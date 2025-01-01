Metrics exporters
Export router metrics
The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support collection of metrics with OpenTelemetry, with exporters for:
In
router.yaml, you configure router metrics with the following settings:
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common. Configure values for the router which are common across metrics exporters.
telemetry.exporters.metrics.prometheus. Configure the Prometheus exporter.
telemetry.exporters.metrics.otlp. Configure the OpenTelemetry exporter. Supports sending traces to Datadog.
Metrics common configuration
Common metrics configuration contains global settings for all exporters:
service_name
Set a service name for your router metrics so you can easily locate them in external metrics dashboards.
The service name can be set by an environment variable or in
router.yaml, with the following order of precedence (first to last):
OTEL_SERVICE_NAMEenvironment variable
OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTESenvironment variable
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_namein
router.yamlExample service_nameExample setting service name in
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_name:YAMLrouter.yaml
1telemetry: 2 exporters: 3 metrics: 4 common: 5 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 6 service_name: "router"
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resourcein
router.yamlExample resourceExample setting service name in
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resource:YAMLrouter.yaml
1telemetry: 2 exporters: 3 metrics: 4 common: 5 resource: 6 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 7 "service.name": "router"
If the service name isn't explicitly set, it defaults to
unknown_service:router or
unknown_service if the executable name cannot be determined.
resource
A resource attribute is a set of key-value pairs that provide additional information to an exporter. It's an attribute of an OpenTelemetry resource. Application performance monitors (APM) can interpret and display resource information.
In
router.yaml, resource attributes are set in
telemetry.metrics.common.resource. For example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 resource:
6 "environment.name": "production"
7 "environment.namespace": "{env.MY_K8_NAMESPACE_ENV_VARIABLE}"
For OpenTelemetry conventions for resources, see Resource Semantic Conventions.
buckets
You can customize bucket boundaries for all generated histograms by setting
telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.buckets in
router.yaml. For example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 buckets:
6 - 0.05
7 - 0.10
8 - 0.25
9 - 0.50
10 - 1.00
11 - 2.50
12 - 5.00
13 - 10.00
14 - 20.00
attributes
You can add custom attributes (OpenTelemetry) and labels (Prometheus) to the
apollo_router_http_requests metric. Attributes can be:
static values (preferably using a resource)
headers from the request or response
a value from a context
a value from the request or response body (JSON path)
An example of configuring these attributes is shown below:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 attributes:
6 supergraph: # Attribute configuration for requests to/responses from the router
7 static:
8 - name: "version"
9 value: "v1.0.0"
10 request:
11 header:
12 - named: "content-type"
13 rename: "payload_type"
14 default: "application/json"
15 - named: "x-custom-header-to-add"
16 response:
17 body:
18 # Apply the value of the provided path of the router's response body as an attribute
19 - path: .errors[0].extensions.http.status
20 name: error_from_body
21 # Use the unique extension code to identify the kind of error
22 - path: .errors[0].extensions.code
23 name: error_code
24 context:
25 # Apply the indicated element from the plugin chain's context as an attribute
26 - named: my_key
27 subgraph: # Attribute configuration for requests to/responses from subgraphs
28 all:
29 static:
30 # Always apply this attribute to all metrics for all subgraphs
31 - name: kind
32 value: subgraph_request # each subgraph request updates a metric separately
33 errors: # Only work if it's a valid GraphQL error (for example if the subgraph returns an http error or if the router can't reach the subgraph)
34 include_messages: true # Will include the error message in a message attribute
35 extensions: # Include extensions data
36 - name: subgraph_error_extended_type # Name of the attribute
37 path: .type # JSON query path to fetch data from extensions
38 - name: message
39 path: .reason
40 # Will create this kind of metric for example apollo_router_http_requests_error_total{message="cannot contact the subgraph",subgraph="my_subgraph_name",subgraph_error_extended_type="SubrequestHttpError"}
41 subgraphs:
42 my_subgraph_name: # Apply these rules only for the subgraph named `my_subgraph_name`
43 request:
44 header:
45 - named: "x-custom-header"
46 body:
47 # Apply the value of the provided path of the router's request body as an attribute (here it's the query)
48 - path: .query
49 name: query
50 default: UNKNOWN
views
You can override default attributes and default buckets for specific metrics thanks to this configuration.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 service_name: apollo-router
6 views:
7 - name: apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*'
8 unit: "ms" # (Optional) override the unit
9 description: "my new description of this metric" # (Optional) override the description
10 aggregation: # (Optional)
11 histogram:
12 buckets: # Override default buckets configured for this histogram
13 - 1
14 - 2
15 - 3
16 - 4
17 - 5
18 allowed_attribute_keys: # (Optional) Keep only listed attributes on the metric
19 - status
20
You can drop specific metrics if you don't want these metrics to be sent to your APM.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 common:
5 service_name: apollo-router
6 views:
7 - name: apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*'
8 aggregation: drop
9
Metrics common reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
service_name
unknown_service:router
|The OpenTelemetry service name.
service_namespace
|The OpenTelemetry namespace.
resource
|The OpenTelemetry resource to attach to metrics.
attributes
|Customization for the apollo_router_http_requests instrument.
views
|Override default buckets or configuration for metrics (including dropping the metric itself)