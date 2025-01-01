New Relic exporter (via OTLP)
Configure the New Relic exporter for tracing
Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for tracing in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core for use with New Relic.
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.
New Relic configuration
To configure the router, enable the OTLP exporter and set both
endpoint: <new-relic-endpoint> and
api-key: <new-relic-api-key>. For example:
YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6 # Endpoint for your region.
7 endpoint: <new-relic-endpoint>
8 protocol: grpc
9 grpc:
10 metadata:
11 api-key: <new-relic-api-key>
12
For more details about New Relic configuration, see New Relic's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration.