Apollo Connectors Quickstart

Follow this guide to create a GraphQL API that connects to the JSONPlaceholder REST API using Apollo Connectors .

Create the example graph

Create a new GraphOS account.

ⓘ note You can also create a new graph in an existing account with a GraphOS Trial or Enterprise plan.

If your organization doesn't have any graphs yet, click Connect a REST API.

If you already have existing graphs, click the arrow next to Create a new graph, then click Create a new connectors supergraph.

Enter a graph project name and graph ID. Select posts as the example subgraph. Then click Create graph.

After a few moments, you'll get instructions for setting up your local development environment. Follow those instructions, you should end up with rover dev running in your terminal, and a supergraph.yaml and posts.graphql file in your project. The last step brings you back to this quickstart guide.

Your terminal should look something like this:

terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=... \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=... \ APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_ROUTER_VERSION=2.0.0-preview.0 \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml supergraph config loaded successfully warning: Do not run this command in production! It is intended for local development only. ==> Watching posts.graphql for changes WARN: Connector debugging is enabled, this may expose sensitive information. ==> your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph successfully composed with version 2.10.0-preview.0

Connectors only work with the latest preview release of the router ( 2.0.0-preview.0 ). The APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_ROUTER_VERSION variable is required to use it from rover dev . Your router should be updated at the same time as the federation_version in your supergraph.yaml file.

Save this rover dev command with its variables for later, you're going to want to run this again.

Explore your first connector

Let's take a quick look at the posts.graphql file to see how connectors work.

These @link directives enable the latest versions of federation and connectors. GraphQL posts.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" ) 3 @link ( 4 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1" 5 import : [ "@connect" , "@source" ] 6 ) The @source directive creates a reusable configuration that each connector can reference. In this case, only baseURL is set for the JSONPlaceholder API, but you can also add headers here . GraphQL posts.graphql copy 1 @source ( 2 name : "jsonPlaceholder" 3 http : { 4 baseURL : "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/" 5 } 6 ) Post is the standard GraphQL type that we're looking to return. GraphQL posts.graphql copy 1 type Post { 2 id : ID ! 3 body : String 4 title : String 5 } The Query type has a posts field that the @connect directive implemented. source: "jsonPlaceholder" refers to the @source from earlier, http sets the method and path for the request, and selection maps the REST API's JSON response to the GraphQL fields. GraphQL posts.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 posts : [ Post ] 3 @connect ( 4 source : "jsonPlaceholder" 5 http : { GET : "/posts" } 6 selection : "" " 7 id 8 title 9 body 10 """ 11 ) 12 }

That's it—a fully functional GraphQL API built on connectors!

Run a test query

In a browser, go to http://localhost:4000 to open Apollo Sandbox, which was launched with rover dev from the setup instructions. In Apollo Sandbox's Explorer, copy and paste the following query to get all posts. GraphQL Example copy query Posts { posts { id body title } } Run the query and check the response.

You should see post data returned from the REST API.

💡 tip Result panel to see a visual representation of the steps that the GraphOS Router took to resolve the operation. Check the query plan in thepanel to see a visual representation of the steps that thetook to resolve the

Let's create a second connector that uses arguments.

Create a connector with arguments

Add a new post field to the root Query that requires an argument called id . You can use arguments as path and query parameters as well as in the request body . GraphQL posts.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 posts : [ Post ] 3 @connect ( # -- snip -- #) 4 5 post( id : ID !): Post 6 @connect ( 7 source : "jsonPlaceholder" 8 http : { GET : "/posts/{$args.id}" } 9 selection : "" " 10 id 11 title 12 body 13 """ 14 ) 15 } Run a new query in Explorer to get a single post by id. GraphQL Explorer copy 1 query Post { 2 post ( id : "1" ) { 3 id 4 title 5 body 6 } 7 } You should see results for just a single post.

Congratulations! You've successfully run test queries using connectors.

Next steps