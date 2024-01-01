API Reference: Cache Control Plugin

Using the plugin

This article documents the options for the ApolloServerPluginCacheControl plugin, which you can import from @apollo/server/plugin/cacheControl .

This plugin enables your GraphQL server to specify a cache policy at the field level, either statically in your schema with the @cacheControl directive, or dynamically in your resolvers via the info.cacheControl API. It also sets the cache-control HTTP response header by default. See Server-side caching for more information and examples.

To use the @cacheControl directive, you must first define it in your schema .

Apollo Server installs this plugin by default in all servers, with its default configuration. You typically do not have to install this plugin yourself; you only need to do so if you want to provide non-default configuration.

If you want to configure the ApolloServerPluginCacheControl plugin, import it and pass it to your ApolloServer constructor's plugins array:

TypeScript copy 1 import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server' ; 2 import { ApolloServerPluginCacheControl } from '@apollo/server/plugin/cacheControl' ; 3 4 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 5 typeDefs , 6 resolvers , 7 plugins : [ 8 ApolloServerPluginCacheControl ({ 9 // Cache everything for 1 second by default. 10 defaultMaxAge : 1 , 11 // Don't send the `cache-control` response header. 12 calculateHttpHeaders : false , 13 }), 14 ], 15 });

If you don't want to use cache control at all, you can explicitly disable it with the ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled plugin:

TypeScript copy 1 import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server' ; 2 import { ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled } from '@apollo/server/plugin/disabled' ; 3 4 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 5 typeDefs , 6 resolvers , 7 plugins : [ 8 ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled (), 9 ], 10 });

The plugin doesn't affect your app much if you don't use the @cacheControl directive or the info.cacheControl API. If you don't currently use it, there might be a very slight performance improvement from disabling the plugin.

Options