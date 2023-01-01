Entity Interfaces
Add entity fields polymorphically
Apollo Federation provides powerful extensions to GraphQL interfaces, specifically for use with your supergraph's entities :
Apply the
@keydirective to an
interfacedefinition to make it an entity interface.
In other subgraphs, use the
@interfaceObjectdirective to automatically add fields to every entity that implements your entity interface.
With these extensions, your subgraphs can quickly contribute sets of fields to multiple entities, without needing to duplicate any existing (or future) entity definitions.
Overview video
Example schemas
Let's look at a supergraph that defines a
Media entity interface, along with a
Book entity that implements it:
1interface Media @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 title: String!
4}
5
6type Book implements Media @key(fields: "id"){
7 id: ID!
8 title: String!
9}
1type Media @key(fields: "id") @interfaceObject {
2 id: ID!
3 reviews: [Review!]!
4}
5
6type Review {
7 score: Int!
8}
9
10type Query {
11 topRatedMedia: [Media!]!
12}
This example is short, but there's a lot to it. Let's break it down:
Subgraph A defines the
Mediainterface, along with the implementing
Bookentity.
The
Mediainterface uses the
@keydirective, which makes it an entity interface.
This usage requires that all objects implementing
Mediaare entities, and that those entities all use the specified
@key(s).
As shown,
Bookis an entity and it does use the single specified
@key.
Subgraph B wants to add a
reviewsfield to every entity that implements
Media.
To achieve this, Subgraph B also defines
Media, but as an object type. Learn why this is necessary .
Subgraph B applies the
@interfaceObjectdirective to
Media, which indicates that the object corresponds to another subgraph's entity interface.
Subgraph B applies the exact same
@key(s) to
Mediathat Subgraph A does, and it also defines all
@keyfields (in this case, just
id).
Subgraph B defines the new
Media.reviewsfield.
Subgraph B will also be responsible for resolving the
reviewsfield. To learn how, see Resolving an
@interfaceObject.
When composition runs for the above subgraph schemas, it identifies Subgraph B's
@interfaceObject. It adds the new
reviews field to the supergraph schema's
Media interface, and it also adds that field to the implementing
Book entity (along with any others):
1interface Media @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 title: String!
4 reviews: [Review!]! #highlight-line
5}
6
7type Book implements Media @key(fields: "id"){
8 id: ID!
9 title: String!
10 reviews: [Review!]! #highlight-line
11}
12
13type Review {
14 score: Int!
15}
Subgraph B could have added
Book.reviews by contributing the field directly to the entity as usual. However, what if we wanted to add
reviews to a hundred different entity implementations of
Media?
By instead adding entity fields via
@interfaceObject, we can avoid redefining a hundred entities in Subgraph B (not to mention adding more definitions whenever a new implementing entity is created). Learn more.
Requirements
To use entity interfaces and
@interfaceObject, your supergraph must adhere to all of the following requirements. Otherwise, composition will fail.
Enabling support
If they don't already, all of your subgraph schemas must use the
@linkdirective to enable Federation 2 features.
Any subgraph schema that uses the
@interfaceObjectdirective or applies
@keyto an
interfacemust target v2.3 or later of the Apollo Federation specfication:GraphQL
1extend schema 2 @link( 3 #highlight-start 4 url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3" 5 import: ["@key", "@interfaceObject"] 6 #highlight-end 7 )
Additionally, schemas that use
@interfaceObjectmust include it in the
@linkdirective's
importarray as shown above.
Usage rules
The
interface definition
Let's say Subgraph A defines the
MyInterface type as an entity interface so that other subgraphs can add fields to it:
1interface MyInterface @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 originalField: String!
4}
5
6type MyObject implements MyInterface @key(fields: "id") {
7 id: ID!
8 originalField: String!
9}
In this case:
Subgraph A must include at least one
@keydirective in its
MyInterfacedefinition.
It may include multiple
@keys.
Subgraph A must define every entity type in your entire supergraph that implements
MyInterface.
Certain other subgraphs can also define these entities, but Subgraph A must define all of them.
You can think of a subgraph that defines an entity interface as also owning every entity that implements that interface.
Subgraph A must be able to uniquely identify any instance of any entity that implements
MyInterface, using only the
@keyfields defined by
MyInterface.
In other words, if
EntityAand
EntityBboth implement
MyInterface, no instance of
EntityAcan have the exact same values for its
@keyfields as any instance of
EntityB.
This uniqueness requirement is always true among instances of a single entity. With entity interfaces, this requirement extends across instances of all implementing entities.
This is required to support deterministically resolving the interface in Subgraph A.
Every entity that implements
MyInterfacemust include all
@keys from the
MyInterfacedefinition.
These entities can optionally define additional
@keys as needed.
@interfaceObject definitions
Let's say Subgraph B applies
@interfaceObject to an object type named
MyInterface:
1type MyInterface @key(fields: "id") @interfaceObject {
2 id: ID!
3 addedField: Int!
4}
In this case:
At least one other subgraph must define an interface type named
MyInterfacewith the
@keydirective applied to it (e.g., Subgraph A above )GraphQLSubgraph
1interface MyInterface @key(fields: "id") { 2 id: ID! 3 originalField: String! 4}
every subgraph that defines
MyInterfaceas an object type must:
Apply
@interfaceObjectto its definition
Include the exact same
@key(s) as the interface type's definition
Subgraph B must not also define
MyInterfaceas an interface type.
Subgraph B must not define any entity that implements
MyInterface.
If a subgraph contributes entity fields via
@interfaceObject, it "gives up" the ability to contribute fields to any individual entity that implements that interface.
Required resolvers
interface reference resolver
In the example schemas above , Subgraph A defines
Media as an entity interface, which includes applying the
@key directive to it:
1interface Media @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 title: String!
4}
As it does with any standard entity ,
@key indicates "this subgraph can resolve any instance of this type if provided its
@key fields." This means Subgraph A needs to define a reference resolver for
Media, just as it would for any other entity.
Here's an example reference resolver for
Media if using Apollo Server with the
@apollo/subgraph library:
1Media: {
2 __resolveReference(representation) {
3 return allMedia.find((obj) => obj.id === representation.id);
4 },
5},
6
7// ....other resolvers ...
In this example, the hypothetical variable
allMedia contains all
Media data, including each object's
id.
@interfaceObject resolvers
Field resolvers
In the example schemas above , Subgraph B defines
Media as an object type and applies
@interfaceObject to it. It also defines a
Query.topRatedMedia field:
1type Media @key(fields: "id") @interfaceObject {
2 id: ID!
3 reviews: [Review!]!
4}
5
6type Review {
7 score: Int!
8}
9
10type Query {
11 topRatedMedia: [Media!]!
12}
Subgraph B needs to define a resolver for the new
topRatedMedia field, along with any other fields that return the
Media type.
Remember: from the perspective of Subgraph B,
Media is an object. Therefore, you create resolvers for it using the same sort of logic that you would use for any other object. Subgraph B only needs to be able to resolve the
Media fields that it knows about (
id and
reviews).
Reference resolver
Notice that in Subgraph B,
Media is an object type with
@key applied. Therefore, it's a standard entity. As with any entity definition, it also requires a corresponding reference resolver:
1Media: {
2 __resolveReference(representation) {
3 return allMedia.find((obj) => obj.id === representation.id);
4 },
5},
6
7// ....other resolvers ...
Why is
@interfaceObject necessary?
Without the
@interfaceObject directive and its associated composition logic, distributing an interface type's definition across subgraphs can impose continual maintenance requirements on your subgraph teams.
Let's look at an example that doesn't use
@interfaceObject. Here, Subgraph A defines the
Media interface, along with two implementing entities:
1interface Media {
2 id: ID!
3 title: String!
4}
5
6type Book implements Media @key(fields: "id") {
7 id: ID!
8 title: String!
9 author: String!
10}
11
12type Movie implements Media @key(fields: "id") {
13 id: ID!
14 title: String!
15 director: String!
16}
Now, if Subgraph B wants to add a
reviews field to the
Media interface, it can't just define that field:
❌
1interface Media {
2 reviews: [Review!]!
3}
4
5type Review {
6 score: Int!
7}
8
9type Query {
10 topRatedMedia: [Media!]!
11}
This addition breaks composition. In the supergraph schema, the
Media interface now defines the
reviews field, but neither
Book nor
Movie does!
For this to work, Subgraph B also needs to add the
reviews field to every entity that implements
Media:
⚠️
1interface Media {
2 reviews: [Review!]!
3}
4
5type Review {
6 score: Int!
7}
8
9type Book implements Media @key(fields: "id") {
10 id: ID!
11 reviews: [Review!]!
12}
13
14type Movie implements Media @key(fields: "id") {
15 id: ID!
16 reviews: [Review!]!
17}
This resolves our current composition error, but composition will break again whenever Subgraph A defines a new entity that implements
Media:
1type Podcast implements Media @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 title: String!
4}
To prevent these composition errors, the teams maintaining Subgraph A and Subgraph B need to coordinate their schema changes every time a new implementation of
Media is created. Imagine how complex that coordination becomes if the definition of
Media is instead distributed across ten subgraphs!
In summary, Subgraph B shouldn't need to know every possible kind of
Media that exists in your supergraph. Instead, it should generically know how to fetch reviews for any kind of
Media. This is the relationship that entity interfaces and
@interfaceObject provide, as demonstrated in the example above .
Are there alternatives to using
@interfaceObject?
The primary alternative to using
@interfaceObject is to use the discouraged strategy described in the previous section . This requires duplicating all implementations of a given interface in each subgraph that contributes fields to that interface.
Note that this alternative also requires that each subgraph can resolve the type of any object that implements the interface. In many cases, a particular subgraph can't do this, which means this alternative is not feasible.