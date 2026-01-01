Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
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Overview

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Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
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Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Coprocessor Reference

Property reference

Table of coprocessor request properties.

Property / Type Description
Control properties
control
string | object		Indicates whether the router should continue processing the current client request. In coprocessor request bodies from the router, this value is always the string value continue.In your coprocessor's response, you can instead return an object with the following format:
JSON
1{ "break": 400 }
If you do this, the router terminates the request-handling lifecycle and immediately responds to the client with the provided HTTP code and response body you specify.For details, see Terminating a client request.
id
string		A unique ID corresponding to the client request associated with this coprocessor request.Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.
subgraphRequestId
string		A unique ID corresponding to the subgraph request associated with this coprocessor request (only available at the SubgraphRequest and SubgraphResponse stages).Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.
stage
string		Indicates which stage of the router's request-handling lifecycle this coprocessor request corresponds to.This value is one of the following:
  • RouterRequest: The RouterService has just received a client request.
  • RouterResponse: The RouterService is about to send response data to a client.
  • SupergraphRequest: The SupergraphService is about to send a GraphQL request.
  • SupergraphResponse: The SupergraphService has just received a GraphQL response.
  • ExecutionRequest: The ExecutionService is about to execute a query plan against subgraphs.
  • ExecutionResponse: The ExecutionService has a response from all subgraphs.
  • SubgraphRequest: The SubgraphService is about to send a request to a subgraph.
  • SubgraphResponse: The SubgraphService has just received a subgraph response.
  • ConnectorRequest: The ConnectorRequestService is about to send an HTTP request to a REST API.
  • ConnectorResponse: The ConnectorRequestService has just received an HTTP response from a REST API.
Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.
version
number		Indicates which version of the coprocessor request protocol the router is using.Currently, this value is always 1.Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.
Data properties
body
string | object		The body of the corresponding request or response.This field is populated when the underlying HTTP method is POST. If you are looking for operation data on GET requests, that info will be populated in the path parameter per the GraphQL over HTTP spec.If your coprocessor returns a different value for body, the router replaces the existing body with that value. This is common when terminating a client request.This field's type depends on the coprocessor request's stage:
  • For SubgraphService stages, body is a JSON object.
  • For SupergraphService stages, body is a JSON object.
  • For RouterService stages, body is a JSON string.
    • This is necessary to support handling deferred queries.
    • If you modify body during the RouterRequest stage, the new value must be a valid string serialization of a JSON object. If it isn't, the router detects that the body is malformed and returns an error to the client.
  • For connector stages, body is a JSON object for both requests and responses when the body is valid JSON, or a JSON string if the request body is not valid JSON.
    • If the request body is valid JSON, it is sent as a parsed JSON object. Otherwise, it is sent as a raw string.
    • The response body is the parsed JSON data or an error object.
This field's structure depends on whether the coprocessor request corresponds to a request, a standard response, or a response "chunk" for a deferred query:
  • If a request, body usually contains a query property containing the GraphQL query string.
  • If a standard response, body usually contains data and/or errors properties for the GraphQL operation result.
  • If a response "chunk", body contains data for some of the operation fields.
By default, the RouterResponse stage returns redacted errors within the errors field. To process subgraph errors manually in your coprocessor, enable subgraph error inclusion.
context
object		An object representing the router's shared context for the corresponding client request.If your coprocessor returns a different value for context, the router replaces the existing context with that value.
hasNext
bool		When stage is SupergraphResponse, if present and true then there will be subsequent SupergraphResponse calls to the co-processor for each multi-part (@defer/subscriptions) response.
headers
object		An object mapping of all HTTP header names and values for the corresponding request or response.Ensure headers are handled like HTTP headers in general. For example, normalize header case before your coprocessor operates on them.Any headers with non-UTF-8 values are omitted from coprocessor requests, and the router logs a warning when this occurs.If your coprocessor returns a different value for headers, the router replaces the existing headers with that value.
The router discards any content-length headers sent by coprocessors because incorrect content-length values can lead to HTTP request failures.
method
string		The HTTP method that is used by the request.
path
string		The RouterService or SupergraphService path that this coprocessor request pertains to.
sdl
string		A string representation of the router's current supergraph schema.This value can be very large, so you should avoid including it in coprocessor requests if possible.The router ignores modifications to this value.
serviceName
string		The name of the subgraph or connector source that this coprocessor request pertains to.This value is present for coprocessor requests from the router's SubgraphService and connector stages.Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.
statusCode
number		The HTTP status code returned with a response.Absent on a ConnectorResponse whose request failed before a response was received, and on one for a mapping-only connector, which makes no HTTP call.
uri
string		When stage is SubgraphRequest or ConnectorRequest, this is the full URI of the subgraph or API endpoint the router will query.
query_plan
string		When stage is ExecutionRequest, this contains the query plan for the client query. It cannot be modified by the coprocessor.

Context key reference

List of context keys available from the router's request context, which is shared across stages of the processing pipeline.

Core operation

  • apollo::supergraph::operation_name - Name of the operation

  • apollo::supergraph::operation_kind - Operation kind: query, mutation, or subscription

  • apollo::supergraph::operation_id - Apollo operation ID

  • apollo::supergraph::first_event - First event marker for subscriptions. false if the current response chunk is not the first response in the stream, none otherwise

  • apollo::supergraph_schema_id - Supergraph schema ID

Authentication and authorization

Authentication

  • apollo::authentication::jwt_claims - Claims extracted from a JWT if present in the request

  • apollo::authentication::jwt_status - JWT validation status (internal only)

Authorization

  • apollo::authorization::authentication_required - true if the operation contains fields marked with @authenticated

  • apollo::authorization::required_scopes - If the operation contains fields marked with @requiresScopes, it contains the list of scopes used

  • apollo::authorization::required_policies - If the query contains fields marked with @policy, it contains a map of policy name -> Option<bool>. A coprocessor or Rhai script can edit this map to mark true on authorization policies that succeed or false on ones that fail

Telemetry

Client information

  • apollo::telemetry::client_name - Client name extracted from the client name header

  • apollo::telemetry::client_version - Client version extracted from the client version header

  • apollo::telemetry::client_library_name - Client library name

  • apollo::telemetry::client_library_version - Client library version

Telemetry control

  • apollo::telemetry::subgraph_ftv1 - JSON-serialized trace data returned by the subgraph when FTV1 is enabled

  • apollo::telemetry::studio_exclude - true if the current request's trace details should be excluded from Studio

  • apollo::telemetry::contains_graphql_error - true if the response contains at least one error

  • apollo::telemetry::counted_errors - Map of already-counted errors (internal)

  • apollo::telemetry::http_request_resend_count_{subgraph_req_id} - HTTP retry count (dynamic key with subgraph request ID suffix)

Demand and cost control

The following keys are populated by the demand control plugin:

  • apollo::demand_control::estimated_cost - Estimated cost of the requests to be sent to the subgraphs

  • apollo::demand_control::actual_cost - Actual calculated cost of the responses returned by the subgraphs

  • apollo::demand_control::result - COST_OK if allowed, and COST_TOO_EXPENSIVE if rejected due to cost limits

  • apollo::demand_control::estimated_cost_by_subgraph - Map of estimated cost of the requests to be sent to the subgraphs, by subgraph

  • apollo::demand_control::actual_cost_by_subgraph - Map of actual calculated cost of the responses returned by the subgraphs, by subgraph

  • apollo::demand_control::result_by_subgraph - Map of result by subgraph, COST_OK if allowed, and COST_TOO_EXPENSIVE if rejected due to cost limits

  • apollo::demand_control::strategy - Name of the cost calculation strategy used

Caching

Response cache

  • apollo::response_cache::key - Response cache key

  • apollo::response_cache::debug_cached_keys - Debug info for cached keys

  • apollo::router::response_cache::cache_info_subgraph_{subgraph_name} - Response cache info per subgraph (dynamic key with subgraph name suffix)

Automatic persisted queries (APQ)

  • apollo::apq::cache_hit - Present if the request used APQ; true if we got a cache hit for the query ID, false otherwise

  • apollo::apq::registered - true if the request registered a query in APQ

Query plan exposure

  • apollo::expose_query_plan::plan - Contains the query plan serialized as JSON (editing it has no effect on execution)

  • apollo::expose_query_plan::formatted_plan - Query plan formatted as text string

  • apollo::expose_query_plan::enabled - true if query plan exposure is enabled

Progressive override

  • apollo::progressive_override::unresolved_labels - List of unresolved labels

  • apollo::progressive_override::labels_to_override - List of labels for which overrides are needed

Subscriptions

  • apollo::subscriptions::fatal_error - Fatal subscription error flag

Persisted queries

  • apollo_persisted_queries::client_name - Client name for PQ operations

  • apollo_persisted_queries::safelist::skip_enforcement - Skip safelist enforcement

Connectors

  • apollo_connectors::sources_in_query_plan - List of connector sources in query plan

Example requests by stage

RouterRequest

Click to expand
JSON
Example coprocessor request body
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "RouterRequest",
5  "control": "continue",
6  "id": "1b19c05fdafc521016df33148ad63c1b",
7
8  // Data properties
9  "headers": {
10    "cookie": [
11      "tasty_cookie=strawberry"
12    ],
13    "content-type": [
14      "application/json"
15    ],
16    "host": [
17      "127.0.0.1:4000"
18    ],
19    "apollo-federation-include-trace": [
20      "ftv1"
21    ],
22    "apollographql-client-name": [
23      "manual"
24    ],
25    "accept": [
26      "*/*"
27    ],
28    "user-agent": [
29      "curl/7.79.1"
30    ],
31    "content-length": [
32      "46"
33    ]
34  },
35  "body": "{
36    \"query\": \"query GetActiveUser {\n  me {\n  name\n}\n}\"
37  }",
38  "context": {
39    "entries": {
40      "accepts-json": false,
41      "accepts-wildcard": true,
42      "accepts-multipart": false
43    }
44  },
45  "sdl": "...", // String omitted due to length
46  "path": "/",
47  "method": "POST"
48}

RouterResponse

Click to expand
JSON
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "RouterResponse",
5  "control": "continue",
6  "id": "1b19c05fdafc521016df33148ad63c1b",
7
8  // Data properties
9  "headers": {
10    "vary": [
11      "origin"
12    ],
13    "content-type": [
14      "application/json"
15    ]
16  },
17  "body": "{
18    \"data\": {
19      \"me\": {
20        \"name\": \"Ada Lovelace\"
21      }
22    }
23  }",
24  "context": {
25    "entries": {
26      "apollo_telemetry::subgraph_metrics_attributes": {},
27      "accepts-json": false,
28      "accepts-multipart": false,
29      "apollo::telemetry::client_name": "manual",
30      "apollo_telemetry::usage_reporting": {
31        "statsReportKey": "# Long\nquery Long{me{name}}",
32        "referencedFieldsByType": {
33          "User": {
34            "fieldNames": [
35              "name"
36            ],
37            "isInterface": false
38          },
39          "Query": {
40            "fieldNames": [
41              "me"
42            ],
43            "isInterface": false
44          }
45        }
46      },
47      "apollo::telemetry::client_version": "",
48      "accepts-wildcard": true
49    }
50  },
51  "statusCode": 200,
52  "sdl": "..." // Omitted due to length
53}

SupergraphRequest

Click to expand
JSON
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "SupergraphRequest",
5  "control": "continue",
6
7  // Data properties
8  "headers": {
9    "cookie": ["tasty_cookie=strawberry"],
10    "content-type": ["application/json"],
11    "host": ["127.0.0.1:4000"],
12    "apollo-federation-include-trace": ["ftv1"],
13    "apollographql-client-name": ["manual"],
14    "accept": ["*/*"],
15    "user-agent": ["curl/7.79.1"],
16    "content-length": ["46"]
17  },
18  "body": {
19    "query": "query Long {\n  me {\n  name\n}\n}",
20    "operationName": "MyQuery",
21    "variables": {}
22  },
23  "context": {
24    "entries": {
25      "accepts-json": false,
26      "accepts-wildcard": true,
27      "accepts-multipart": false,
28      "this-is-a-test-context": 42
29    }
30  },
31  "serviceName": "service name shouldn't change",
32  "uri": "http://thisurihaschanged"
33}

SupergraphResponse

Click to expand
JSON
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "SupergraphResponse",
5  "control": {
6    "break": 200
7  },
8
9  // Data properties
10  "body": {
11    "errors": [{ "message": "my error message" }]
12  },
13  "context": {
14    "entries": {
15      "testKey": true
16    }
17  },
18  "headers": {
19    "aheader": ["a value"]
20  }
21}

ExecutionRequest

Click to expand
JSON
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "ExecutionRequest",
5  "control": "continue",
6
7  // Data properties
8  "headers": {
9    "cookie": ["tasty_cookie=strawberry"],
10    "content-type": ["application/json"],
11    "host": ["127.0.0.1:4000"],
12    "apollo-federation-include-trace": ["ftv1"],
13    "apollographql-client-name": ["manual"],
14    "accept": ["*/*"],
15    "user-agent": ["curl/7.79.1"],
16    "content-length": ["46"]
17  },
18  "body": {
19    "query": "query Long {\n  me {\n  name\n}\n}",
20    "operationName": "MyQuery"
21  },
22  "context": {
23    "entries": {
24      "accepts-json": false,
25      "accepts-wildcard": true,
26      "accepts-multipart": false,
27      "this-is-a-test-context": 42
28    }
29  },
30  "serviceName": "service name shouldn't change",
31  "uri": "http://thisurihaschanged",
32  "queryPlan": {
33    "usage_reporting": {
34      "statsReportKey": "# Me\nquery Me{me{name username}}",
35      "referencedFieldsByType": {
36        "User": { "fieldNames": ["name", "username"], "isInterface": false },
37        "Query": { "fieldNames": ["me"], "isInterface": false }
38      }
39    },
40    "root": {
41      "kind": "Fetch",
42      "serviceName": "accounts",
43      "variableUsages": [],
44      "operation": "query Me__accounts__0{me{name username}}",
45      "operationName": "Me__accounts__0",
46      "operationKind": "query",
47      "id": null,
48      "inputRewrites": null,
49      "outputRewrites": null,
50      "authorization": {
51        "is_authenticated": false,
52        "scopes": [],
53        "policies": []
54      }
55    },
56    "formatted_query_plan": "QueryPlan {\n  Fetch(service: \"accounts\") {\n    {\n      me {\n        name\n        username\n      }\n    }\n  },\n}",
57    "query": {
58      "string": "query Me {\n  me {\n    name\n    username\n  }\n}\n",
59      "fragments": { "map": {} },
60      "operations": [
61        {
62          "name": "Me",
63          "kind": "query",
64          "type_name": "Query",
65          "selection_set": [
66            {
67              "Field": {
68                "name": "me",
69                "alias": null,
70                "selection_set": [
71                  {
72                    "Field": {
73                      "name": "name",
74                      "alias": null,
75                      "selection_set": null,
76                      "field_type": { "Named": "String" },
77                      "include_skip": { "include": "Yes", "skip": "No" }
78                    }
79                  },
80                  {
81                    "Field": {
82                      "name": "username",
83                      "alias": null,
84                      "selection_set": null,
85                      "field_type": { "Named": "String" },
86                      "include_skip": { "include": "Yes", "skip": "No" }
87                    }
88                  }
89                ],
90                "field_type": { "Named": "User" },
91                "include_skip": { "include": "Yes", "skip": "No" }
92              }
93            }
94          ],
95          "variables": {}
96        }
97      ],
98      "subselections": {},
99      "unauthorized": {
100        "paths": [],
101        "errors": { "log": true, "response": "errors" }
102      },
103      "filtered_query": null,
104      "defer_stats": {
105        "has_defer": false,
106        "has_unconditional_defer": false,
107        "conditional_defer_variable_names": []
108      },
109      "is_original": true
110    }
111  }
112}

ExecutionResponse

Click to expand
JSON
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "ExecutionResponse",
5  "control": {
6    "break": 200
7  },
8
9  // Data properties
10  "body": {
11    "errors": [{ "message": "my error message" }]
12  },
13  "context": {
14    "entries": {
15      "testKey": true
16    }
17  },
18  "headers": {
19    "aheader": ["a value"]
20  }
21}

SubgraphRequest

Click to expand
JSON
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "SubgraphRequest",
5  "control": "continue",
6  "id": "666d677225c1bc6d7c54a52b409dbd4e",
7  "subgraphRequestId": "b5964998b2394b64a864ef802fb5a4b3",
8
9  // Data properties
10  "headers": {},
11  "body": {
12    "query": "query TopProducts__reviews__1($representations:[_Any!]!){_entities(representations:$representations){...on Product{reviews{body id}}}}",
13    "operationName": "TopProducts__reviews__1",
14    "variables": {
15      "representations": [
16        {
17          "__typename": "Product",
18          "upc": "1"
19        },
20        {
21          "__typename": "Product",
22          "upc": "2"
23        },
24        {
25          "__typename": "Product",
26          "upc": "3"
27        }
28      ]
29    }
30  },
31  "context": {
32    "entries": {
33      "apollo_telemetry::usage_reporting": {
34        "statsReportKey": "# TopProducts\nquery TopProducts{topProducts{name price reviews{body id}}}",
35        "referencedFieldsByType": {
36          "Query": {
37            "fieldNames": ["topProducts"],
38            "isInterface": false
39          },
40          "Review": {
41            "fieldNames": ["body", "id"],
42            "isInterface": false
43          },
44          "Product": {
45            "fieldNames": ["price", "name", "reviews"],
46            "isInterface": false
47          }
48        }
49      },
50      "apollo::telemetry::client_version": "",
51      "apollo_telemetry::subgraph_metrics_attributes": {},
52      "apollo::telemetry::client_name": ""
53    }
54  },
55  "uri": "https://reviews.demo.starstuff.dev/",
56  "method": "POST",
57  "serviceName": "reviews"
58}

SubgraphResponse

Click to expand
JSON
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "SubgraphResponse",
5  "id": "b7810c6f7f95640fd6c6c8781e3953c0",
6  "subgraphRequestId": "b5964998b2394b64a864ef802fb5a4b3",
7  "control": "continue",
8
9  // Data properties
10  "headers": {
11    "etag": ["W/\"d3-7aayASjs0+e2c/TpiAYgEu/yyo0\""],
12    "via": ["2 fly.io"],
13    "server": ["Fly/90d459b3 (2023-03-07)"],
14    "date": ["Thu, 09 Mar 2023 14:28:46 GMT"],
15    "x-powered-by": ["Express"],
16    "x-ratelimit-limit": ["10000000"],
17    "access-control-allow-origin": ["*"],
18    "x-ratelimit-remaining": ["9999478"],
19    "content-type": ["application/json; charset=utf-8"],
20    "fly-request-id": ["01GV3CCG5EM3ZNVZD2GH0B00E2-lhr"],
21    "x-ratelimit-reset": ["1678374007"]
22  },
23  "body": {
24    "data": {
25      "_entities": [
26        {
27          "reviews": [
28            {
29              "body": "Love it!",
30              "id": "1"
31            },
32            {
33              "body": "Prefer something else.",
34              "id": "4"
35            }
36          ]
37        },
38        {
39          "reviews": [
40            {
41              "body": "Too expensive.",
42              "id": "2"
43            }
44          ]
45        },
46        {
47          "reviews": [
48            {
49              "body": "Could be better.",
50              "id": "3"
51            }
52          ]
53        }
54      ]
55    }
56  },
57  "context": {
58    "entries": {
59      "apollo_telemetry::usage_reporting": {
60        "statsReportKey": "# TopProducts\nquery TopProducts{topProducts{name price reviews{body id}}}",
61        "referencedFieldsByType": {
62          "Product": {
63            "fieldNames": ["price", "name", "reviews"],
64            "isInterface": false
65          },
66          "Query": {
67            "fieldNames": ["topProducts"],
68            "isInterface": false
69          },
70          "Review": {
71            "fieldNames": ["body", "id"],
72            "isInterface": false
73          }
74        }
75      },
76      "apollo::telemetry::client_version": "",
77      "apollo_telemetry::subgraph_metrics_attributes": {},
78      "apollo::telemetry::client_name": ""
79    }
80  },
81  "serviceName": "reviews",
82  "statusCode": 200
83}

ConnectorRequest

Click to expand
JSON
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "ConnectorRequest",
5  "control": "continue",
6  "id": "a1b2c3d4e5f6a7b8c9d0e1f2a3b4c5d6",
7
8  // Data properties
9  "headers": {
10    "content-type": ["application/json"],
11    "accept": ["application/json"]
12  },
13  "body": { "query": "query { users { id name } }" },
14  "context": {
15    "entries": {
16      "apollo::supergraph::operation_name": "GetUsers",
17      "apollo::telemetry::client_name": "web-app"
18    }
19  },
20  "uri": "https://api.example.com/v1/users",
21  "method": "GET",
22  "serviceName": "my_subgraph_name.my_source_name"
23}

ConnectorResponse

Click to expand
JSON
1{
2  // Control properties
3  "version": 1,
4  "stage": "ConnectorResponse",
5  "id": "a1b2c3d4e5f6a7b8c9d0e1f2a3b4c5d6",
6  "control": "continue",
7
8  // Data properties
9  "headers": {
10    "content-type": ["application/json"],
11    "x-request-id": ["req-abc-123"]
12  },
13  "body": {
14    "data": {
15      "users": [
16        { "id": "1", "name": "Ada Lovelace" },
17        { "id": "2", "name": "Grace Hopper" }
18      ]
19    }
20  },
21  "context": {
22    "entries": {
23      "apollo::supergraph::operation_name": "GetUsers",
24      "apollo::telemetry::client_name": "web-app"
25    }
26  },
27  "serviceName": "my_subgraph_name.my_source_name",
28  "statusCode": 200
29}