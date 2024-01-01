API Reference: Cache Control Plugin
Using the plugin
This article documents the options for the
ApolloServerPluginCacheControl plugin, which you can import from
@apollo/server/plugin/cacheControl.
This plugin enables your GraphQL server to specify a cache policy at the field level, either statically in your schema with the
@cacheControl directive, or dynamically in your resolvers via the
info.cacheControl API. It also sets the
cache-control HTTP response header by default. See Server-side caching for more information and examples.
To use the
@cacheControldirective, you must first define it in your schema .
Apollo Server installs this plugin by default in all servers, with its default configuration. You typically do not have to install this plugin yourself; you only need to do so if you want to provide non-default configuration.
If you want to configure the
ApolloServerPluginCacheControl plugin, import it and pass it to your
ApolloServer constructor's
plugins array:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2import { ApolloServerPluginCacheControl } from '@apollo/server/plugin/cacheControl';
3
4const server = new ApolloServer({
5 typeDefs,
6 resolvers,
7 plugins: [
8 ApolloServerPluginCacheControl({
9 // Cache everything for 1 second by default.
10 defaultMaxAge: 1,
11 // Don't send the `cache-control` response header.
12 calculateHttpHeaders: false,
13 }),
14 ],
15});
If you don't want to use cache control at all, you can explicitly disable it with the
ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled plugin:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2import { ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled } from '@apollo/server/plugin/disabled';
3
4const server = new ApolloServer({
5 typeDefs,
6 resolvers,
7 plugins: [
8 ApolloServerPluginCacheControlDisabled(),
9 ],
10});
The plugin doesn't affect your app much if you don't use the
@cacheControl directive or the
info.cacheControl API. If you don't currently use it, there might be a very slight performance improvement from disabling the plugin.
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|By default, root fields and fields that return a composite type (object, interface, or union) are considered to be uncacheable (
maxAge 0) unless a cache hint is explicitly provided via
@cacheControl or
info.cacheControl. You can set this option to make the default
maxAge for these larger than 0; this will effectively cause all requests to be cacheable.This option was popular in Apollo Server 2 as a workaround for the problem solved by the
@cacheControl(inheritMaxAge: true) directive argument. See Default
maxAge for more details.
|By default, the cache control plugin sets the
cache-control HTTP response header to
max-age=MAXAGE, public or
max-age=MAXAGE, private if the request is cacheable, and to
no-store if the request is not cacheable. If you specify
calculateHttpHeaders: false, it will not set this header. If you specify
calculateHttpHeaders: 'if-cacheable', it will only set the header if the request is cacheable. (A response is cacheable if its overall cache policy has a non-zero
maxAge, and the body is a single result rather than an incremental delivery response, and the body contains no errors.) Setting this option does not prevent the
requestContext.overallCachePolicy field from being calculated, nor does it prevent the response cache plugin from working.