Deploying with AWS Lambda
How to deploy Apollo Server with AWS Lambda
AWS Lambda is a serverless computing platform with a pay-for-use billing model that enables you to run code without worrying about provisioning or managing servers.
In this guide, we'll walk through how to deploy Apollo Server's AWS Lambda integration to AWS Lambda using the Serverless framework .
Prerequisites
Make sure you've completed the following before proceeding with this guide:
Configure the AWS CLI with your new IAM user's credentials
⚠️ AWS best practices warn against using your AWS account root user keys for any task where it's not required (e.g., don't use these keys to configure the AWS CLI). Instead, create an IAM user account with the least privilege required to deploy your application, and configure the AWS CLI to use that account.
Setting up your project
For this example, we'll start from scratch to show how all the pieces fit together.
Begin by installing the necessary packages for using Apollo Server and its integration for AWS Lambda:
1npm install @apollo/server graphql @as-integrations/aws-lambda
1npm install -D typescript
Next, we'll create a file with a basic Apollo Server setup. Note the file's name and location; we'll need those in a later step:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2
3// The GraphQL schema
4const typeDefs = `#graphql
5 type Query {
6 hello: String
7 }
8`;
9
10// A map of functions which return data for the schema.
11const resolvers = {
12 Query: {
13 hello: () => 'world',
14 },
15};
16
17// Set up Apollo Server
18const server = new ApolloServer({
19 typeDefs,
20 resolvers,
21});
Now we can import the
startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler function and
handlers object from
@as-integrations/aws-lambda , passing in our
ApolloServer instance:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2// highlight-start
3import {
4 startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler,
5 handlers,
6} from '@as-integrations/aws-lambda';
7// highlight-end
8
9const typeDefs = `#graphql
10 type Query {
11 hello: String
12 }
13`;
14
15const resolvers = {
16 Query: {
17 hello: () => 'world',
18 },
19};
20
21const server = new ApolloServer({
22 typeDefs,
23 resolvers,
24});
25
26// This final export is important!
27// highlight-start
28export const graphqlHandler = startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler(
29 server,
30 // We will be using the Proxy V2 handler
31 handlers.createAPIGatewayProxyEventV2RequestHandler()
32);
33// highlight-end
The final line in the code snippet above creates an export named
graphqlHandler with a Lambda function handler. We'll get back to this function in a moment!
Deploying using the Serverless framework
Serverless is a framework that helps make deploying serverless applications to platforms like AWS Lambda easier.
Installing the CLI
We'll use the Serverless CLI to deploy our application. You can either install the Serverless package into your project directly or install the Serverless CLI globally:
1npm install -g serverless
The Serverless CLI can access the credentials of the AWS CLI, which you configured earlier . So now we just need to tell Serverless which service we want to deploy.
AWS best practices recommend rotating your access keys for use cases that require long-term credentials (e.g., hosting an application).
Configuring services
You can configure Serverless using a
serverless.yml file, letting it know which services to deploy and where the handlers are.
If you are using TypeScript, download the
serverless-plugin-typescript package to enable Serverless to use your TS file:
1npm install -D serverless-plugin-typescript
You use the example
serverless.yml configuration below; take care to ensure the file path you use is pointing to the file where you export your handler:
1service: apollo-lambda
2provider:
3 name: aws
4 runtime: nodejs16.x
5 httpApi:
6 cors: true
7functions:
8 graphql:
9 # Make sure your file path is correct!
10 # (e.g., if your file is in the root folder use server.graphqlHandler )
11 # The format is: <FILENAME>.<HANDLER>
12 handler: src/server.graphqlHandler # highlight-line
13 events:
14 - httpApi:
15 path: /
16 method: POST
17 - httpApi:
18 path: /
19 method: GET
20# Omit the following lines if you aren't using TS!
21plugins:
22 - serverless-plugin-typescript
Running locally
Before deploying, we can use the Serverless CLI to invoke our handler locally to ensure everything is working. We'll do this by mocking an HTTP request with a GraphQL operation.
You can store a mock HTTP requests locally by creating a
query.json file, like so:
1{
2 "version": "2",
3 "headers": {
4 "content-type": "application/json",
5 },
6 "isBase64Encoded": false,
7 "rawQueryString": "",
8 "requestContext": {
9 "http": {
10 "method": "POST",
11 },
12 // Other requestContext properties omitted for brevity
13 },
14 "rawPath": "/",
15 "routeKey": "/",
16 "body": "{\"operationName\": null, \"variables\": null, \"query\": \"{ hello }\"}"
17}
Now we can use
serverless to invoke our handler using the query above:
1serverless invoke local -f graphql -p query.json
Your response should look something like this:
1{
2 "statusCode": 200,
3 "headers": {
4 "cache-control": "no-store",
5 "content-type": "application/json; charset=utf-8",
6 "content-length": "27"
7 },
8 "body": "{\"data\":{\"hello\":\"world\"}}\n"
9}
With everything working locally, we can move on to deployment!
Deploying
As we mentioned earlier , Serverless already has access to your AWS CLI credentials, so to deploy, all you need to do is run the following command:
1serverless deploy
If successful,
serverless should output something like this:
1> serverless deploy
2> Deploying apollo-lambda to stage dev (us-east-1)
3> ✔ Service deployed to stack apollo-lambda-dev (187s)
4> ..............
5> endpoints:
6> POST - https://ujt89xxyn3.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/
7> GET - https://ujt89xxyn3.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/
8> functions:
9> graphql: apollo-lambda-dev-graphql
10> Monitor all your API routes with Serverless Console: run "serverless --console"
You can now navigate to your endpoints and query your newly hosted server using Apollo Sandbox .
What does
serverless do?
First, it builds the functions, zips up the artifacts, and uploads them to a new S3 bucket. Then, it creates a Lambda function with those artifacts and outputs the HTTP endpoint URLs to the console if everything is successful.
Managing the resulting services
The resulting S3 buckets and Lambda functions are accessible from the AWS Console . The AWS Console also lets you view the IAM user you created earlier.
To find the S3 bucket that Serverless created, search in Amazon's listed services for S3, then look for the name of your bucket (e.g.,
apollo-lambda-dev-serverlessdeploymentbucket-1s10e00wvoe5f is the name of our bucket).
To find the Lambda function that Serverless created, search in Amazon's listed services for
Lambda. Double-check the region at the top right of the screen if your list of Lambda functions is empty or missing your new function. The default region for Serverless deployments is
us-east-1 (N. Virginia).
If you ever want to remove the S3 bucket or Lambda functions that Serverless created, you can run the following command:
1 serverless remove
Middleware
In order to implement event and result mutations, type-safe middleware can be passed to the
startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler call. The API is as follows:
1
2import { middleware, startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler, handlers } from "@as-integrations/aws-lambda";
3import { server } from "./server";
4
5const requestHandler = handlers.createAPIGatewayProxyEventV2RequestHandler();
6
7// Middleware is an async function whose type is based on your request handler. Middleware
8// can read and mutate the incoming event. Additionally, returning an async function from your
9// middleware allows you to read and mutate the result before it's sent.
10const middlewareFn: middleware.MiddlewareFn<typeof requestHandler> = async (event) => {
11 // read or update the event here
12 // optionally return a callback to access the result
13 return async (result) => {
14 // read or update the result here
15 }
16}
17
18startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler(server, requestHandler, {
19 middleware: [middlewareFn],
20});
One use case for middleware is cookie modification. The
APIGatewayProxyStructuredResultV2 type contains a property
cookies which can be pushed to. This allows you to set multiple
set-cookie headers in the response.
1import {
2 startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler,
3 middleware,
4 handlers,
5} from '@as-integrations/aws-lambda';
6import { server } from './server';
7import { refreshCookie } from './cookies';
8
9const requestHandler = handlers.createAPIGatewayProxyEventV2RequestHandler();
10
11// Utilizing typeof
12const cookieMiddleware: middleware.MiddlewareFn<typeof requestHandler> = async (
13 event,
14) => {
15 // Access existing cookies and produce a refreshed one
16 const cookie = refreshCookie(event.cookies);
17 return async (result) => {
18 // Ensure proper initialization of the cookies property on the result
19 result.cookies = result.cookies ?? [];
20 // Result is mutable so it can be updated here
21 result.cookies.push(cookie);
22 };
23};
24
25
26export default startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler(server, requestHandler, {
27 middleware: [
28 cookieMiddleware,
29 ],
30});
More use-cases and API information can be found in the library's README .
Event extensions
In many cases, API Gateway events will have an authorizer in front of them that contains custom state that will be used for authorization during GraphQL resolution. All of the handlers that are packaged with the library contain a generic type which allows you to explicitly extend the base event type. By passing an event with authorization information, that event type will be used during the creation of
contextValue and for
middleware. Below is an example, and more information can be found in the library's README .
1import {
2 startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler,
3 middleware,
4 handlers,
5} from '@as-integrations/aws-lambda';
6import type { APIGatewayProxyEventV2WithLambdaAuthorizer } from 'aws-lambda';
7import { server } from './server';
8
9export default startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler(
10 server,
11 handlers.createAPIGatewayProxyEventV2RequestHandler<
12 APIGatewayProxyEventV2WithLambdaAuthorizer<{
13 myAuthorizerContext: string;
14 }>
15 >(),
16);
Custom request handling
In order to support all event types from AWS Lambda (including custom ones), a request handler creation utility is exposed as
handlers.createHandler(eventParser, resultGenerator). This function returns a fully typed request handler that can be passed as the second argument to the
startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler call. Below is an example and the exact API is documented in the library's README .
1import {
2 startServerAndCreateLambdaHandler,
3 handlers,
4} from '@as-integrations/aws-lambda';
5import type { APIGatewayProxyEventV2 } from 'aws-lambda';
6import { HeaderMap } from '@apollo/server';
7import { server } from './server';
8
9type CustomInvokeEvent = {
10 httpMethod: string;
11 queryParams: string;
12 headers: Record<string, string>;
13 body: string;
14};
15
16type CustomInvokeResult =
17 | {
18 success: true;
19 body: string;
20 }
21 | {
22 success: false;
23 error: string;
24 };
25
26const requestHandler = handlers.createRequestHandler<
27 CustomInvokeEvent,
28 CustomInvokeResult