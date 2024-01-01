Using GraphQL variables in Apollo Kotlin

GraphQL supports passing argument values to your operations with variables . This enables you to write a single query that you can reuse with multiple variable values (this is a recommended best practice ).

In GraphQL, non-nullable variables are required, and nullable variables are always optional. Apollo Kotlin uses its own Optional type to distinguish between present (but maybe nullable) and absent types.

Consider the following GraphQL query with two nullable variables:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetTodos ( $first : Int , $offset : Int ) { 2 todos ( first : $first , offset : $offset ) { 3 id 4 text 5 } 6 }

Apollo Kotlin generates the following Kotlin code for this query:

Kotlin copy 1 class GetTodosQuery ( 2 val first: Optional < Int ?> = Optional.Absent, 3 val offset: Optional < Int ?> = Optional.Absent 4 )

You can then selectively provide or omit variable values like so:

Kotlin copy 1 // Omit values for both variables 2 val query = GetTodosQuery (Optional.Absent, Optional.Absent) 3 // Provide null for both variables 4 val query = GetTodosQuery (Optional. Present ( null ), Optional. Present ( null )) 5 // Send explicit values for both variables 6 val query = GetTodosQuery (Optional. Present ( 100 ), Optional. Present ( 0 ))

Using input builders

For both operations and input objects, having to wrap values in an Optional wrapper can be cumbersome.

For those cases, use generateInputBuilders :

Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 // ... 4 generateInputBuilders. set ( true ) 5 } 6 }

If you do, in the case of the GetTodos query shown above, Apollo Kotlin now generates a Builder for each operation: