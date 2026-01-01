Deploying the Apollo Runtime in Docker

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Deploying the Apollo Runtime in Docker

Run an Apollo Runtime container image in Docker

This guide shows you how to run the Apollo Runtime container, which includes both the Apollo Router and MCP Server in a single image.

If you only need the Apollo Router without MCP Server functionality, see Router-only Docker container.

This guide explains how to:

  • Run a basic Apollo Runtime container with default configuration

  • Customize configuration to override defaults

  • Manually specify a supergraph for your Router

The documentation for the docker run command is a helpful reference for the examples in this guide.

Prerequisites

Before you start:

  1. Set up a GraphQL API in GraphOS.

    • Save your APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF. You'll need them when deploying the Router.

  2. Install Docker locally.

  3. Choose a container version to deploy (for example, latest or a specific version tag). For versioning details, see the container tags documentation.

note
The Apollo Router Core source code and all its distributions are made available under the Elastic License v2.0 (ELv2) license.
note
If your organization uses a corporate proxy with TLS inspection, add your proxy's root certificate to the container.

Quick start

Run the following command, replacing the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY values with your own.

Bash
Docker
1docker run \
2  -p 4000:4000 \
3  --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \
4  --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
5  --rm \
6  ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:latest

This command runs the Apollo Runtime image with Docker, downloads your supergraph schema from Apollo and uses a default configuration that listens on port 4000.

Enabling MCP

Enable the Apollo MCP Server using the MCP_ENABLE environment variable. Export container port 8000 for Streamable HTTP connections to the MCP server with the -p 8000:8000 flag.

Bash
Docker
1docker run \
2  -p 4000:4000 \
3  -p 8000:8000 \
4  --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \
5  --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
6  --env MCP_ENABLE=1 \
7  --rm \
8  ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:latest

Configuring using local files

Provide your own configuration by mounting the directory containing your configuration files to /config:

Bash
Docker
1docker run -p 4000:4000 \
2  --env APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="<your-graph-ref>" \
3  --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
4  -v <<ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_THE_MY_CONFIG_DIRECTORY>>:/config
5  --rm \
6  ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:<runtime-image-version>

Mount specific files, such as your schema file:

Bash
Docker
1...
2-v <<ABSOLUTE_PATH_TO_SCHEMA_FILE>:/config/schema.graphql 
3...

When overriding the default Router configuration, preserve the 0.0.0.0 bind address (for all interfaces). This ensures the Router is accessible outside the container. Without this, the Router only listens on localhost.

Use this method for local supergraph schemas, persisted query manifests, Router configuration, and more. Learn more in the configuration documentation.

note
Both local and container paths must be specified as absolute paths.

Specifying the supergraph

To avoid automatically updating your supergraph via Apollo Uplink, or if you can't access Apollo Uplink from your environment, use one of these options:

  1. Use a local supergraph file, as documented in Configuring using local files.

  2. Use a graph artifact reference.

Using a graph artifact reference

⚠️ This option is in preview and doesn't support hot-reloading of schemas.

Set the APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE environment variable to use the supergraph schema from a graph artifact:

Bash
1docker run -p 4000:4000 \
2  --env APOLLO_KEY="<your-graph-api-key>" \
3  --env APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE="<your-graph-artifact-reference>" \
4  --rm \
5  ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:<runtime-image-version>

The Router uses the schema from the specified graph artifact instead of Apollo Uplink. The Router also fetches its entitlement from the same registry when the graph artifact manifest carries an entitlement identifier; persisted queries still come from Uplink. Learn more in the Router CLI Configuration Reference.

Running a specific Router and MCP version

The Apollo Runtime uses a three-part tagging scheme separated by underscores: container version, Apollo Router version, and MCP Server version. This allows you to pin specific versions of the runtime components.

Tag format examples

Latest of everything:

Bash
1ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:latest

This retrieves the newest versions of all components.

Pinned container and router:

Bash
1ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:v0.1.0_router2.1.2

This locks the runtime container and router versions while always fetching the latest MCP server.

Pinned router and MCP server:

Bash
1ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-runtime:latest_router2.1.2_mcp-server0.2.1

This fixes specific router and MCP server versions but keeps the container version current.

note
Not all tag combinations are supported. Verify your desired tag exists before attempting to use it.

Alternative registry

If ghcr.io is inaccessible to you, all images are also available on DockerHub as of 0.0.13_router2.5.0_mcp-server0.7.0 onwards:

Bash
1docker pull apollograph/apollo-runtime