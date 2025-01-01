Dynatrace exporter (via OTLP)
Configure the Dynatrace exporter for tracing
Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for tracing in the Apollo Router for use with Dynatrace.
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.
Dynatrace configuration
To configure the router:
Enable the OTLP exporter
Set the
protocolas
http; Dynatrace doesn't currently support
grpc
Provide your Dynatrace endpoint
Provide your Dynatrace API token in the
Authorizationheader; the header should start with
Api-tokenand then your Dynatrace token
YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6 # Endpoint for your region.
7 endpoint: <dynatrace-endpoint>
8 protocol: http
9 http:
10 headers:
11 Authorization: Api-Token <dynatrace-token>
note
You must specify
protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dynatrace. Additionally, if your Dynatrace endpoint does not contain a port, you must append
:443 to the endpoint. For example:
https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/traces.
For more details about Dynatrace configuration, see Dynatrace's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration.