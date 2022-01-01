Apollo Server Plugin Event Reference
All plugin lifecycle methods are
async, except for
willResolveFieldand
schemaDidLoadOrUpdate.
This reference describes the lifecycle events that your custom Apollo Server plugin can respond to.
Apollo Server fires two types of events that plugins can hook into: server lifecycle events and request lifecycle events.
Server lifecycle events are high-level events related to the lifecycle of Apollo Server itself (e.g.,
serverWillStart).
Request lifecycle events are associated with the lifecycle of a specific request.
You define responses to these events within the response to a
requestDidStartevent, as described in Responding to request lifecycle events .
With two exceptions, all plugin methods in Apollo Server are
async. The first exception is
willResolveField, which is called much more frequently than other plugin methods. The second exception is
schemaDidLoadOrUpdate, where making the method
asyncwould introduce unclear ordering semantics around method executions.
Server lifecycle events
serverWillStart
The
serverWillStart event fires when Apollo Server is preparing to start serving GraphQL requests. The server doesn't start until this asynchronous method completes. If it throws (i.e., if the
Promise it returns is rejected), startup fails and your server does not serve GraphQL operations. This helps you make sure all of your server's dependencies are available before attempting to begin serving requests.
This event is fired at different times depending on which Apollo Server integration you're using:
If you are using
startStandaloneServer, it's fired when you invoke the
startStandaloneServerfunction with your server instance.
In non-serverless integrations like
expressMiddleware, it's fired from the
start()method.
In serverless integrations, it's usually fired in response to the first incoming request.
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async serverWillStart() {
7 console.log('Server starting!');
8 }
9 }
10 ]
11})
drainServer
The
drainServer event fires when Apollo Server is starting to shut down because
ApolloServer.stop() has been invoked (either explicitly by your code, or by one of the termination signal handlers ). While
drainServer handlers run, GraphQL operations can still execute successfully. This hook is designed to allow you to stop accepting new connections and close existing connections. Apollo Server has a built-in plugin which uses this event to drain a Node
http.Server .
You define your
drainServer handler in the object returned by your
serverWillStart handler, because the two handlers usually interact with the same data. Currently,
drainServer handlers do not take arguments (this might change in the future).
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async serverWillStart() {
7 return {
8 async drainServer() {
9 await myCustomServer.drain();
10 }
11 }
12 }
13 }
14 ]
15})
serverWillStop
The
serverWillStop event fires when Apollo Server is starting to shut down because
ApolloServer.stop() has been invoked (either explicitly by your code, or by one of the termination signal handlers ). If your plugin is running any background tasks, this is a good place to shut them down.
You define your
serverWillStop handler in the object returned by your
serverWillStart handler, because the two handlers usually interact with the same data. Currently,
serverWillStop handlers do not take arguments (this might change in the future).
When your
serverWillStop handler is called, Apollo Server is in a state where it will no longer start to execute new GraphQL operations, so it's a good place to flush observability data. If you are looking for a hook that runs while operations can still execute, try
drainServer .
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async serverWillStart() {
7 const interval = setInterval(doSomethingPeriodically, 1000);
8 return {
9 async serverWillStop() {
10 clearInterval(interval);
11 }
12 }
13 }
14 }
15 ]
16})
renderLandingPage
This event enables you to serve a custom landing page from Apollo Server's base URL. The event is fired once by Apollo Server after all
serverWillStart events run. At most one installed plugin can define a
renderLandingPage handler. Otherwise, Apollo Server throws an error on startup.
You define your plugin's
renderLandingPage handler in the object returned by your
serverWillStart handler, which enables it to read values passed to
serverWillStart:
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 typeDefs,
3 resolvers,
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async serverWillStart() {
7 return {
8 //highlight-start
9 async renderLandingPage() {
10 const html = `
11 <!DOCTYPE html>
12 <html>
13 <head>
14 </head>
15 <body>
16 <h1>Hello world!</h1>
17 </body>
18 </html>`;
19 return { html };
20 },
21 //highlight-end
22 };
23 },
24 },
25 ],
26});
The handler should return an object with a string
html property. The value of that property is served as HTML for any requests with
accept: text/html headers. The
html property can also be an
async function that returns a string. This function is called for each landing page request.
For more landing page options, see Changing the landing page .
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async serverWillStart() {
7 return {
8 async renderLandingPage() {
9 return {
10 async html() {
11 return `<html><body>Welcome to your server!</body></html>`;
12 },
13 };
14 },
15 };
16 },
17 },
18 ],
19})
requestDidStart
New in Apollo Server 4: In Apollo Server 4,
requestDidStarthooks are called in parallel rather than in series.
The
requestDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server begins fulfilling a GraphQL request.
1requestDidStart?(
2 requestContext: GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
3): Promise<GraphQLRequestListener<TContext> | void>;
This function can optionally return an object that includes functions for responding to request lifecycle events that might follow
requestDidStart.
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async requestDidStart(requestContext) {
7 // Within this returned object, define functions that respond
8 // to request-specific lifecycle events.
9 return {
10 // The `parsingDidStart` request lifecycle event fires
11 // when parsing begins. The event is scoped within an
12 // associated `requestDidStart` server lifecycle event.
13 async parsingDidStart(requestContext) {
14 console.log('Parsing started!')
15 },
16 }
17 }
18 }
19 ],
20})
If your plugin doesn't need to respond to any request lifecycle events,
requestDidStart should not return a value.
schemaDidLoadOrUpdate
The
schemaDidLoadOrUpdate event fires whenever Apollo Server initially loads the schema or updates the schema.
A
schemaDidLoadOrUpdate handler is given the new API schema and optionally the new core schema (if using a gateway).
schemaDidLoadOrUpdate is a synchronous plugin API (i.e., it does not return a
Promise).
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async serverWillStart() {
7 return {
8 schemaDidLoadOrUpdate({ apiSchema, coreSupergraphSdl }) {
9 console.log(`The API schema is ${printSchema(apiSchema)}`);
10 if (coreSupergraphSdl) {
11 console.log(`The core schema is ${coreSupergraphSdl}`);
12 }
13 },
14 };
15 },
16 },
17 ],
18});
startupDidFail
The
startupDidFail hook is triggered if your server fails to start. This can occur if the schema fails to load or a
serverWillStart or
renderLandingPage hook throws an error. This hook receives the thrown
error, which is the same error that
await server.start() throws.
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async startupDidFail({ error }) {
7 console.log(`Startup failed: ${error}`);
8 },
9 },
10 ],
11});
Request lifecycle events
If you're using TypeScript to create your plugin, implement the
GraphQLRequestListenerinterface to define functions for request lifecycle events.
When Apollo Server processes a request, these events fire in the order listed (with the exception of
didEncounterErrors, which might fire in one of a few places depending on when errors occur). See the flow diagram
Note that not every event fires for every request (for example,
parsingDidStart doesn't fire for an operation that Apollo Server has cached and doesn't need to parse again).
didResolveSource
The
didResolveSource event is invoked after Apollo Server has determined the
String-representation of the incoming operation that it will act upon. In the
event that this
String was not directly passed in from the client, this
may be retrieved from a cache store (e.g., Automated Persisted Queries).
At this stage, there is not a guarantee that the operation is not malformed.
1didResolveSource?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>, 'source' | 'queryHash'>,
4 >,
5): Promise<void>;
parsingDidStart
The
parsingDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server will parse a GraphQL
request to create its associated
document AST.
If Apollo Server receives a request with a query string that matches a previous
request, the associated
document might already be available in Apollo Server's cache.
In this case,
parsingDidStart is not called for the request, because parsing
does not occur.
1parsingDidStart?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>, 'source' | 'queryHash'
4 >,
5): Promise<void | (err?: Error) => Promise<void>>;
validationDidStart
The
validationDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server will validate a
request's
document AST against your GraphQL schema.
Like
parsingDidStart, this event does not fire if a request's
document is
already available in Apollo Server's cache (only successfully validated
documents are cached by Apollo Server).
The
document AST is guaranteed to be
available at this stage, because parsing must succeed for validation to occur.
1validationDidStart?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'source' | 'queryHash' | 'document'
5 >,
6): Promise<void | (err?: ReadonlyArray<Error>) => Promise<void>>;
didResolveOperation
The
didResolveOperation event fires after the
graphql library successfully
determines the operation to execute from a request's
document AST. At this stage,
both the
operationName string and
operation AST are available.
This event is not associated with your GraphQL server's resolvers. When this event fires, your resolvers have not yet executed (they execute after
executionDidStart ).
If the operation is anonymous (i.e., the operation is
query { ... }instead of
query NamedQuery { ... }), then
operationNameis
null.
If a
didResolveOperation hook throws a
GraphQLError , that error is serialized and returned to the client with an HTTP status code of 500 unless it specifies a different status code .
The
didResolveOperation hook is a great spot to perform extra validation because it has access to the parsed and validated operation and the request-specific context (i.e.,
contextValue). Multiple plugins can run the
didResolveOperation in parallel, but if more than one plugin throws, the client only receives a single error.
1didResolveOperation?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'source' | 'queryHash' | 'document' | 'operationName'
5 >,
6): Promise<void>;
responseForOperation
The
responseForOperation event is fired immediately before GraphQL execution
would take place. If its return value resolves to a non-null
GraphQLResponse,
that result is used instead of executing the query. Hooks from different plugins
are invoked in series, and the first non-null response is used.
1responseForOperation?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'source' | 'queryHash' | 'document' | 'operationName' | 'operation'
5): Promise<GraphQLResponse | null>;
executionDidStart
The
executionDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server begins executing the
GraphQL operation specified by a request's
document AST.
1executionDidStart?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'source' | 'queryHash' | 'document' | 'operationName' | 'operation'
5 >,
6): Promise<GraphQLRequestExecutionListener | void>;
executionDidStart may return an object with one or both of the methods
executionDidEnd and
willResolveField.
executionDidEnd is treated like an end hook: it is called after execution with any errors that occurred. (If the operation uses incremental delivery directives such as
@defer,
executionDidEnd is called when the fields required to fill the initial payload have finished executing; you can use
willSendSubsequentPayload to hook into the end of execution for each subsequent payload.)
willResolveField is documented in the next section.
willResolveField
The
willResolveField event fires whenever Apollo Server is about to resolve a single field during the execution of an operation. The handler is passed an object with four fields (
source,
args,
contextValue, and
info) that correspond to the four positional arguments passed to resolvers . Note that
source corresponds to the argument often called
parent in our docs.
You provide your
willResolveField handler in the object returned by your
executionDidStart handler.
Your
willResolveField handler can optionally return an "end hook" function that's invoked with the resolver's result (or the error that it throws). The end hook is called when your resolver has fully resolved (e.g., if the resolver returns a Promise, the hook is called with the Promise's eventual resolved result).
willResolveField and its end hook are synchronous plugin APIs (i.e., they do not return
Promises).
willResolveField only fires when a field is resolved inside the Apollo Server itself; it does not fire at all if the server is a Gateway.
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async requestDidStart(initialRequestContext) {
7 return {
8 async executionDidStart(executionRequestContext) {
9 return {
10 willResolveField({source, args, contextValue, info}) {
11 const start = process.hrtime.bigint();
12 return (error, result) => {
13 const end = process.hrtime.bigint();
14 console.log(`Field ${info.parentType.name}.${info.fieldName} took ${end - start}ns`);
15 if (error) {
16 console.log(`It failed with ${error}`);
17 } else {
18 console.log(`It returned ${result}`);
19 }
20 };
21 }
22 }
23 }
24 }
25 }
26 }
27 ]
28})
didEncounterErrors
The
didEncounterErrors event fires when Apollo Server encounters errors while
parsing, validating, or executing a GraphQL operation. The errors are available on
requestContext.errors.
(If the operation uses incremental delivery directives such as
@defer,
didEncounterErrors is only called when errors that will be sent in the initial payload are encountered; you can use
didEncounterSubsequentErrors to find out if more errors are found later.)
1didEncounterErrors?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>, 'errors'
4 >,
5): Promise<void>;
didEncounterSubsequentErrors
The
didEncounterSubsequentErrors event only fires for operations that use incremental delivery directives such as
@defer. This hook is called when any execution errors are encountered after the initial payload is sent;
didEncounterErrors is not called in this case. The errors in question are provided as the second argument to the hook (not as
requestContext.errors, which will continue to be the list of errors sent in the initial payload).
1didEncounterSubsequentErrors?(
2 requestContext: GraphQLRequestContextDidEncounterSubsequentErrors<TContext>,
3 errors: ReadonlyArray<GraphQLError>,
4): Promise<void>;
willSendResponse
The
willSendResponse event fires whenever Apollo Server is about to send a response
for a GraphQL operation. This event fires (and Apollo Server sends a response) even
if the GraphQL operation encounters one or more errors.
(If the operation uses incremental delivery directives such as
@defer,
willSendResponse is called before the initial payload is sent; you can use
willSendSubsequentPayload to find out when more payloads will be sent.)
The
willSendResponse event is also where you can mutate the GraphQL response in-place. For example, you can add values to the
extensions object or redact information in the
data block. If you need to mutate the error responses, see the
formatError hook .