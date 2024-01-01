Subgraph Error Inclusion
Configure the router to propagate subgraph errors to clients
By default, a GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core redacts the details of subgraph errors in responses to clients. The router instead returns a default error with the following message:
1Subgraph errors redacted
This redaction prevents potential leaks of sensitive information to the client. Using the
include_subgraph_errors plugin, you can configure the router to propagate subgraph errors to clients instead. You can do this for all subgraphs, or on a per-subgraph basis.
Configuration
To configure subgraph error inclusion, add the
include_subgraph_errors plugin to your YAML config file , like so:
1include_subgraph_errors:
2 all: true # Propagate errors from all subgraphs
3 subgraphs:
4 products: false # Do not propagate errors from the products subgraph
Any configuration under the
subgraphs key takes precedence over configuration under the
all key. In the example above, subgraph errors are included from all subgraphs except the
products subgraph.
Sending errors to GraphOS
To report the subgraph errors to GraphOS that is a separate configuration that is not affected by client subgraph error inclusion, see the GraphOS reporting docs .
Logging GraphQL request errors
To log the GraphQL error responses (i.e. messages returned in the GraphQL
errors array) from the router, see the logging configuration documentation .