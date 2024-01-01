Running code generation in Swift code
For most use cases, the Apollo iOS Codegen CLI is the recommended method for generating code and downloading your schema. The CLI uses the
ApolloCodegenLib to execute these operation.
To enable advanced use, the
ApolloCodegenLib can be included as a dependency of your own Swift projects. This enables you to use Swift scripting to perform operations that cannot be done with the CLI. Calling into the
ApolloCodegenLib directly allows you to integrate Apollo into your development process however you would like.
Installing
ApolloCodegenLib
The
ApolloCodegenLib is included as a product in the Apollo iOS Codegen SPM Package.
At this time,
ApolloCodegenLibonly supports
macOS. You cannot run code generation scripts on other platforms.
To use it within your own Swift project, just include it as a dependency.
1.target(
2 name: "MyApp",
3 dependencies: [
4 .product(name: "ApolloCodegenLib", package: "apollo-ios-codegen"),
5 ]
6)
Important: Because code generation is tied to its usage in the Apollo iOS SDK, make sure you are using the same versions of both the
apollo-iosand
apollo-ios-codegenpackages.
Usage
Once you've installed the
ApolloCodegenLib dependency in your project, you can use it to:
Running code generation
To configure and run code generation using
ApolloCodegenLib, create an
ApolloCodegenConfiguration , then pass it to
ApolloCodegen.build(with configuration:withRootURL:itemsToGenerate:) function.
By default, the Code Generation Engine will resolve all file paths in your
ApolloCodegenConfiguration relative to the current working directory. The
rootURL parameter can be used to provide a local file path URL of the root of the project that you want to run code generation on. This will resolve file paths in your configuration relative to the provided
rootURL. The
itemsToGenerate parameter allows you to customize what items will be generated. If you don't provide options this will default to
[.code] which will just generate code files in the same way code generation worked prior to this option set being added in version 1.4.0.
1import ApolloCodegenLib
2
3let configuration = ApolloCodegenConfiguration(
4 schemaNamespace: "MyGraphAPI",
5 input: ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileInput(
6 schemaSearchPaths: ["**/*.graphqls"],
7 operationSearchPaths: ["**/*.graphql"]
8 ),
9 output: ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileOutput(
10 schemaTypes: ApolloCodegenConfiguration.SchemaTypesFileOutput(
11 path: "./generated/schema/",
12 moduleType: .swiftPackageManager
13 ),
14 operations: .inSchemaModule,
15 testMocks: .none
16 ),
17 options: ApolloCodegenConfiguration.OutputOptions(
18 additionalInflectionRules: [
19 .pluralization(
20 singularRegex: "animal",
21 replacementRegex: "animals"
22 )
23 ],
24 queryStringLiteralFormat: .multiline,
25 deprecatedEnumCases: .include,
26 schemaDocumentation: .include,
27 apqs: .disabled,
28 cocoapodsCompatibleImportStatements: false,
29 warningsOnDeprecatedUsage: .include,
30 conversionStrategies: ApolloCodegenConfiguration.ConversionStrategies(
31 enumCases: .camelCase
32 ),
33 pruneGeneratedFiles: true
34 )
35)
36
37try! ApolloCodegen.build(with: configuration)
For more information on the configuring code generation, see the configuration documentation .
Downloading a schema
If you would like to download a GraphQL schema from you own Swift project, use the
ApolloSchemaDownloader .
The schema downloader can be configured with an
ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration .
1import ApolloCodegenLib
2
3let configuration = ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration(
4 using: .introspection(endpointURL: endpoint, outputFormat: .SDL),
5 outputPath: outputURL.path
6)
7
8try! ApolloSchemaDownloader.fetch(configuration: configuration)
For more information on schema fetching, see Downloading a schema .