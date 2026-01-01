Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
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Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

Deploying GraphOS Router on GCP

Deploy router with Google Cloud Run

Learn how to deploy the router for development on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with Google Cloud Run.

You will:

  • Build a router image using a Dockerfile and a router configuration file.

  • Set up a container registry and push your router image to it.

  • Create a Cloud Run service and configure it to deploy your router.

note
If your organization uses a corporate proxy with TLS inspection, add your proxy's root certificate to the container.

Prerequisites

Before you start:

  1. Set up a GraphQL API in GraphOS.

    • Save your APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF in your GCP Secret Manager. You'll need them when deploying the router.

  2. Install Docker locally.

  3. Create a GCP account or use an existing account.

  4. Create a GCP project. Choose a project name (for example, my-project) and save it to use later when deploying the router.

  5. Install the gcloud CLI and log in to your GCP account.

  6. Choose a version of the router to deploy (for example, v1.61.0). You'll need it when specifying the router image to deploy.

Build router image

To deploy your own router, start by customizing and building a router image, using a Dockerfile and a router configuration file:

  1. In a local directory, create a router.yaml file and copy-paste the following configuration into the file:

    YAML
    router.yaml
    1supergraph:
2    listen: 0.0.0.0:4000
3health_check:
4    listen: 0.0.0.0:8088

    The router's default HTTP and health check endpoint addresses are localhost, so they wouldn't be reachable when deployed. This configuration enables the router to listen to all addresses.

  2. Create a Dockerfile file and copy-paste the following into the file:

    Text
    # Use the official Apollo Router Core image as the base.
# Set the image tag to the desired router version (e.g. v1.61.0)
FROM ghcr.io/apollographql/router:v1.61.0

# Replace the default router config with the local, customized router.yaml
COPY router.yaml /dist/config/router.yaml

    The Dockerfile sources the base router image from the GitHub container registry, using the version of router you specify. It then copies your customized router.yaml configuration file to overwrite the default router configuration file.

  3. From the same local directory, use docker buildx CLI command to build a new router image. Choose a name and tag for the image, for example router-gcp:v1.61.0.

    Bash
    docker buildx build --platform linux/amd64  -t router-gcp:v1.61.0 --load .

    • Because Cloud Run only supports AMD64-based images, the docker buildx build --platform linux/amd64 command ensures the image is built for AMD64 and is compatible.

    • The --load option loads the built image to docker images.

  4. Use docker images to validate that your router image is successfully built and loaded.

Push router image to container registry

With a router image built, set up GCP Artifact Registry, then tag and push your image to it.

Set up container registry

  1. In GCP, enable Artifact Registry in your project.

    • Create a repository and choose a repository name (for example, my-repo). Keep this name handy, as you'll need it later to build and deploy a router image.

Tag and push router image

  1. Use docker tag to tag the image before pushing it to Artifact Registry. Make sure your tag conforms with Artifact Registry's naming convention (for example, us-west2-docker.pkg.dev/my-project/my-repo/router-gcp:v1.61.0).

    Bash
    docker tag router-gcp:v1.61.0 \
    us-west2-docker.pkg.dev/my-project/my-repo/router-gcp:v1.61.0

  2. Use docker push to push the router image to Artifact Registry.

    Bash
    docker push us-west2-docker.pkg.dev/my-project/my-repo/router-gcp:v1.61.0

  3. Validate the router image has been successfully pushed to Artifact Registry. You can use Google Cloud Console and navigate to your repository in Artifact Registry. You can also use the gcloud CLI and run gcloud artifacts docker images. For example:

    Bash
    gcloud artifacts docker images list us-west2-docker.pkg.dev/my-project/my-repo

Create and deploy Cloud Run service

With the router image pushed to GCP, you can now configure and deploy it as a Cloud Run service.

You can use either Google Cloud console or gcloud CLI. In either case, you need to gather the following information:

  • Name for your deployed router service (for example, my-router)

  • GCP project name (for example, my-project)

  • Artifact Registry repo name (for example, my-repo)

  • GCP region (for example, us-west2)

  • Full image path (for example, us-west2-docker.pkg.dev/my-project/my-repo/router-gcp:v1.61.0)

  • APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF secrets

Deploy with Google Cloud console

  1. In GCP console for your project, go to Cloud Run and select Deploy container > Service.

  2. On the Create Service page, fill in the details:

    • Container image URL: Select your router image

    • Service name: Enter a name for your deployed router (for example, my-router)

    • Region: Select your GCP region

    • Authentication: Select Allow unauthenticated invocations.

  3. On the Container(s) > Edit Container tab, go to the Settings tab and fill in the details:

    • Container port: Enter 4000 (must match the supergraph.listen port of your router configuration)

    • Container command: Enter /dist/router

    • Container arguments: Enter --dev (runs the router in development mode)

  4. Also on the Container(s) > Edit Container tab, go to the Variables & Secrets and fill in the details:

    • Add APOLLO_KEY and set it to your graph API key

    • Add APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and set it to your graph ref

  5. Click Deploy.

  6. Once deployed, select the service from the Cloud Run console, then click on its URL (for example, https://my-router-123456789012.us-west1.run.app/) and validate that router's development Sandbox is running successfully.

Deploy with gcloud CLI

  1. To deploy the router with the gcloud CLI, use gcloud run deploy with your configuration info in place of the example info:

    Bash
    gcloud run deploy my-router \
--image=us-west2-docker.pkg.dev/my-project/my-repo/router-gcp:v1.61.0 \
--command=/dist/router \
--args=--dev \
--set-secrets=APOLLO_KEY=APOLLO_KEY:latest,APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=APOLLO_GRAPH_REF:latest \
--region=us-west2 \
--project=router-container-gcp

  2. Update traffic to your deployed router by running gcloud run services update-traffic:

    Bash
    1gcloud run services update-traffic my-router --to-latest

  3. Use gcloud run services to get the service URL. For example, for a service named my-router:

    Bash
    1gcloud run services describe my-router --format 'value(status.url)'

  4. In a browser, go to the service URL and validate the the router's development Sandbox is running successfully.

Congrats, you've successfully deployed the router!