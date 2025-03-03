Apollo iOS supports file uploads via the GraphQL multipart request specification with a few caveats:

Uploading files with GraphQL is most often suitable for proof-of-concept applications. In production, using purpose-built tools for file uploads may be preferable. Refer to this blog post for the advantages and disadvantages of multiple approaches.

Neither the Apollo Router Core nor GraphOS Router support multipart/form-data uploads.

Uploading files with Apollo iOS

Apollo iOS only supports uploads for a single operation, not for batch operations. You can upload multiple files with a single operation if your server supports it, though.

To upload a file, you need:

A NetworkTransport which also supports the UploadingNetworkTransport protocol on your ApolloClient instance. If you're using RequestChainNetworkTransport (which is set up by default), this protocol is already supported.

The correct MIME type for the data you're uploading. The default value is application/octet-stream .

Either the data or the file URL of the data you want to upload.

A mutation which takes an Upload as a parameter. Note that this must be supported by your server.

Here is an example of a GraphQL query for a mutation that accepts a single upload, and then returns the id for that upload:

GraphQL copy 1 mutation UploadFile ( $file : Upload ! ) { 2 singleUpload ( file : $file ) { 3 id 4 } 5 }

If you want to use this to upload a file called a.txt , it looks something like this:

Swift copy 1 // Create the file to upload 2 guard let fileURL = Bundle.main. url ( forResource : "a" , withExtension : "txt" ), 3 let file = GraphQLFile ( 4 fieldName : "file" , // Must be the name of the field the file is being uploaded to 5 originalName : "a.txt" , 6 mimeType : "text/plain" , // <-defaults to "application/octet-stream" 7 fileURL : fileURL 8 ) else { 9 // Either the file URL couldn't be created or the file couldn't be created. 10 return 11 } 12 13 // Actually upload the file 14 client. upload ( 15 operation : UploadFileMutation ( file : "a" ), // <-- `Upload` is a custom scalar that's a `String` under the hood. 16 files : [file] 17 ) { result in 18 switch result { 19 case . success ( let graphQLResult) : 20 print ( "ID: \( graphQLResult. data ? . singleUpload . id ) " ) 21 case . failure ( let error) : 22 print ( "error: \( error ) " ) 23 } 24 }

A few other notes: