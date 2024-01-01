Creating a client
Before you can execute GraphQL operations in your app, you need to initialize an
ApolloClient instance.
Basic client creation
For a basic client with a default configuration, you can initialize
ApolloClient just by providing the
URL to your GraphQL server.
1let client = ApolloClient(url: URL(string: "http://localhost:4000/graphql")!)
The default client configuration uses:
An
InMemoryNormalizedCachefor caching response data in-memory .
A
RequestChainNetworkTransportconfigured to communicate with a spec-compliant GraphQL server over HTTP.
A
DefaultInterceptorProviderthat supports:
Reading/writing response data to the normalized cache.
Sending network requests using
URLSession.
Parsing GraphQL response data in JSON format
For more information on the in-memory normalized cache, see its documentation in Cache Setup .
To learn more about the request chain or interceptor providers, check out our Advanced networking configuration documentation .
Custom client creation
If you need to customize your networking client configuration use the designated initializer.
ApolloClient is initialized with a
NetworkTransport object and an
ApolloStore.
1public init(
2 networkTransport: NetworkTransport,
3 store: ApolloStore
4)
Network Transport
Apollo iOS provides the following classes that conform to the
NetworkTransport protocol :
|Class
|Description
RequestChainNetworkTransport
|Passes a request through a chain of interceptors that can interact with the request both before and after it's transmitted. Uses standard HTTP requests to communicate with the server.
WebSocketTransport
|Transmits all GraphQL operations via WebSocket. Requires the
ApolloWebSocket library.
SplitNetworkTransport
|Transmits subscription operations via WebSocket and other operations via HTTP. Requires the
ApolloWebSocket library.
For more information on
RequestChainNetworkTransport, learn about Advanced networking configuration .
For more information on
WebSocketTransportand
SplitNetworkTransport, see Enabling subscription support .
Apollo Store
The
ApolloStore is the cache used for GraphQL response data. The default cache stores response data in-memory. This data is not persisted between application runs.
To persist cache data on-disk or configure the cache further, you can provide a custom
ApolloStore.
Learn more about customizing your cache with our Caching documentation .