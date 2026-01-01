EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/docs/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Using Docker to deploy the Apollo Runtime Container
Run Apollo Runtime services in containers
Apollo provides container images of the Apollo Router Core that you can self-host and run with GraphOS as GraphOS Routers. By containerizing the router, you can run it in a cluster and leverage the portability, scalability, and high availability benefits of containerization. Containers can also simplify and speed up local development.
Docker
Apollo Runtime container (Recommended)
Apollo provides combined Docker images containing the Apollo Router and MCP Server for easy deployment. The images are available via GitHub, downloadable from the registry and the repository.
For more information on deploying using your container environment:
Router only container
This image is recommended only for Kubernetes-based deployments, and is used by the Helm chart. For more information on deploying using your container environment:
Additional configuration
Proxy certificates: Add your proxy's root certificate for TLS inspection environments