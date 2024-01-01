ENUM

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.OperationsFileOutput

Swift copy 1 public enum OperationsFileOutput : Codable , Equatable

The local path structure for the generated operation object files.

Cases

inSchemaModule

Swift copy 1 case inSchemaModule

All operation object files will be located in the module with the schema types.

relative(subpath:)

Swift copy 1 case relative ( subpath : String ? )

Operation object files will be co-located relative to the defining operation .graphql file. If subpath is specified a subfolder will be created relative to the .graphql file and the operation object files will be generated there. If no subpath is defined then all operation object files will be generated alongside the .graphql file.

absolute(path:)

Swift copy 1 case absolute ( path : String )

All operation object files will be located in the specified path.