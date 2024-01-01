Apollo Connectors Quickstart
Connect a REST API data source
Follow this guide to create a GraphQL API that connects to the JSONPlaceholder REST API using Apollo Connectors .
If you run into any issues, check out our troubleshooting tips for help.
Create the example graph
Create a new GraphOS account.
If your organization doesn't have any graphs yet, click Connect a REST API.
If you already have existing graphs, click the arrow next to Create a new graph, then click Create a new connectors supergraph.
Enter a graph project name and graph ID. Select posts as the example subgraph. Then click Create graph.
After a few moments, you'll get instructions for setting up your local development environment.
Follow those instructions, you should end up with
rover dev running in your terminal,
and a
supergraph.yaml and
posts.graphql file in your project. The last step brings you back to this quickstart guide.
Your terminal should look something like this:
APOLLO_KEY=... \
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=... \
APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_ROUTER_VERSION=2.0.0-preview.0 \
rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml
supergraph config loaded successfully
warning: Do not run this command in production! It is intended for local development only.
==> Watching posts.graphql for changes
WARN: Connector debugging is enabled, this may expose sensitive information.
==> your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph
successfully composed with version 2.10.0-preview.0
Connectors only work with the latest preview release of the router (2.0.0-preview.0).
The
APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_ROUTER_VERSION variable is required to use it from
rover dev.
Your router should be updated at the same time as the
federation_version in your
supergraph.yaml file.
rover dev command with its variables for later, you're going to want to run this again.Now is also a great time to set up the Apollo GraphQL VS Code extension
to get better autocomplete and faster feedback!
Explore your first connector
Let's take a quick look at the
posts.graphql file to see how connectors work.
These
@linkdirectives enable the latest versions of federation and connectors.GraphQLposts.graphql
1extend schema 2 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10") 3 @link( 4 url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1" 5 import: ["@connect", "@source"] 6 )
The
@sourcedirective creates a reusable configuration that each connector can reference. In this case, only
baseURLis set for the JSONPlaceholder API, but you can also add headers here .GraphQLposts.graphql
1@source( 2 name: "jsonPlaceholder" 3 http: { 4 baseURL: "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/" 5 } 6)
Postis the standard GraphQL type that we're looking to return.GraphQLposts.graphql
1type Post { 2 id: ID! 3 body: String 4 title: String 5}
The
Querytype has a
postsfield that the
@connectdirective implemented.
source: "jsonPlaceholder"refers to the
@sourcefrom earlier,
httpsets the method and path for the request, and
selectionmaps the REST API's JSON response to the GraphQL fields.GraphQLposts.graphql
1type Query { 2 posts: [Post] 3 @connect( 4 source: "jsonPlaceholder" 5 http: { GET: "/posts" } 6 selection: """ 7 id 8 title 9 body 10 """ 11 ) 12}
That's it—a fully functional GraphQL API built on connectors!
Run a test query
In a browser, go to http://localhost:4000 to open Apollo Sandbox, which was launched with
rover devfrom the setup instructions.
In Apollo Sandbox's Explorer, copy and paste the following query to get all posts.GraphQLExample
query Posts { posts { id body title } }
Run the query and check the response.
You should see post data returned from the REST API.
Let's create a second connector that uses arguments.
Create a connector with arguments
Add a new
postfield to the root
Querythat requires an argument called
id. You can use arguments as path and query parameters as well as in the request body .GraphQLposts.graphql
1type Query { 2 posts: [Post] 3 @connect(# -- snip -- #) 4 5 post(id: ID!): Post 6 @connect( 7 source: "jsonPlaceholder" 8 http: { GET: "/posts/{$args.id}" } 9 selection: """ 10 id 11 title 12 body 13 """ 14 ) 15}
Run a new query in Explorer to get a single post by id.GraphQLExplorer
1query Post { 2 post(id: "1") { 3 id 4 title 5 body 6 } 7}
You should see results for just a single post.
Congratulations! You've successfully run test queries using connectors.
Next steps
Get more hands-on experience with Apollo Connectors with an interactive tutorial .
Refer to Working with Federation to learn how you can use connectors with Apollo Federation.
Refer to the Directives reference for directive usage details.
Let us know how you're using connectors in the Apollo Community .