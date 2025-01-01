Register for Apollo's Product Update webinar

Router Instruments

Standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle

Standard metric instruments

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of standard router instruments that expose detailed information about the router's request lifecycle. You can consume the metrics they capture by configuring a metrics exporter.

Standard router instruments are different than OpenTelemetry (OTel) instruments or custom instruments:

  • Router instruments provide standard metrics about the router request lifeycle and have names starting with apollo.router or apollo_router.

  • OTel instruments provide metrics about the HTTP lifecycle and have names starting with http.

  • Custom instruments provide customized metrics about the router request lifecycle.

The rest of this reference lists the available standard router instruments.

GraphQL

  • apollo.router.graphql_error - counts GraphQL errors in responses, attributes:

    • code: error code

Cache

  • apollo_router_cache_size — Number of entries in the cache

  • apollo_router_cache_hit_count - Number of cache hits

  • apollo_router_cache_miss_count - Number of cache misses

  • apollo_router_cache_hit_time - Time to hit the cache in seconds

  • apollo_router_cache_miss_time - Time to miss the cache in seconds

  • apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size - The estimated storage size of the cache in bytes (query planner in memory only).

All cache metrics listed above have the following attributes:

  • kind: the cache being queried (apq, query planner, introspection)

  • storage: The backend storage of the cache (memory, redis)

Coprocessor

  • apollo_router_operations_coprocessor_total - Total operations with coprocessors enabled.

  • apollo.router.operations.coprocessor.duration - Time spent waiting for the coprocessor to answer, in seconds.

The coprocessor operations metric has the following attributes:

  • coprocessor.stage: string (RouterRequest, RouterResponse, SubgraphRequest, SubgraphResponse)

  • coprocessor.succeeded: bool

Performance

  • apollo_router_processing_time - Time spent processing a request (outside of waiting for external or subgraph requests) in seconds.

  • apollo_router_schema_load_duration - Time spent loading the schema in seconds.

Query planning

  • apollo_router.query_planning.warmup.duration - Time spent warming up the query planner queries in seconds.

  • apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration - Histogram of plan durations isolated to query planning time only.

  • apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration - Histogram of plan durations including queue time.

  • apollo.router.query_planning.queued - When the legacy planner is used, a gauge of the number of queued plans requests.

  • apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans - Histogram of the number of evaluated query plans.

  • apollo.router.v8.heap.used - heap memory used by V8, in bytes.

  • apollo.router.v8.heap.total - total heap allocated by V8, in bytes.

Compute jobs

  • apollo.router.compute_jobs.queued - A gauge of the number of jobs queued for the thread pool dedicated to CPU-heavy components like GraphQL parsing and validation, and the (new) query planner.

Uplink

tip

  • apollo_router_uplink_fetch_duration_seconds - Uplink request duration, attributes:

    • url: The Uplink URL that was polled

    • query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (SupergraphSdl or License)

    • kind: (new, unchanged, http_error, uplink_error)

    • code: The error code depending on type (if an error occurred)

    • error: The error message (if an error occurred)

  • apollo_router_uplink_fetch_count_total

    • status: (success, failure)

    • query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (SupergraphSdl or License)

note
The initial call to Uplink during router startup is not reflected in metrics.

Subscriptions

tip

  • apollo_router_opened_subscriptions - Number of different opened subscriptions (not the number of clients with an opened subscriptions in case it's deduplicated)

  • apollo_router_deduplicated_subscriptions_total - Number of subscriptions that has been deduplicated

  • apollo_router_skipped_event_count - Number of subscription events that has been skipped because too many events have been received from the subgraph but not yet sent to the client.

Batching

  • apollo.router.operations.batching - A counter of the number of query batches received by the router.

  • apollo.router.operations.batching.size - A histogram tracking the number of queries contained within a query batch.

GraphOS Studio

  • apollo.router.telemetry.studio.reports - The number of reports submitted to GraphOS Studio by the router.

    • report.type: The type of report submitted: "traces" or "metrics"

    • report.protocol: Either "apollo" or "otlp", depending on the otlp_tracing_sampler configuration.

Telemetry

  • apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors - The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors.

    • name: One of apollo-tracing, datadog-tracing, jaeger-collector, otlp-tracing, zipkin-tracing.

    • error = One of channel closed, channel full.

Deprecated

The following metrics have been deprecated and should not be used.

  • apollo_router_span - Deprecated: use apollo_router_processing_time instead.

  • apollo_router_deduplicated_subscriptions_total - Deprecated: use the apollo.router.operations.subscriptions metric's subscriptions.deduplicated attribute.

  • apollo_authentication_failure_count - Deprecated: use the apollo.router.operations.authentication.jwt metric's authentication.jwt.failed attribute.

  • apollo_authentication_success_count - Deprecated: use the apollo.router.operations.authentication.jwt metric instead. If the authentication.jwt.failed attribute is absent or false, the authentication succeeded.

  • apollo_require_authentication_failure_count - Deprecated: use the http.server.request.duration metric's http.response.status_code attribute. Requests with authentication failures have HTTP status code 401.

  • apollo_router_timeout - Deprecated: this metric conflates timed-out requests from client to the router, and requests from the router to subgraphs. Timed-out requests have HTTP status code 504. Use the http.response.status_code attribute on the http.server.request.duration metric to identify timed-out router requests, and the same attribute on the http.client.request.duration metric to identify timed-out subgraph requests.

  • apollo_router_session_count_active - Deprecated: Number of in-flight GraphQL requests. It is replaced by http.server.active_requests metric configured in instruments.

  • apollo_router_http_requests_total - Deprecated: Total number of HTTP requests by HTTP status. It is replaced by http.server.request.duration metric configured in instruments.

  • apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds_bucket - Deprecated: HTTP router request duration. It is replaced by http.server.request.duration metric configured in instruments.

  • apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds_bucket - Deprecated: HTTP subgraph request duration (replaced by http.client.request.duration metric configured in instruments), attributes:

    • subgraph: (Optional) The subgraph being queried
Feedback

Edit on GitHub

Forums