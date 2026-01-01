Zipkin tracing

Enable and configure tracing for Zipkin in GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

OTLP configuration

Zipkin supports OTLP ingestion via zipkin-otel . Configure the router's OTLP exporter to send traces to Zipkin:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 enabled : true 6 endpoint : "http://${env.ZIPKIN_HOST}:9411" 7 protocol : http

This sends traces to Zipkin using the OTLP protocol.

See OTLP configuration for more details on settings.