Standard metric instruments

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of standard router instruments that expose detailed information about the router's request lifecycle. You can consume the metrics they capture by configuring a metrics exporter.

Standard router instruments are different than OpenTelemetry (OTel) instruments or custom instruments:

Router instruments provide standard metrics about the router request lifeycle and have names starting with apollo.router or apollo_router .

OTel instruments provide metrics about the HTTP lifecycle and have names starting with http .

Custom instruments provide customized metrics about the router request lifecycle.

The rest of this reference lists the available standard router instruments.

GraphQL

apollo.router.graphql_error - counts GraphQL errors in responses, attributes: code : error code



Cache

apollo_router_cache_size — Number of entries in the cache

apollo_router_cache_hit_count - Number of cache hits

apollo_router_cache_miss_count - Number of cache misses

apollo_router_cache_hit_time - Time to hit the cache in seconds

apollo_router_cache_miss_time - Time to miss the cache in seconds

apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size - The estimated storage size of the cache in bytes (query planner in memory only).

All cache metrics listed above have the following attributes:

kind : the cache being queried ( apq , query planner , introspection )

storage : The backend storage of the cache ( memory , redis )

Coprocessor

apollo_router_operations_coprocessor_total - Total operations with coprocessors enabled.

apollo.router.operations.coprocessor.duration - Time spent waiting for the coprocessor to answer, in seconds.

The coprocessor operations metric has the following attributes:

coprocessor.stage : string ( RouterRequest , RouterResponse , SubgraphRequest , SubgraphResponse )

coprocessor.succeeded : bool

Performance

apollo_router_processing_time - Time spent processing a request (outside of waiting for external or subgraph requests) in seconds.

apollo_router_schema_load_duration - Time spent loading the schema in seconds.

Query planning

apollo_router.query_planning.warmup.duration - Time spent warming up the query planner queries in seconds.

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration - Histogram of plan durations isolated to query planning time only.

apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration - Histogram of plan durations including queue time.

apollo.router.query_planning.queued - When the legacy planner is used, a gauge of the number of queued plans requests.

apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans - Histogram of the number of evaluated query plans.

apollo.router.v8.heap.used - heap memory used by V8, in bytes.

apollo.router.v8.heap.total - total heap allocated by V8, in bytes.

Compute jobs

apollo.router.compute_jobs.queued - A gauge of the number of jobs queued for the thread pool dedicated to CPU-heavy components like GraphQL parsing and validation, and the (new) query plan ner.

Uplink

apollo_router_uplink_fetch_duration_seconds - Uplink request duration, attributes: url : The Uplink URL that was polled query : The query that the router sent to Uplink ( SupergraphSdl or License ) kind : ( new , unchanged , http_error , uplink_error ) code : The error code depending on type (if an error occurred) error : The error message (if an error occurred)

apollo_router_uplink_fetch_count_total status : ( success , failure ) query : The query that the router sent to Uplink ( SupergraphSdl or License )



note The initial call to Uplink during router startup is not reflected in metrics.

Subscriptions

apollo_router_opened_subscriptions - Number of different opened subscriptions (not the number of clients with an opened subscriptions in case it's deduplicated)

apollo_router_deduplicated_subscriptions_total - Number of subscriptions that has been deduplicated

apollo_router_skipped_event_count - Number of subscription events that has been skipped because too many events have been received from the subgraph but not yet sent to the client.

Batching

apollo.router.operations.batching - A counter of the number of query batches received by the router.

apollo.router.operations.batching.size - A histogram tracking the number of queries contained within a query batch.

GraphOS Studio

apollo.router.telemetry.studio.reports - The number of reports submitted to GraphOS Studio by the router. report.type : The type of report submitted: "traces" or " metrics" report.protocol : Either "apollo" or "otlp", depending on the otlp_tracing_sampler configuration.



Telemetry

apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors - The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors. name : One of apollo-tracing , datadog-tracing , jaeger-collector , otlp-tracing , zipkin-tracing . error = One of channel closed , channel full .



Deprecated

The following metrics have been deprecated and should not be used.