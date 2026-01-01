Using Docker to deploy the Apollo Runtime Container

Apollo provides container images of the Apollo Router Core that you can self-host and run with GraphOS as GraphOS Routers. By containerizing the router, you can run it in a cluster and leverage the portability, scalability, and high availability benefits of containerization. Containers can also simplify and speed up local development.

note The Apollo Router Core source code and all its distributions are made available under the Elastic License v2.0 (ELv2) license

Docker

Apollo Runtime container (Recommended)

Apollo provides combined Docker images containing the Apollo Router and MCP Server for easy deployment. The images are available via GitHub, downloadable from the registry and the repository .

For more information on deploying using your container environment:

Router only container

This image is recommended only for Kubernetes-based deployments, and is used by the Helm chart. For more information on deploying using your container environment:

Additional configuration