Learn more about query plans to help you optimize and debug advanced use cases of Apollo Federation.

Example graph

Let's say our federated supergraph includes these subgraphs:

GraphQL Hotels subgraph copy 1 type Hotel @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 address : String ! 4 } 5 6 type Query { 7 hotels : [ Hotel ! ] ! 8 } GraphQL Reviews subgraph copy 1 type Hotel @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! @external 3 reviews : [ Review ! ] ! 4 } 5 6 type Review { 7 id : ID ! 8 rating : Int ! 9 description : String ! 10 }

Based on these subgraphs, clients can execute the following query against our router:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetHotels { 2 hotels { # Resolved by Hotels subgraph 3 id 4 address 5 reviews { # Resolved by Reviews subgraph 6 rating 7 } 8 } 9 }

This query includes fields from both the Hotels subgraph and the Reviews subgraph. Therefore, the router needs to send at least one query to each subgraph to populate all requested fields.

Take a look at the router's query plan for this query:

GraphQL copy 1 # Top-level definition 2 QueryPlan { 3 # Indicates child nodes must be executed serially in order 4 Sequence { 5 # Execute the contained operation on the `hotels` subgraph 6 Fetch ( service : "hotels" ) { 7 { 8 hotels { 9 id 10 address 11 __typename 12 } 13 } 14 }, 15 # Merge the data from this contained Fetch with earlier data 16 # from this Sequence, at the position indicated by `path` 17 # (The @ path element indicates the previous element returns a list) 18 Flatten ( path : "hotels.@" ) { 19 # Execute this operation on the `reviews` subgraph 20 Fetch ( service : "reviews" ) { 21 # Use these fields as the representation of a Hotel entity 22 { 23 ... on Hotel { 24 __typename 25 id 26 } 27 } => # Populate these additional fields for the corresponding Hotel 28 { 29 ... on Hotel { 30 reviews { 31 rating 32 } 33 } 34 } 35 }, 36 }, 37 }, 38 }

This syntax probably looks confusing. 🤔 Let's break it down.

Structure of a query plan

A query plan is defined as a hierarchy of nodes that looks like a JSON or GraphQL document when serialized.

At the top level of every query plan is the QueryPlan node:

GraphQL copy 1 QueryPlan { 2 ... 3 }

Each node defined inside the QueryPlan node is one of the following:

Node Description Fetch Tells the router to execute a particular operation on a particular subgraph. Parallel Tells the router that the node's immediate children can be executed in parallel. Sequence Tells the router that the node's immediate children must be executed serially in the order listed. Flatten Tells the router to merge the data returned by this node's child Fetch node with data previously returned in the current Sequence . Defer Tells the router about one or more blocks of @defer ed fields at the same level of nesting. The node contains a primary block and an array of deferred blocks. Skip / Include Tells the router to split a query plan into two possible paths that can change at runtime.

Each of these is described in further detail below.

Fetch node

A Fetch node tells the router to execute a particular GraphQL operation on a particular subgraph. Every query plan includes at least one Fetch node.

GraphQL copy 1 # Executes the query shown on the "books" subgraph 2 Fetch ( service : "books" ) { 3 { 4 books { 5 title 6 author 7 } 8 } 9 },

The node's body is the operation to execute, and its service argument indicates which subgraph to execute the operation against.

In our example graph above, the following query requires data only from the Hotels subgraph:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetHotels { 2 hotels { 3 id 4 address 5 } 6 }

Because this operation doesn't require orchestrating operations across multiple subgraphs, the entire query plan contains just a single Fetch node:

GraphQL copy 1 QueryPlan { 2 Fetch ( service : "hotels" ) { 3 { 4 hotels { 5 id 6 address 7 } 8 } 9 }, 10 }

The Fetch node uses a special syntax when it's resolving a reference to an entity across subgraphs. For details, see Resolving references with Flatten .

Parallel node

A Parallel node tells the router that all of the node's immediate children can be executed in parallel. This node appears in query plans whenever the router can execute completely independent operations on different subgraphs.

GraphQL copy 1 Parallel { 2 Fetch (...) { 3 ... 4 }, 5 Fetch (...) { 6 ... 7 }, 8 ... 9 }

For example, let's say our federated graph has a Books subgraph and a Movies subgraph. And let's say a client executes the following query to fetch separate lists of books and movies:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBooksAndMovies { 2 books { 3 id 4 title 5 } 6 movies { 7 id 8 title 9 } 10 }

In this case, the data returned by each subgraph does not depend on the data returned by any other subgraph. Therefore, the router can query both subgraphs in parallel.

The query plan for the operation looks like this:

GraphQL copy 1 QueryPlan { 2 Parallel { 3 Fetch ( service : "books" ) { 4 { 5 books { 6 id 7 title 8 } 9 } 10 }, 11 Fetch ( service : "movies" ) { 12 { 13 movies { 14 id 15 title 16 } 17 } 18 }, 19 }, 20 }

Sequence node

A Sequence node tells the router that the node's immediate children must be executed serially in the order listed.

GraphQL copy 1 Sequence { 2 Fetch (...) { 3 ... 4 }, 5 Flatten (...) { 6 Fetch (...) { 7 ... 8 } 9 }, 10 ... 11 }

This node appears in query plans whenever one subgraph's response depends on data that first must be returned by another subgraph. This occurs most commonly when a query requests fields of an entity that are defined across multiple subgraphs.

As an example, we can return to the GetHotels query from our example graph:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetHotels { 2 hotels { # Resolved by Hotels subgraph 3 id 4 address 5 reviews { # Resolved by Reviews subgraph 6 rating 7 } 8 } 9 }

In our example graph, the Hotel type is an entity. Hotel.id and Hotel.address are resolved by the Hotels subgraph, but Hotel.reviews is resolved by the Reviews subgraph. And our Hotels subgraph needs to resolve first, because otherwise the Reviews subgraph doesn't know which hotels to return reviews for.

The query plan for the operation looks like this:

GraphQL copy 1 QueryPlan { 2 Sequence { 3 Fetch ( service : "hotels" ) { 4 { 5 hotels { 6 id 7 address 8 __typename 9 } 10 } 11 }, 12 Flatten ( path : "hotels.@" ) { 13 Fetch ( service : "reviews" ) { 14 { 15 ... on Hotel { 16 __typename 17 id 18 } 19 } => 20 { 21 ... on Hotel { 22 reviews { 23 rating 24 } 25 } 26 } 27 }, 28 }, 29 }, 30 }

As shown, this query plan defines a Sequence that executes a Fetch on the Hotels subgraph before executing one on the Reviews subgraph. (We'll cover the Flatten node and the second Fetch 's special syntax next.)

Flatten node

A Flatten node always appears inside a Sequence node, and it always contains a Fetch node. It tells the router to merge the data returned by its Fetch node with data that was previously Fetch ed during the current Sequence :

GraphQL copy 1 Flatten ( path : "hotels.@" ) { 2 Fetch ( service : "reviews" ) { 3 ... 4 } 5 }

The Flatten node's path argument tells the router at what position to merge the newly returned data with the existing data. An @ element in a path indicates that the immediately preceding path element returns a list.

In the snippet above, the data returned by the Flatten 's Fetch is added to the Sequence 's existing data within the objects contained in the hotels list field.

Expanded example

Once again, let's return to the GetHotels query on our example graph:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetHotels { 2 hotels { # Resolved by Hotels subgraph 3 id 4 address 5 reviews { # Resolved by Reviews subgraph 6 rating 7 } 8 } 9 }

The query plan for this operation first instructs the router to execute this query on the Hotels subgraph:

GraphQL copy 1 { 2 hotels { 3 id 4 address 5 __typename # The router requests this to resolve references (see below) 6 } 7 }

At this point, we still need review-related information for each hotel. The query plan next instructs the router to query the Reviews subgraph for a list of Hotel objects that each have this structure:

GraphQL copy 1 { 2 reviews { 3 rating 4 } 5 }

Now, the router needs to know how to merge these Hotel objects with the data it already fetched from the Hotels subgraph. The Flatten node's path argument tells it exactly that:

GraphQL copy 1 Flatten ( path : "hotels.@" ) { 2 ... 3 }

In other words, "Take the Hotel objects returned by the Reviews subgraph and merge them with the Hotel objects in the top-level hotels field returned by the first query."

