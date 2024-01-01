Using a custom HTTP client

By default, Apollo Kotlin uses the following HTTP clients for different platforms/languages:

Platform HTTP Client Android/JVM OkHttp JavaScript/Wasm fetch() / Node Fetch for HTTP, Ktor for WebSockets iOS/MacOS NSURLSession

Implement your own HTTP engine

You can use a different HTTP client with Apollo Kotlin by creating a custom class that implements the HttpEngine interface.

The HttpEngine interface defines two functions: execute and close . Here's an example implementation that also includes a couple of helper methods:

Kotlin copy 1 class MyHttpEngine ( val wrappedClient: MyClient ) : HttpEngine { 2 /** 3 * Helper function to map the Apollo requests to MyClient requests 4 */ 5 private fun HttpMethod . toMyClientRequest (): MyClientRequest { 6 .. . 7 } 8 9 /** 10 * And the other way around 11 */ 12 private fun MyClientResponse . toApolloResponse (): HttpResponse { 13 .. . 14 } 15 16 override suspend fun execute (request: HttpRequest ) = suspendCancellableCoroutine { continuation -> 17 18 val call = wrappedClient. newCall (request. toMyClientRequest ()) 19 continuation. invokeOnCancellation { 20 // If the coroutine is cancelled, also cancel the HTTP call 21 call. cancel () 22 } 23 24 wrappedClient. enqueue ( 25 call, 26 success = { myResponse -> 27 // Success! report the response 28 continuation. resume (myResponse. toApolloResponse ()) 29 }, 30 error = { throwable -> 31 // Error. Wrap in an ApolloException and report the error 32 continuation. resumeWithException ( ApolloNetworkException (throwable)) 33 } 34 ) 35 } 36 37 override fun close () { 38 // Dispose any resources here 39 } 40 }

This example uses an asynchronous wrappedClient that runs the network request in a separate thread. Note that because HttpEngine.execute itself is called from a background thread, you can safely block in execute() .

Using your HttpEngine

After you create your HttpEngine implementation, you can register it with your ApolloClient instance using ApolloClient.Builder.httpEngine :

Kotlin copy 1 // Use your HttpEngine 2 val client = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . serverUrl (serverUrl = "https://example.com/graphql" ) 4 . httpEngine (httpEngine = MyHttpEngine (wrappedClient)) 5 . build ()

With this configuration, Apollo Kotlin sends all of its GraphQL operation requests with MyHttpEngine .

Ktor engine

An implementation of HttpEngine based on Ktor is available in apollographql/apollo-kotlin-ktor-support

Other HTTP customizations

Besides implementing HttpEngine , Apollo Kotlin also supports other methods for customizing HTTP behavior: