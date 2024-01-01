API Reference: expressMiddleware

This API reference documents Apollo Server 4's Express integration, the expressMiddleware function.

expressMiddleware

In the examples below, we use top-level await calls to start our server asynchronously. Check out our Getting Started guide to see how we configured our project to support this.

The expressMiddleware function enables you to attach Apollo Server to an Express server.

The expressMiddleware function expects you to set up HTTP body parsing and CORS headers for your web framework. Specifically, you can use the native express.json() function (available in Express v4.16.0 onwards) and the cors package to set up your Express app, as shown below.

See Configuring CORS for guidance on configuring the CORS behavior of your project.

The expressMiddleware function accepts two arguments. The first required argument is an instance of ApolloServer that has been started by calling its start method:

TypeScript copy 1 import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server' ; 2 import { expressMiddleware } from '@apollo/server/express4' ; 3 import cors from 'cors' ; 4 import express from 'express' ; 5 6 const app = express (); 7 8 const server = new ApolloServer < MyContext >({ 9 typeDefs , 10 resolvers , 11 }); 12 // Note you must call `start()` on the `ApolloServer` 13 // instance before passing the instance to `expressMiddleware` 14 await server . start (); 15 16 // Specify the path where we'd like to mount our server 17 //highlight-start 18 app . use ( 19 '/graphql' , 20 cors < cors . CorsRequest >(), 21 express . json (), 22 expressMiddleware ( server ), 23 ); 24 //highlight-end

⚠️ To ensure your server gracefully shuts down, we recommend using the ApolloServerPluginDrainHttpServer plugin. See below for an example .

The expressMiddleware function's second optional argument is an object for configuring ApolloServer , which can contain the following options:

Name /

Type Description context Function An optional asynchronous context initialization function . The context function should return an object that all your server's resolvers share during an operation's execution. This enables resolvers to share helpful context values, such as a database connection. The context function receives req and res options which are express.Request and express.Response objects.

Example

Below is a full example of setting up expressMiddleware :