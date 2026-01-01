Coprocessor Reference

Control properties

control string | object Indicates whether the router should continue processing the current client request. In coprocessor request bodies from the router, this value is always the string value continue . In your coprocessor's response, you can instead return an object with the following format: JSON copy 1 { "break" : 400 } body you specify. For details, see Terminating a client request.

id string A unique ID corresponding to the client request associated with this coprocessor request.Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.

subgraphRequestId string A unique ID corresponding to the subgraph request associated with this coprocessor request (only available at the SubgraphRequest and SubgraphResponse stages).Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.

stage string Indicates which stage of the router's request-handling lifecycle this coprocessor request corresponds to. This value is one of the following: RouterRequest : The RouterService has just received a client request.

: The has just received a client request. RouterResponse : The RouterService is about to send response data to a client.

: The is about to send response data to a client. SupergraphRequest : The SupergraphService is about to send a GraphQL request.

: The is about to send a GraphQL request. SupergraphResponse : The SupergraphService has just received a GraphQL response.

: The has just received a GraphQL response. ExecutionRequest : The ExecutionService is about to execute a query plan against subgraphs.

: The is about to execute a against subgraphs. ExecutionResponse : The ExecutionService has a response from all subgraphs.

: The has a response from all subgraphs. SubgraphRequest : The SubgraphService is about to send a request to a subgraph.

: The is about to send a request to a subgraph. SubgraphResponse : The SubgraphService has just received a subgraph response.

: The has just received a subgraph response. ConnectorRequest : The ConnectorRequestService is about to send an HTTP request to a REST API.

: The is about to send an HTTP request to a REST API. ConnectorResponse : The ConnectorRequestService has just received an HTTP response from a REST API. Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.

version number Indicates which version of the coprocessor request protocol the router is using. Currently, this value is always 1 .Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.

Data properties

body string | object The body of the corresponding request or response. This field is populated when the underlying HTTP method is POST . If you are looking for operation data on GET requests, that info will be populated in the path parameter per the GraphQL over HTTP spec . If your coprocessor returns a different value for body , the router replaces the existing body with that value. This is common when terminating a client request. This field's type depends on the coprocessor request's stage : For SubgraphService stages, body is a JSON object.

stages, is a JSON object. For SupergraphService stages, body is a JSON object.

stages, is a JSON object. For RouterService stages, body is a JSON string. This is necessary to support handling deferred queries. If you modify body during the RouterRequest stage, the new value must be a valid string serialization of a JSON object. If it isn't, the router detects that the body is malformed and returns an error to the client.

stages, is a JSON string. For connector stages, body is a JSON object for both requests and responses when the body is valid JSON, or a JSON string if the request body is not valid JSON. If the request body is valid JSON, it is sent as a parsed JSON object. Otherwise, it is sent as a raw string. The response body is the parsed JSON data or an error object.

is a JSON object for both requests and responses when the body is valid JSON, or a JSON string if the request body is not valid JSON. This field's structure depends on whether the coprocessor request corresponds to a request, a standard response, or a response "chunk" for a deferred query: If a request, body usually contains a query property containing the GraphQL query string.

usually contains a property containing the GraphQL query string. If a standard response, body usually contains data and/or errors properties for the GraphQL operation result.

usually contains and/or properties for the GraphQL operation result. If a response "chunk", body contains data for some of the operation fields. By default, the RouterResponse stage returns redacted errors within the errors field. To process subgraph errors manually in your coprocessor, enable subgraph error inclusion.

context object An object representing the router's shared context for the corresponding client request. If your coprocessor returns a different value for context , the router replaces the existing context with that value.

hasNext bool When stage is SupergraphResponse , if present and true then there will be subsequent SupergraphResponse calls to the co-processor for each multi-part ( @defer / subscriptions) response.

headers object An object mapping of all HTTP header names and values for the corresponding request or response. Ensure headers are handled like HTTP headers in general. For example, normalize header case before your coprocessor operates on them. Any headers with non-UTF-8 values are omitted from coprocessor requests, and the router logs a warning when this occurs. If your coprocessor returns a different value for headers , the router replaces the existing headers with that value. The router discards any content-length headers sent by coprocessors because incorrect content-length values can lead to HTTP request failures.

method string The HTTP method that is used by the request.

path string The RouterService or SupergraphService path that this coprocessor request pertains to.

sdl string A string representation of the router's current supergraph schema. This value can be very large, so you should avoid including it in coprocessor requests if possible. The router ignores modifications to this value.

serviceName string The name of the subgraph or connector source that this coprocessor request pertains to. This value is present for coprocessor requests from the router's SubgraphService and connector stages.Do not return a different value for this property. If you do, the router treats the coprocessor request as if it failed.

statusCode number The HTTP status code returned with a response. Absent on a ConnectorResponse whose request failed before a response was received, and on one for a mapping-only connector, which makes no HTTP call.

uri string When stage is SubgraphRequest or ConnectorRequest , this is the full URI of the subgraph or API endpoint the router will query.