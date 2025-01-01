An event is used to signal when something of note happens in the GraphOS Router's request lifecycle. Events are output to both logs and traces.

You can configure events for each service in router.yaml . Events can be standard or custom, and they can be triggered by configurable conditions.

Event configuration

Router request lifecycle services

A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrumentation:

Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.

Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.

Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.

note The router's Execution service that executes query plans doesn't support instrument ation.

The router , supergraph and subgraph sections are used to define custom event configuration for each service:

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 # ... 6 supergraph : 7 # ... 8 subgraph : 9 # ...

Standard events

Each service has a set of standard events that can be configured:

request - The request has been received.

response - The response has been sent.

error - An error in the request lifecycle has occurred.

note The error level applies only to request lifecycle errors, not GraphQL errors.

To configure these events, set the level to trace , info , warn , error or off (default).

For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 request : off 6 response : off 7 error : error 8 # ...

But you can also enable these standard events based on conditions (not supported on batched requests).

For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 request : 6 level : info 7 condition : # Only log the router request if you sent `x-log-request` with the value `enabled` 8 eq : 9 - request_header : x-log-request 10 - "enabled" 11 response : off 12 error : error 13 supergraph : 14 response : 15 level : info 16 condition : # Only log the supergraph response containing graphql errors 17 eq : 18 - on_graphql_error : true 19 - true 20 error : error 21 # ...

Custom events

For each service you can also configure custom events.

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 # Custom events 6 my.event : # This key will automatically be added as a 'type' attribute of the event 7 # Custom event configuration

note Custom metrics, events, and attributes consume more processing resources than standard metrics. Adding too many (standard or custom) can slow your router down.

Configurations such as events.*.request|error|response that produce output for all router lifecycle services should only be used for development or debugging, not for production. For properly logged telemetry, you should use a log verbosity of info . Set the values of RUST_LOG or APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG environment variables and the --log CLI option to info . Using less verbose logging, such as error , can cause some attributes to be dropped.

message

Each custom event must have a message. This is a fixed value, and custom attributes should be used to add additional information.

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 acme.event : 6 message : "my event message" 7 # ...

on

Each custom event must indicate when it should be triggered. This can be request , response , event_response or error .

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 acme.event : 6 on : request # request, response, event_response, error 7 # ...

event_response is useful when you want to directly access to the json response body. It also works for subscription events and @defer chunks.

level

Custom events have a level, trace , debug , info , warn , error or off (if you want to disable this event). The level determines the severity of the event.

To set the level:

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 acme.event : 6 level : info # trace, debug, info, warn, error, off 7 # ...

condition

Custom events can be configured to emit under specific conditions, for example if the response status code is 200.

In router.yaml , set a condition with an equality ( eq ) check:

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 acme.event : 6 # ... 7 condition : 8 eq : 9 - 200 10 - response_status : Code

For more details, see Conditions.

attributes

Custom events may have attributes attached to them from the router's request lifecycle. These attributes are used to filter and group spans in your APM.

Attributes may be drawn from standard attributes or selectors. The attributes available depend on the service of the request lifecycle.

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 my.event : 6 # ... 7 attributes : 8 # Standard attributes 9 http.response.status_code : true 10 # Custom attributes 11 "my_attribute" : 12 response_header : "x-my-header"

Event configuration reference

You can configure events with the following options:

Option Values Default Description <attribute-name> The name of the custom attribute. attributes standard attributes or selectors The attributes of the custom log event. condition conditions The condition that must be met for the event to be emitted. error trace | info | warn | error | off off The level of the error log event. level trace | info | warn | error | off off The level of the custom log event. message The message of the custom log event. on request | response | error When to trigger the event. request trace | info | warn | error | off off The level of the request log event. response trace | info | warn | error | off off The level of the response log event.

Event configuration examples

Standard and custom events

You can use both standard events and custom events in the same configuration. The example below has all the standard events ( request , response , error ) and one custom event ( my.event ) with a condition:

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 events : 4 router : 5 # Standard events 6 request : info 7 response : info 8 error : info 9 10 # Custom events 11 my.event : 12 message : "my event message" 13 level : info 14 on : request 15 attributes : 16 http.response.body.size : false 17 # Only log when the x-log-request header is `log` 18 condition : 19 eq : 20 - "log" 21 - request_header : "x-log-request" 22 23 supergraph : 24 # Custom event configuration for supergraph service ... 25 subgraph : 26 # Custom event configuration for subgraph service ...

Debugging subscriptions

When developing and debugging the router, you might want to log all subscription events. The example configuration below logs all subscription events for both errors and data.

note Logs of all subscription errors and data may contain personally identifiable information (PII), so make sure not to log PII in your production environments and only enable it for development.