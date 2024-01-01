API Reference: @apollo/subgraph
This API reference documents the exports from the
@apollo/subgraph package. This package enables you to use Apollo Server as a subgraph in a federated supergraph. For more information, see Implementing a subgraph with Apollo Server .
Note, we recommend using
@apollo/subgraphwith Apollo Server, but it is compatible with any GraphQL server built on
graphql-js.
buildSubgraphSchema
This method was renamed from
buildFederatedSchemaafter
@apollo/federationv0.28.0 (the previous name still works, but it might be removed in a future release).
A function that takes a schema module object (or an array of them) and returns a federation-ready subgraph schema:
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 schema: buildSubgraphSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers }), //highlight-line
3});
Used when defining a subgraph in a federated graph.
Each schema module is an object with the following format:
1{
2 typeDefs: DocumentNode,
3 resolvers: ResolverMap
4}
Parameters
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Required. A schema module object (or an array of them) with the structure shown above.
Example
1import gql from 'graphql-tag';
2import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
3import { buildSubgraphSchema } from '@apollo/subgraph';
4
5const typeDefs = gql`
6 type Query {
7 me: User
8 }
9
10 type User @key(fields: "id") {
11 id: ID!
12 username: String
13 }
14`;
15
16const resolvers = {
17 Query: {
18 me() {
19 return { id: '1', username: '@ava' };
20 },
21 },
22 User: {
23 __resolveReference(user, { fetchUserById }) {
24 return fetchUserById(user.id);
25 },
26 },
27};
28
29const server = new ApolloServer({
30 schema: buildSubgraphSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers }),
31});
__resolveReference
The name of a special reference resolver function you can define for every entity in a subgraph schema's resolver map.
The
__resolveReference function enables your router's query planner to resolve a particular entity by whatever unique identifier your other subgraphs use to reference it. For details, see Defining an entity .
If the entity can be resolved,
__resolveReference returns the entity. Otherwise, it returns
null.
The function takes the parameters listed below.
Parameters
|Name /
Type
|Description
|The representation of the entity that's passed from another subgraph.This object includes a
__typename field, along with whichever fields the subgraph uses for the entity's
@key.
|An object that's passed to every resolver that executes for a particular operation, enabling resolvers to share helpful context.Within resolvers and plugins, this object is named
contextValue. For details, see The
context argument .
|Contains information about the operation's execution state, including the field name, the path to the field from the root, and more.This object's core fields are listed in the GraphQL.js source code .
Example
1const typeDefs = gql`
2 type User @key(fields: "id") {
3 id: ID!
4 username: String
5 }
6`;
7
8const resolvers = {
9 User: {
10 __resolveReference(user, { dataSources }) {
11 // user will always have at least the `id` and the `__typename` here
12 return dataSources.users.fetchUserById(user.id);
13 },
14 },
15};