You can set conditions for when an instrument should be mutated or an event should be triggered.

Condition configuration

Here is an example of a condition on a custom instrument:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 my.instrument : 6 value : duration 7 type : counter 8 unit : s 9 description : "my description" 10 # ... 11 # This instrument will only be mutated if the condition evaluates to true 12 condition : 13 all : 14 - any : 15 - eq : 16 - "val" 17 - request_header : x-req-header 18 - eq : 19 - "foo" 20 - response_header : x-resp-header

exists

The exists condition is testing if selectors is present.

For example, the following condition checks the value of x-req-header exists:

YAML copy 1 exists : 2 request_header : x-req-header

eq

The eq condition is an equality test between selectors or values.

For example, the following condition checks the value of x-req-header is equal to val :

YAML copy 1 eq : 2 - "val" 3 - request_header : x-req-header

You can use selectors on both sides of the equality test:

YAML copy 1 eq : 2 - request_header : x-req-header1 3 - request_header : x-req-header2

Values may be of types string , number or boolean .

gt

The gt condition checks that one value is greater than another.

For example, the following condition checks the response status code is greater than 299:

YAML copy 1 gt : 2 - response_status : code 3 - 299

Values may be of types string , number or boolean .

lt

The lt condition checks that one value is less than another.

For example, the following condition checks the response status code is less than 500:

YAML copy 1 lt : 2 - response_status : code 3 - 500

Values may be of types string , number or boolean .

not

The not condition is a negation of the nested condition.

For example, the following condition checks the value of x-req-header is not equal to val1 :

YAML copy 1 not : 2 eq : 3 - "val1" 4 - request_header : x-req-header2

all

The all condition is a list of conditions that all must be true in order for the condition to be true.

For example, the following all condition has a list of eq conditions that check the values of x-req-header1 and x-req-header2 , and both eq conditions must be true in order for the all condition to be true:

YAML copy 1 all : 2 - eq : 3 - "val1" 4 - request_header : x-req-header1 5 - eq : 6 - "val2" 7 - request_header : x-req-header2

any

The any condition is a list of conditions of which at least one must be true for the condition to be true.

For example, the following any condition has a list of eq conditions that check the values of x-req-header1 and x-req-header2 , and at least one of the eq conditions must be true in order for the all condition to be true:

YAML copy 1 any : 2 - eq : 3 - "val2" 4 - request_header : x-req-header1 5 - eq : 6 - "val2" 7 - request_header : x-req-header2

Condition configuration reference

The available basic conditions:

Condition Description eq An equality test between selectors or values gt An inequality test between selectors or values lt An inequality test between selectors or values exists A check to see if the selectors value exists not A negated equality test between selectors or values all A list of conditions that must all be true any A list of conditions of which at least one must be true

You can create complex conditions by using these basic conditions as building blocks.