5. Execute your first query

To use the generated operations in RocketReserverAPI , you first create an instance of ApolloClient . This instance takes your generated code and uses it to make network calls to your server. It's recommended that this instance is a singleton or static instance that's accessible from anywhere in your codebase.

Create an ApolloClient

Create a new Swift file within RocketReserver called Network.swift . Set the target to RocketReserver and add import Apollo to the top of the file. Now add the following code into the file:

Swift Network.swift copy 1 class Network { 2 static let shared = Network () 3 4 private ( set ) lazy var apollo = ApolloClient ( url : URL ( string : "https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql" ) ! ) 5 }

Implement the query

To make sure your ApolloClient instance is communicating correctly with the server, go to LaunchListViewModel , add these imports, then add the following code to the init() method just below the TODO:

Swift LaunchListViewModel.swift copy 1 import Apollo 2 import RocketReserverAPI 3 4 ... 5 6 init () { 7 // TODO (Section 13 - https://www.apollographql.com/docs/ios/tutorial/tutorial-subscriptions#use-your-subscription) 8 Network. shared . apollo . fetch ( query : LaunchListQuery ()) { result in 9 switch result { 10 case . success ( let graphQLResult) : 11 print ( "Success! Result: \( graphQLResult ) " ) 12 case . failure ( let error) : 13 print ( "Failure! Error: \( error ) " ) 14 } 15 } 16 }

Test your query

Build and run your application. The web host might take a few seconds to spin up your GraphQL server if nobody's been using it recently, but once it's up, you should see a response that resembles the following:

This means the request was correctly executed and you now have a list of launch sites 🚀🚀🚀.

Go ahead and remove the code added to the init() method so there is just the TODO for later:

Swift LaunchListViewModel.swift copy 1 init () { 2 // TODO (Section 13 - https://www.apollographql.com/docs/ios/tutorial/tutorial-subscriptions#use-your-subscription) 3 }

Next, let's connect this data to your UI