When the router completes this merge, the resulting data exactly matches the structure of the client's original query:

GraphQL copy 1 { 2 hotels { 3 id 4 address 5 reviews { 6 rating 7 } 8 } 9 }

Resolving references with Flatten

Like Sequence nodes, Flatten nodes appear whenever one subgraph's response depends on data that first must be returned by another subgraph. This almost always involves resolving entity fields that are defined across multiple subgraphs.

In these situations, the Flatten node's Fetch needs to resolve a reference to an entity before fetching that entity's fields. When this is the case, the Fetch node uses a special syntax:

GraphQL copy 1 Flatten ( path : "hotels.@" ) { 2 Fetch ( service : "reviews" ) { 3 { 4 ... on Hotel { 5 _typename 6 id 7 } 8 } => 9 { 10 ... on Hotel { 11 reviews { 12 rating 13 } 14 } 15 } 16 }, 17 }

Instead of containing a GraphQL operation, this Fetch node contains two GraphQL fragments, separated by => .

The first fragment is a representation of the entity being resolved (in this case, Hotel ). Learn more about entity representations.

The second fragment contains the entity fields and sub fields that the router needs the subgraph to resolve (in this case, Hotel.reviews and Review.rating ).

When the router sees this special Fetch syntax, it knows to query a subgraph's Query._entities field. This field is what enables a subgraph to provide direct access to any available fields of an entity.

Now that you've learned about each query plan node, take another look at the example query plan in Example graph to see how these nodes work together in a complete query plan.

Defer node

A Defer node corresponds to one or more @defer s at the same level of nesting in the query plan.

The node contains a primary block and an array of deferred blocks. The primary block represents the part of the query that isn't deferred. Each deferred block corresponds to the one deferred part of the query.

Read more about how @defer works in the router support for @defer article.

GraphQL copy 1 QueryPlan { 2 Defer { 3 Primary { 4 Fetch (...) {} 5 }, [ 6 Deferred (...) { 7 Flatten (...) { 8 Fetch (...) {} 9 } 10 } 11 ] 12 } 13 }

Condition nodes

A Skip or Include node splits a query plan into an if-else branch. Condition nodes are used when an operation contains a @skip or @include directive so the query plan can select different nodes based on the provided runtime variables.

GraphQL copy 1 QueryPlan { 2 Sequence { 3 Fetch (...) {} 4 Include (...) { 5 Flatten (...) { 6 Fetch (...) { } 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 }

GraphQL copy 1 QueryPlan { 2 Sequence { 3 Fetch (...) {} 4 Skip (...) { 5 Flatten (...) { 6 Fetch (...) { } 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 }

Viewing query plans

You can view the query plan for a particular operation in any of the following ways:

In the GraphOS Studio Explorer Note that you must publish your graph to GraphOS to view query plans in the Explorer.

As direct output from the @apollo/gateway library (see below)

Outputting query plans with headers

With the Apollo Router Core v1.61.0+ or v2.x+, you can pass the following header to return the query plans in the GraphQL response extensions:

The header Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan must be set with one of the following options: A value of true returns a human-readable string and JSON blob of the query plan A value of dry-run will generate the query plan and then abort execution. This can be helpful if you want to warm up any internal or external query plan caches



Legacy header options

In older versions of the Apollo Router Core v0.16.0+ and @apollo/gateway v2.5.4+, you can pass the following headers to return the query plans in the GraphQL response extensions:

Including the Apollo-Query-Plan-Experimental header returns the query plan in the response extensions

Additionally including the Apollo-Query-Plan-Experimental-Format header with one of the supported options changes the output format: A value of prettified returns a human-readable string of the query plan A value of internal returns a JSON representation of the query plan



Manually outputting query plans with @apollo/gateway

Your gateway can output the query plan for each incoming operation as it's calculated. To do so, add the following to the file where you initalize your ApolloGateway instance: