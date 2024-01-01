The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support collection of metrics with OpenTelemetry , with exporters for:

In router.yaml , you configure router metrics with the following settings:

telemetry.exporters.metrics.common . Configure values for the router which are common across metrics exporters.

telemetry.exporters.metrics.prometheus . Configure the Prometheus exporter.

telemetry.exporters.metrics.otlp . Configure the OpenTelemetry exporter. Supports sending traces to Datadog.

Metrics common configuration

Common metrics configuration contains global settings for all exporters:

service_name

Set a service name for your router metrics so you can easily locate them in external metrics dashboards.

The service name can be set by an environment variable or in router.yaml , with the following order of precedence (first to last):

OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES environment variable telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_name in router.yaml telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.service_name : YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 6 service_name : "router" #highlight-line Example setting service name in telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resource in router.yaml telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.resource : YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 resource : 6 # (Optional) Set the service name to easily find metrics related to the apollo-router in your metrics dashboards 7 "service.name" : "router" #highlight-line Example setting service name in

If the service name isn't explicitly set, it defaults to unknown_service:router or unknown_service if the executable name cannot be determined.

resource

A resource attribute is a set of key-value pairs that provide additional information to an exporter. It's an attribute of an OpenTelemetry resource . Application performance monitors (APM) can interpret and display resource information.

In router.yaml , resource attributes are set in telemetry.metrics.common.resource . For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 resource : 6 "environment.name" : "production" 7 "environment.namespace" : "{env.MY_K8_NAMESPACE_ENV_VARIABLE}"

For OpenTelemetry conventions for resources, see Resource Semantic Conventions .

buckets

You can customize bucket boundaries for all generated histograms by setting telemetry.exporters.metrics.common.buckets in router.yaml . For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 buckets : 6 - 0.05 7 - 0.10 8 - 0.25 9 - 0.50 10 - 1.00 11 - 2.50 12 - 5.00 13 - 10.00 14 - 20.00

attributes

You can add custom attributes (OpenTelemetry) and labels (Prometheus) to the apollo_router_http_requests metric. Attributes can be:

static values (preferably using a resource )

headers from the request or response

a value from a context

a value from the request or response body (JSON path )

ⓘ note Use resource attributes instead to provide information about telemetry resources, including hosts and environments.

An example of configuring these attributes is shown below:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 attributes : 6 supergraph : # Attribute configuration for requests to/responses from the router 7 static : 8 - name : "version" 9 value : "v1.0.0" 10 request : 11 header : 12 - named : "content-type" 13 rename : "payload_type" 14 default : "application/json" 15 - named : "x-custom-header-to-add" 16 response : 17 body : 18 # Apply the value of the provided path of the router's response body as an attribute 19 - path : .errors[0].extensions.http.status 20 name : error_from_body 21 # Use the unique extension code to identify the kind of error 22 - path : .errors[0].extensions.code 23 name : error_code 24 context : 25 # Apply the indicated element from the plugin chain's context as an attribute 26 - named : my_key 27 subgraph : # Attribute configuration for requests to/responses from subgraphs 28 all : 29 static : 30 # Always apply this attribute to all metrics for all subgraphs 31 - name : kind 32 value : subgraph_request 33 errors : # Only work if it's a valid GraphQL error (for example if the subgraph returns an http error or if the router can't reach the subgraph) 34 include_messages : true # Will include the error message in a message attribute 35 extensions : # Include extensions data 36 - name : subgraph_error_extended_type # Name of the attribute 37 path : .type # JSON query path to fetch data from extensions 38 - name : message 39 path : .reason 40 # Will create this kind of metric for example apollo_router_http_requests_error_total{message="cannot contact the subgraph",subgraph="my_subgraph_name",subgraph_error_extended_type="SubrequestHttpError"} 41 subgraphs : 42 my_subgraph_name : # Apply these rules only for the subgraph named `my_subgraph_name` 43 request : 44 header : 45 - named : "x-custom-header" 46 body : 47 # Apply the value of the provided path of the router's request body as an attribute (here it's the query) 48 - path : .query 49 name : query 50 default : UNKNOWN

ⓘ note OpenTelemetry includes many standard attributes that you can use via custom instruments

views

You can override default attributes and default buckets for specific metrics thanks to this configuration.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 service_name : apollo-router 6 views : 7 - name : apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*' 8 unit : "ms" # (Optional) override the unit 9 description : "my new description of this metric" # (Optional) override the description 10 aggregation : # (Optional) 11 histogram : 12 buckets : # Override default buckets configured for this histogram 13 - 1 14 - 2 15 - 3 16 - 4 17 - 5 18 allowed_attribute_keys : # (Optional) Keep only listed attributes on the metric 19 - status 20

You can drop specific metrics if you don't want these metrics to be sent to your APM.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 common : 5 service_name : apollo-router 6 views : 7 - name : apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds # Instrument name you want to edit. You can use wildcard in names. If you want to target all instruments just use '*' 8 aggregation : drop 9

Metrics common reference

Attribute Default Description service_name unknown_service:router The OpenTelemetry service name. service_namespace The OpenTelemetry namespace. resource The OpenTelemetry resource to attach to metrics. attributes Customization for the apollo_ router _http_requests instrument. views Override default buckets or configuration for metrics (including dropping the metric itself)

