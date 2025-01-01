Conditions
Set conditions for when events or instruments are triggered
You can set conditions for when an instrument should be mutated or an event should be triggered.
Condition configuration
Here is an example of a condition on a custom instrument:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 instruments:
4 router:
5 my.instrument:
6 value: duration
7 type: counter
8 unit: s
9 description: "my description"
10 # ...
11 # This instrument will only be mutated if the condition evaluates to true
12 condition:
13 all:
14 - any:
15 - eq:
16 - "val"
17 - request_header: x-req-header
18 - eq:
19 - "foo"
20 - response_header: x-resp-header
exists
The
exists condition is testing if selectors is present.
For example, the following condition checks the value of
x-req-header exists:
1exists:
2 request_header: x-req-header
eq
The
eq condition is an equality test between selectors or values.
For example, the following condition checks the value of
x-req-header is equal to
val:
1eq:
2 - "val"
3 - request_header: x-req-header
You can use selectors on both sides of the equality test:
1eq:
2 - request_header: x-req-header1
3 - request_header: x-req-header2
Values may be of types
string,
number or
boolean.
gt
The
gt condition checks that one value is greater than another.
For example, the following condition checks the response status code is greater than 299:
1gt:
2 - response_status: code
3 - 299
Values may be of types
string,
number or
boolean.
lt
The
lt condition checks that one value is less than another.
For example, the following condition checks the response status code is less than 500:
1lt:
2 - response_status: code
3 - 500
Values may be of types
string,
number or
boolean.
not
The
not condition is a negation of the nested condition.
For example, the following condition checks the value of
x-req-header is not equal to
val1:
1not:
2 eq:
3 - "val1"
4 - request_header: x-req-header2
all
The
all condition is a list of conditions that all must be true in order for the condition to be true.
For example, the following
all condition has a list of
eq conditions that check the values of
x-req-header1 and
x-req-header2, and both
eq conditions must be true in order for the
all condition to be true:
1all:
2 - eq:
3 - "val1"
4 - request_header: x-req-header1
5 - eq:
6 - "val2"
7 - request_header: x-req-header2
any
The
any condition is a list of conditions of which at least one must be true for the condition to be true.
For example, the following
any condition has a list of
eq conditions that check the values of
x-req-header1 and
x-req-header2, and at least one of the
eq conditions must be true in order for the
all condition to be true:
1any:
2 - eq:
3 - "val2"
4 - request_header: x-req-header1
5 - eq:
6 - "val2"
7 - request_header: x-req-header2
Condition configuration reference
The available basic conditions:
|Condition
|Description
eq
|An equality test between selectors or values
gt
|An inequality test between selectors or values
lt
|An inequality test between selectors or values
exists
|A check to see if the selectors value exists
not
|A negated equality test between selectors or values
all
|A list of conditions that must all be true
any
|A list of conditions of which at least one must be true
You can create complex conditions by using these basic conditions as building blocks.
Example condition configurations
Some example configuration of common use cases for conditions.
Event for a specific subgraph
You can trigger an event for a specific subgraph by configuring a condition with the subgraph's name.
The example below uses the
subgraph_name selector to log subgraph responses for the subgraph named "products":
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 events:
4 subgraph:
5 response:
6 level: info
7 condition:
8 eq:
9 - subgraph_name: true
10 - "products"
On GraphQL error
You can use the
on_graphql_error selector to create a condition based on whether or not a GraphQL error is present.
The example configuration below uses
on_graphql_error to log only supergraph responses that contain GraphQL errors:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 events:
4 router:
5 request:
6 level: info
7 condition: # Only log the router request if you sent `x-log-request` with the value `enabled`
8 eq:
9 - request_header: x-log-request
10 - "enabled"
11 response: off
12 error: error
13 supergraph:
14 response:
15 level: info
16 condition: # Only log supergraph response containing GraphQL errors
17 eq:
18 - on_graphql_error: true
19 - true
20 error: error
On large payloads
For observability of large payloads, you can set attributes using conditions that indicate whether the length of a request or response exceeds a threshold.
The example below sets a custom attribute to
true if the length of a request is greater than 100:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 mode: spec_compliant
5 router:
6 attributes:
7 trace_id: true
8 payload_is_to_big: # Set this attribute to true if the value of content-length header is > than 100
9 static: true
10 condition:
11 gt:
12 - request_header: "content-length"
13 - 100