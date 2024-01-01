Apollo compiler plugins
The Apollo compiler supports a wide range of options . For the cases where these options are not enough, you can use Apollo compiler plugins to modify the behaviour of the compiler.
Apollo compiler plugins allow to:
Change the layout of the generated sources (name of the classes, package names, capitalization rules).
Change the ids of operation for persisted queries.
Transform the JavaPoet/KotlinPoet models.
Transform the Apollo IR.
Implementing a compiler plugin
In this example we will implement a plugin that uses custom persisted queries ids registered on your backend.
The Apollo compiler use the ServiceLoader API to load plugins at runtime. Plugins need to be implemented in a separate module that is added to the classpath.
To start, create a new Gradle module and add
apollo-compiler as a dependency to the module
build.gradle[.kts] file. In this example, we'll use
apollo-compiler-plugin as module name:
1// apollo-compiler-plugin/build.gradle.kts
2plugins {
3 id("org.jetbrains.kotlin.jvm")
4}
5
6dependencies {
7 // Add apollo-compiler as a dependency
8 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-compiler:4.0.1")
9}
Next create your plugin in a
src/main/kotlin/mypackage/MyPlugin file:
1package mypackage
2
3import com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.OperationOutputGenerator
4import com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.ApolloCompilerPlugin
5import com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.operationoutput.OperationDescriptor
6import com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.operationoutput.OperationId
7
8class MyPlugin: ApolloCompilerPlugin {
9 override fun operationIds(descriptors: List<OperationDescriptor>): List<OperationId> {
10 // This assumes the returned ids are in the same order as the descriptors
11 return registerOperations(descriptors).withIndex().map { OperationId(it.value, descriptors[it.index].name) }
12 }
13
14 /**
15 * Send operations to a remote server and return the server persisted ids
16 */
17 fun registerOperations(descriptors: List<OperationDescriptor>): List<String> {
18 // ...
19 }
20}
Next, create an
ApolloCompilerPluginProvider. This is the entry point of compiler plugins. It is loaded using the ServiceLoader API.
1class MyPluginProvider: ApolloCompilerPluginProvider {
2 override fun create(environment: ApolloCompilerPluginEnvironment): ApolloCompilerPlugin {
3 return MyPlugin()
4 }
5}
Make your plugin discoverable by ServiceLoader by adding a resource in
src/main/resources/META-INF/services/com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.ApolloCompilerPluginProvider. This file contains the fully qualified name of your plugin:
1mypackage.MyPluginProvider
com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.ApolloCompilerPluginProvider and be in the
META-INF/services folder. This is how
ServiceLoader looks up plugins at runtime.
Adding a plugin to the Apollo compiler classpath
Use the
Service.plugin() Gradle method to add the plugin to the Apollo compiler classpath:
1// app/build.gradle.kts
2plugins {
3 id("org.jetbrains.kotlin.jvm")
4 id("com.apollographql.apollo")
5}
6
7apollo {
8 service("service") {
9 packageName.set("com.example")
10
11 // Add your plugin to the Apollo compiler classpath
12 plugin(project(":apollo-compiler-plugin")) // highlight-line
13 }
14}
The plugin code will now be invoked the next time the compiler is invoked.
Passing arguments to your Apollo compiler plugin
Because the compiler plugin runs in an isolated classpath, you can't use classes or data from your main build logic classpath.
In order to pass build-time arguments to your Apollo compiler plugin, use the
argument() function:
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 packageName.set("com.example")
4
5 // Add your plugin to the Apollo compiler classpath
6 plugin(project(":apollo-compiler-plugin")) {
7 argument("token", token) // highlight-line
8 }
9 }
10}
The arguments are available in
ApolloCompilerPluginEnvironment.arguments:
1class MyPluginProvider: ApolloCompilerPluginProvider {
2 override fun create(environment: ApolloCompilerPluginEnvironment): ApolloCompilerPlugin {
3 return MyPlugin(environment.arguments.get("token") as String)
4 }
5}
Arguments must be serializable and be instances of classes accessible from the bootstrap classloader. In practice, built-in types and collections are supported.
Limitations
Because codegen is run in a separate classloader when using compiler plugins, it's not possible to use
packageNameGenerator,
operationIdGenerator or
operationOutputGenerator at the same time as compiler plugins. If you want to use them, you'll have to:
use
ApolloCompilerPlugin.layout()instead of
packageNameGenerator
use
ApolloCompilerPlugin.operationIds()instead of
operationIdGeneratorand
operationOutputGenerator
