Get started with Apollo iOS codegen

This short tutorial guides you through the basic concepts of generating Swift code with Apollo iOS. We'll introduce you the core capabilities of code generation, and walk through the process of generating Swift code using a GraphQL schema and GraphQL operations.

For more in-depth details, see Code generation .

Step 1: Project Setup

Start by creating a new directory, and navigating into it:

shell copy 1 mkdir ios-code-gen-example 2 cd ios-code-gen-example

Step 2: Download a GraphQL schema

We'll use the StarWars GraphQL API for this example. You can check this schema out using Apollo Studio .

On the right-hand side in Apollo Studio find the drop-down to download the schema, shown in the above screenshot. Apollo Studio supports both JSON or Raw formats. For this tutorial select Raw which downloads the GraphQL schema in the Schema Definition Language (SDL) format.

Clicking Raw will download a file named star-wars-swapi@current.graphql .

Step 3: Move the downloaded schema into your project

Download or move the already downloaded star-wars-swapi@current.graphql file into the directory you created in Step 1 .

Rename the file extension from .graphql to .graphqls . Note the s on the end signifying a GraphQL schema file.

Step 4: Create a GraphQL operation

You'll also need to create a GraphQL operation file because the code generation engine requires both a schema and at least one operation to generate code.

We'll be using the allFilms Query operation as an example. Clicking this link will open Explorer in Apollo Studio where you can select the fields you would like to be fetched. Alternatively, the query text below already has fields selected.

Copy the query text and create a new file named AllFilmsQuery.graphql in the directory you created in Step 1 . Paste this query into the new file.

GraphQL copy 1 query Query { 2 allFilms { 3 films { 4 title 5 director 6 releaseDate 7 speciesConnection { 8 species { 9 name 10 classification 11 homeworld { 12 name 13 } 14 } 15 } 16 } 17 } 18 }

Step 5: Download the CLI

Browse to the list of Apollo iOS releases in GitHub and find the latest release. In the Assets list for each release will be a pre-built CLI binary called apollo-ios-cli.tar.gz

Download and unzip this file then move the apollo-ios-cli binary file into the directory you created in Step 1 .

For more information on the different ways to install the CLI, see the codegen CLI documentation.

Step 6: Create a codegen configuration

Run the following command:

Bash copy 1 ./apollo-ios-cli init --schema-namespace StarWarsAPI --module-type swiftPackageManager

The CLI will create a configuration file named apollo-codegen-configuration.json , pre-filled with default values. The file should look similar to this:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "schemaNamespace" : "StarWarsAPI" , 3 "input" : { 4 "operationSearchPaths" : [ "**/*.graphql" ], 5 "schemaSearchPaths" : [ "**/*.graphqls" ] 6 }, 7 "output" : { 8 "testMocks" : { 9 "none" : {} 10 }, 11 "schemaTypes" : { 12 "path" : "./StarWarsAPI" , 13 "moduleType" : { 14 "swiftPackageManager" : {} 15 } 16 }, 17 "operations" : { 18 "inSchemaModule" : {} 19 } 20 } 21 }

Step 7: Generate code

Now you are ready to generate some code! Run the following command:

Bash copy 1 ./apollo-ios-cli generate

You should see a new file created at StarWarsAPI/Sources/Operations/Queries/Query.graphql.swift , that looks similar to this:

Swift copy 1 2 // @generated 3 // This file was automatically generated and should not be edited. 4 5 @_exported import ApolloAPI 6 import StarWarsAPI 7 8 public class Query : GraphQLQuery { 9 public static let operationName: String = "Query" 10 public static let document: DocumentType = . notPersisted ( 11 definition : . init ( 12 """ 13 query Query { 14 allFilms { 15 __typename 16 films { 17 __typename 18 title 19 director 20 releaseDate 21 speciesConnection { 22 __typename 23 species { 24 __typename 25 name 26 classification 27 homeworld { 28 __typename 29 name 30 } 31 } 32 } 33 } 34 } 35 } 36 """ 37 )) 38 39 public init () {} 40 41 public struct Data : StarWarsAPI . SelectionSet { 42 public let __data: DataDict 43 public init ( data : DataDict) { __data = data } 44 45 public static var __parentType: ParentType { StarWarsAPI. Objects . Root } 46 public static var __selections: [Selection] { [ 47 . field ( "allFilms" , AllFilms ? . self ), 48 ] } 49 50 public var allFilms: AllFilms ? { __data[ "allFilms" ] } 51 52 /// AllFilms 53 /// 54 /// Parent Type: `FilmsConnection` 55 public struct AllFilms : StarWarsAPI . SelectionSet { 56 public let __data: DataDict 57 public init ( data : DataDict) { __data = data } 58 59 public static var __parentType: ParentType { StarWarsAPI. Objects . FilmsConnection } 60 public static var __selections: [Selection] { [ 61 . field ( "films" , [Film ? ] ? . self ), 62 ] } 63 64 /// A list of all of the objects returned in the connection. This is a convenience 65 /// field provided for quickly exploring the API; rather than querying for 66 /// "{ edges { node } }" when no edge data is needed, this field can be be used 67 /// instead. Note that when clients like Relay need to fetch the "cursor" field on 68 /// the edge to enable efficient pagination, this shortcut cannot be used, and the 69 /// full "{ edges { node } }" version should be used instead. 70 public var films: [Film ? ] ? { __data[ "films" ] } 71 72 /// AllFilms.Film 73 /// 74 /// Parent Type: `Film` 75 public struct Film : StarWarsAPI . SelectionSet { 76 public let __data: DataDict 77 public init ( data : DataDict) { __data = data } 78 79 public static var __parentType: ParentType { StarWarsAPI. Objects . Film } 80 public static var __selections: [Selection] { [ 81 . field ( "title" , String ? . self ), 82 . field ( "director" , String ? . self ), 83 . field ( "releaseDate" , String ? . self ), 84 . field ( "speciesConnection" , SpeciesConnection ? . self ), 85 ] } 86 87 /// The title of this film. 88 public var title: String ? { __data[ "title" ] } 89 /// The name of the director of this film. 90 public var director: String ? { __data[ "director" ] } 91 /// The ISO 8601 date format of film release at original creator country. 92 public var releaseDate: String ? { __data[ "releaseDate" ] } 93 public var speciesConnection: SpeciesConnection ? { __data[ "speciesConnection" ] } 94 95 /// AllFilms.Film.SpeciesConnection 96 /// 97 /// Parent Type: `FilmSpeciesConnection` 98 public struct SpeciesConnection : StarWarsAPI . SelectionSet { 99 public let __data: DataDict 100 public init ( data : DataDict) { __data = data } 101 102 public static var __parentType: ParentType { StarWarsAPI. Objects . FilmSpeciesConnection } 103 public static var __selections: [Selection] { [ 104 . field ( "species" , [Specy ? ] ? . self ), 105 ] } 106 107 /// A list of all of the objects returned in the connection. This is a convenience 108 /// field provided for quickly exploring the API; rather than querying for 109 /// "{ edges { node } }" when no edge data is needed, this field can be be used 110 /// instead. Note that when clients like Relay need to fetch the "cursor" field on 111 /// the edge to enable efficient pagination, this shortcut cannot be used, and the 112 /// full "{ edges { node } }" version should be used instead. 113 public var species: [Specy ? ] ? { __data[ "species" ] } 114 115 /// AllFilms.Film.SpeciesConnection.Specy 116 /// 117 /// Parent Type: `Species` 118 public struct Specy : StarWarsAPI . SelectionSet { 119 public let __data: DataDict 120 public init ( data : DataDict) { __data = data } 121 122 public static var __parentType: ParentType { StarWarsAPI. Objects . Species } 123 public static var __selections: [Selection] { [ 124 . field ( "name" , String ? . self ), 125 . field ( "classification" , String ? . self ), 126 . field ( "homeworld" , Homeworld ? . self ), 127 ] } 128 129 /// The name of this species. 130 public var name: String ? { __data[ "name" ] } 131 /// The classification of this species, such as "mammal" or "reptile". 132 public var classification: String ? { __data[ "classification" ] } 133 /// A planet that this species originates from. 134 public var homeworld: Homeworld ? { __data[ "homeworld" ] } 135 136 /// AllFilms.Film.SpeciesConnection.Specy.Homeworld 137 /// 138 /// Parent Type: `Planet` 139 public struct Homeworld : StarWarsAPI . SelectionSet { 140 public let __data: DataDict 141 public init ( data : DataDict) { __data = data } 142 143 public static var __parentType: ParentType { StarWarsAPI. Objects . Planet } 144 public static var __selections: [Selection] { [ 145 . field ( "name" , String ? . self ), 146 ] } 147 148 /// The name of this planet. 149 public var name: String ? { __data[ "name" ] } 150 } 151 } 152 } 153 } 154 } 155 } 156 }

And that's it! You can also review all the additional generated files to get a deeper understanding of how code generation works using the Apollo iOS client.