Upgrading from Versions 1.x
Upgrade from version 1.x to 2.x of GraphOS Router
Learn how to upgrade your GraphOS Router deployment from version 1.x to 2.x.
New configuration in GraphOS Router v2.0.0-preview.x
The router v2.x introduces some new features that can impact the configuration from v1.x.
Apollo operation usage reporting via OTLP
The router supports reporting operation usage metrics to GraphOS via OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP).
Prior to version 1.49.0 of the router, all GraphOS reporting was performed using a private tracing format. In v1.49.0, we introduced support for using OTel to perform this reporting. In v1.x, this is controlled using the
experimental_otlp_tracing_sampler flag, and it's off by default.
Now in v2.x, this flag is renamed to
otlp_tracing_sampler, and it's enabled by default.
Learn more about configuring usage reporting via OTLP.
Metrics reporting defaults
Default values of some GraphOS reporting metrics have been changed from v1.x to the following in v2.x:
telemetry.apollo.signature_normalization_algorithmnow defaults to
enhanced. (In v1.x the default is
legacy.)
telemetry.apollo.metrics_reference_modenow defaults to
extended. (In v1.x the default is
standard.)
Removed features in GraphOS Router v2.x
Support for Scaffold
In Router v1.x Scaffold could be used to generate boilerplate source code for a Rust Plugin which extended functionality in a custom Router. This facility has been removed.
Source code generated using Scaffold will continue to compile; so existing Rust plugins will be unaffected by this change.
--apollo-uplink-poll-interval
The router no longer uses the
--apollo-uplink-poll-interval command-line argument, or the
APOLLO_UPLINK_POLL_INTERVAL environment variable. It already did something unusual in v1.x: the configured interval would only be used for the very first poll, and not any subsequent polls.
Hot reloading
--supergraph-urls,
APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS
The
--supergraph-urls command-line argument or the
APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS environment variable no longer support hot reloading. In v1.x, if hot reloading was enabled, the router would repeatedly fetch the URLs on the interval specified by
--apollo-uplink-poll-interval.
If hot reloading from a remote URL is desired, consider running a script to download the supergraph URL on an interval, and point the router to the downloaded file on the filesystem.
--schema
The deprecated
--schema command-line argument is removed.
router config schema should be used to print the configuration supergraph instead.
Busy timer for request processing duration
Request processing duration is already included as part of the spans sent by the
router, and there is no need for rust plugin, coprocessor and rhai plugin users
to track this information manually. As a result, the following methods and structs were removed from
context::Context:
context::Context::busy_time()
context::Context::enter_active_request()
context::BusyTimerstruct
context::BusyTimerGuardstruct
Deprecated methods in rust plugins
The following deprecated methods are removed from rust plugins' API:
services::router::Response::map()
router::event::schema::SchemaSource::File.delayfield
router::event::configuration::Configuration::File.delayfield
context::extensions::sync::ExtensionsMutex::lock(). Use
ExtensionsMutex::with_lock()instead.
test_harness::TestHarness::build(). Use
TestHarness::build_supergraph()instead.
PluginInit::new(). Use
PluginInit::builder()instead.
PluginInit::try_new(). Use
PluginInit::try_builder()instead.
Upgrading to GraphOS Router v2.x
Upgrading from GraphOS Router v1.x to v2.x requires the following steps.
Configure your Apollo usage reporting protocol
If your router v1.x is configured with
experimental_otlp_tracing_sampler, rename it to
otlp_tracing_sampler.
To report operation usage metrics to GraphOS via OTLP, you can either remove your configuration of
otlp_tracing_sampler and use its default value, or you can explicitly enable it by setting it to
always_on or a sampling ratio.
Otherwise, to use the behavior of v1.x, turn off usage reporting via OTLP by setting
otlp_tracing_sampler to
always_off.
Configure metrics reporting defaults
If you plan to use the new metrics reporting defaults, then no changes are required.
Otherwise, to use the defaults from v1.x, set the following:
1telemetry:
2 apollo:
3 signature_normalization_algorithm: legacy
4 metrics_reference_mode: standard
Configure supergraph endpoint path
If you use the default endpoint path or your path has no matched parameters or wildcards, then no changes are required.
If your path uses named parameters, it is now bound with a braces syntax instead of a colon:
1supergraph:
2 # Previously:
3 # path: /foo/:bar/baz
4 path: /foo/{bar}/baz
If your path uses a wildcard, it must be wrapped in braces and must bind a name:
1supergraph:
2 # Previously:
3 # path: /foo/*
4 path: /foo/{*rest}
Logging
If you used the
experimental_when_header feature previously like this for example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 # If one of these headers matches we will log supergraph and subgraphs requests/responses
5 experimental_when_header: # REMOVED
6 - name: apollo-router-log-request
7 value: my_client
8 headers: true # default: false
9 body: true # default: false
This feature no longer exists and can be replaced with another one included in custom telemetry. Here is how you would configure custom telemetry to achieve the same result:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 events:
4 router:
5 request: # Display router request log
6 level: info
7 condition:
8 eq:
9 - request_header: apollo-router-log-request
10 - my_client
11 response: # Display router response log
12 level: info
13 condition:
14 eq:
15 - request_header: apollo-router-log-request
16 - my_client
17 supergraph:
18 request: # Display supergraph request log
19 level: info
20 condition:
21 eq:
22 - request_header: apollo-router-log-request
23 - my_client
24 response:
25 level: info
26 condition:
27 eq:
28 - request_header: apollo-router-log-request
29 - my_client
30 subgraph:
31 request: # Display subgraph request log
32 level: info
33 condition:
34 eq:
35 - supergraph_request_header: apollo-router-log-request
36 - my_client
37 response: # Display subgraph response log
38 level: info
39 condition:
40 eq:
41 - supergraph_request_header: apollo-router-log-request
42 - my_client
Introspection depth limit
The schema-intropsection schema is recursive: a client can query the fields of the types of some other fields, and so on arbitrarily deep. This can produce responses that grow much faster than the size of the request.
To protect against abusive requests Router now refuses to execute introspection queries that nest list fields too deep and returns an error instead. The criteria matches
MaxIntrospectionDepthRule in graphql-js, but may change in future versions.
In case it rejects legitimate queries, this check can be disabled in Router configuration:
1# Do not enable introspection in production!
2supergraph:
3 introspection: true # Without this, schema introspection is entirely disabled by default
4limits:
5 introspection_max_depth: false # Defaults to true
Traces
telemetry.instrumentation.spans.modebecomes
spec_compliantby default instead of
deprecated.
Renamed Metrics
Some of the older metrics in the router were not using the most recent
. naming convention and were instead separated by
_. For consistency purposes, the following metrics are renamed:
|Previous metric
|Renamed metric
apollo_router_opened_subscriptions
apollo.router.opened.subscriptions
apollo_router_cache_hit_time
apollo.router.cache.hit.time
apollo_router_cache_size
apollo.router.cache.size
apollo_router_cache_miss_time
apollo.router.cache.miss.time
apollo_router_state_change_total
apollo.router.state.change.total
apollo_router_span_lru_size
apollo.router.exporter.span.lru.size $_1
apollo_router_session_count_active
apollo.router.session.count.active
apollo_router_uplink_fetch_count_total
apollo.router.uplink.fetch.count.total
apollo_router_uplink_fetch_duration_seconds
apollo.router.uplink.fetch.duration.seconds
$_1
apollo.router.exporter.span.lru.size now also has an additional
exporter prefix.
Removed metrics
The following metrics have been removed:
apollo_router_http_request_retry_total. This will be supported now by
http.client.request.durationmetrics with the
http.request.resend_countattribute which is automatically set when
default_requirement_levelis set to
recommended.
apollo_router_timeout. This metric conflated timed-out requests from client to the router, and requests from the router to subgraphs. Timed-out requests have HTTP status code 504. Use the
http.response.status_codeattribute on the
http.server.request.durationmetric to identify timed-out router requests, and the same attribute on the
http.client.request.durationmetric to identify timed-out subgraph requests.
apollo_router_http_requests_total. This is replaced by
http.server.request.durationmetric for requests from clients to router and
http.client.request.durationfor requests from router to subgraphs.
apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds_bucket. This is replaced by
http.server.request.durationmetric for requests from clients to router and
http.client.request.durationfor requests from router to subgraphs.
apollo_router_session_count_total. This is replaced by
http.server.active_requests.
apollo_require_authentication_failure_count. Use the
http.server.request.durationmetric's
http.response.status_codeattribute. Requests with authentication failures have HTTP status code 401.
apollo_authentication_failure_count. Use the
apollo.router.operations.authentication.jwtmetric's
authentication.jwt.failedattribute.
apollo_authentication_success_count. Use the
apollo.router.operations.authentication.jwtmetric instead. If the
authentication.jwt.failedattribute is absent or
false, the authentication succeeded.
apollo_router_deduplicated_subscriptions_total. Use the
apollo.router.operations.subscriptionsmetric's
subscriptions.deduplicatedattribute
apollo_router_cache_miss_count. Cache miss count can be derived from
apollo.router.cache.miss.time.count.
apollo_router_cache_hit_count. Cache hit count can be derived from
apollo.router.cache.hit.time.count.
Calculating the overhead of injecting the router into your service stack when making multiple downstream calls is a complex task. With that, we are removing the following two misleading metrics and recommending that you instead test your workloads with the router to if the latency meets your requirements:
apollo_router_span
apollo_router_processing_time
If you used the
subgraph_response_bodyselector for telemetry like this:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 subgraph:
5 http.client.request.duration:
6 attributes:
7 http.response.status_code:
8 subgraph_response_status: code
9 my_data_value:
10 subgraph_response_body: .data.test
You'll have to migrate the
subgraph_response_body to
subgraph_response_data selector (or
subgraph_response_errors if you want to target errors):
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 subgraph:
5 http.client.request.duration:
6 attributes:
7 http.response.status_code:
8 subgraph_response_status: code
9 my_data_value:
10 subgraph_response_data: $.test # Heads up, we removed the .data prefix as it's directly targeting data and we added $
Context Keys
The router request context is used to share data across stages of the request pipeline. The keys have been renamed for consistency and to better indicate which pipeline stage or plugin populates the data. If you access context entries in a custom plugin, Rhai script, coprocessor, or telemetry selector, update your context keys to account for the new names:
apollo_authentication::JWT::claims->
apollo::authentication::jwt_claims
apollo_authorization::authenticated::required->
apollo::authorization::authentication_required
apollo_authorization::scopes::required->
apollo::authorization::required_scopes
apollo_authorization::policies::required->
apollo::authorization::required_policies
apollo_operation_id->
apollo::supergraph::operation_id
apollo_override::unresolved_labels->
apollo::progressive_override::unresolved_labels
apollo_override::labels_to_override->
apollo::progressive_override::labels_to_override
apollo_router::supergraph::first_event->
apollo::supergraph::first_event
apollo_telemetry::client_name->
apollo::telemetry::client_name
apollo_telemetry::client_version->
apollo::telemetry::client_version
apollo_telemetry::studio::exclude->
apollo::telemetry::studio_exclude
apollo_telemetry::subgraph_ftv1->
apollo::telemetry::subgraph_ftv1
cost.actual->
apollo::demand_control::actual_cost
cost.estimated->
apollo::demand_control::estimated_cost
cost.result->
apollo::demand_control::result
cost.strategy->
apollo::demand_control::strategy
experimental::expose_query_plan.enabled->
apollo::expose_query_plan::enabled
experimental::expose_query_plan.formatted_plan->
apollo::expose_query_plan::formatted_plan
experimental::expose_query_plan.plan->
apollo::expose_query_plan::plan
operation_kind->
apollo::supergraph::operation_kind
operation_name->
apollo::supergraph::operation_name
persisted_query_hit->
apollo::apq::cache_hit
persisted_query_register->
apollo::apq::registered
Tracing
jaeger exporter has been removed as Jaeger fully supports to OTLP format. To use the
otlp exporter change your router config:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 propagation:
5 jaeger: true
6 otlp:
7 enabled: true
And ensure that you have enabled OTLP support in your Jaeger instance using
COLLECTOR_OTLP_ENABLED=true and exposing ports
4317 and or
4318 for gRPC and HTTP respectively.
Check CORS configuration
If you already configured CORS on the router, the configuration won't change but with v1.x it accepted bad configuration and displayed an error log when some header names or regexes were invalid. With v2.x it will end up with an error and it won't start at all to avoid confusions and misconfigurations.
Headers propagation
If you use the ability to get data from request body and insert this data in a subgraph request header, we updated the
path field type to be JSONPath compliant
So if you had this configuration for example:
1headers:
2 all:
3 request:
4 - insert:
5 name: from_app_name
6 path: .extensions.metadata[0].app_name
You'll have to migrate the
path field to be JSONPath compliant and just add
$ at the beginning of the
path, example:
1headers:
2 all:
3 request:
4 - insert:
5 name: from_app_name
6 path: $.extensions.metadata[0].app_name
OneShotAsyncCheckpoint
This has been removed because it is incompatible with the architectural optimizations we've made in Router 2.0. If you were using this in a Rust Plugin, you can replace it easily with
AsyncCheckpoint as follows:
Plugin code using
OneShotAsyncCheckpoint
1 OneShotAsyncCheckpointLayer::new(move |request: execution::Request| {
2 let request_config = request_config.clone();
3 <etc...>
4 }
5 .service(service)
6 .boxed()
Replace with
AsyncCheckpoint
1 AsyncCheckpointLayer::new(move |request: execution::Request| {
2 let request_config = request_config.clone();
3 <etc...>
4 }
5 .buffered()
6 .service(service)
7 .boxed()
The
buffered() method is provided by the
apollo_router::layers::ServiceBuilderExt trait and ensures that you service may be cloned.
Traffic Shaping
Traffic shaping has been improved significantly in Router 2.0. We've added a new mechanism, concurrency control, and we've improved the router's ability to observe timeout and traffic shaping restrictions correctly. These improvements do mean that clients of the router may see an increase in:
errors as traffic shaping constraints are enforced.
We recommend that users experiment with their configuration in order to arrive at the right combination of timeout, concurrency and rate limit controls for their particular use case.
For more information about configuring traffic shaping.
Subgraph Request/Response
If, in your Rust plugin, you were using either the subgraph::Request::subgraph_name or the subgraph::Response::subgraph_name, please note that these are no longer
Option, but are mandatory.
Emitting metrics in Rust plugins
Previously, Rust plugins could use the Router's internal metrics system using the
tracing macros. This is no longer supported, and the opentelemetry crates should be used instead.
tracing field names starting with these strings are no longer treated specially:
counter.
histogram.
monotonic_counter.
value.
Instead, use the OpenTelemetry crates.
You can use the new
apollo_router::metrics::meter_provider() API to access the router's global meter provider to register your instruments.
Deploy your router
Make sure that you are referencing the correct router release: 2.0.0-preview.6
During upgrade, carefully monitor logs and resource consumption to ensure that your router has successfully upgraded and that your router has enough resources to perform as expected. The router will automatically migrate required configuration changes, but it is good practice to review the steps above and decide if you want to change your configuration.
For example, you may decide that you wish to change the way in which you sample OTLP traces in this new release and not simply preserve your existing configuration.
Reporting upgrade issues
If you encounter an upgrade issue that isn't resolved by this article, please search for existing GitHub discussions and start a new discussion if you don't find what you're looking for.