body": "Love it!",
30 "id": "1"
31 },
32 {
33 "body": "Prefer something else.",
34 "id": "4"
35 }
36 ]
37 },
38 {
39 "reviews": [
40 {
41 "body": "Too expensive.",
42 "id": "2"
43 }
44 ]
45 },
46 {
47 "reviews": [
48 {
49 "body": "Could be better.",
50 "id": "3"
51 }
52 ]
53 }
54 ]
55 }
56 },
57 "context": {
58 "entries": {
59 "apollo_telemetry::usage_reporting": {
60 "statsReportKey": "# TopProducts\nquery TopProducts{topProducts{name price reviews{body id}}}",
61 "referencedFieldsByType": {
62 "Product": {
63 "fieldNames": ["price", "name", "reviews"],
64 "isInterface": false
65 },
66 "Query": {
67 "fieldNames": ["topProducts"],
68 "isInterface": false
69 },
70 "Review": {
71 "fieldNames": ["body", "id"],
72 "isInterface": false
73 }
74 }
75 },
76 "apollo::telemetry::client_version": "",
77 "apollo_telemetry::subgraph_metrics_attributes": {},
78 "apollo::telemetry::client_name": ""
79 }
80 },
81 "serviceName": "reviews",
82 "statusCode": 200
83}
ConnectorRequest
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "ConnectorRequest",
5 "control": "continue",
6 "id": "a1b2c3d4e5f6a7b8c9d0e1f2a3b4c5d6",
7
8 // Data properties
9 "headers": {
10 "content-type": ["application/json"],
11 "accept": ["application/json"]
12 },
13 "body": { "query": "query { users { id name } }" },
14 "context": {
15 "entries": {
16 "apollo::supergraph::operation_name": "GetUsers",
17 "apollo::telemetry::client_name": "web-app"
18 }
19 },
20 "uri": "https://api.example.com/v1/users",
21 "method": "GET",
22 "serviceName": "my_subgraph_name.my_source_name"
23}
ConnectorResponse
1{
2 // Control properties
3 "version": 1,
4 "stage": "ConnectorResponse",
5 "id": "a1b2c3d4e5f6a7b8c9d0e1f2a3b4c5d6",
6 "control": "continue",
7
8 // Data properties
9 "headers": {
10 "content-type": ["application/json"],
11 "x-request-id": ["req-abc-123"]
12 },
13 "body": {
14 "data": {
15 "users": [
16 { "id": "1", "name": "Ada Lovelace" },
17 { "id": "2", "name": "Grace Hopper" }
18 ]
19 }
20 },
21 "context": {
22 "entries": {
23 "apollo::supergraph::operation_name": "GetUsers",
24 "apollo::telemetry::client_name": "web-app"
25 }
26 },
27 "serviceName": "my_subgraph_name.my_source_name",
28 "statusCode": 200
29}