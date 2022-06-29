Router Quickstart

Hello! This tutorial walks you through installing the router (GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core) and running it in with GraphOS and some example Apollo-hosted subgraphs.

This quickstart helps you run a self-hosted instance of the router. If you create a cloud supergraph with Apollo GraphOS, Apollo provisions and hosts your supergraph's GraphOS Router for you. Cloud supergraphs are recommended for organizations that don't need to host their router in their own infrastructure.

1. Download and extract the router binary

note The Apollo Router Core source code and all its distributions are made available under the Elastic License v2.0 (ELv2) license

Download options

You can either automatically download the router binary directly to your current directory, or manually download the router bundle for your platform.

Automatic download (Linux, OSX, WSL)

If you have a bash-compatible terminal, you can download the latest version of the Apollo Router Core directly to your current directory with the following command:

Bash copy 1 curl -sSL https://router.apollo.dev/download/nix/latest | sh

With the router binary now in your current directory, go to the step Running the binary.

Manual download

Go to the Apollo Router Core's GitHub Releases page and download the latest .tar.gz file that matches your system. Currently, tarballs are available for the following:

Linux (x86_64)

Linux (aarch64)

macOS (Apple Silicon)

Windows (x86_64)

If a tarball for your system or architecture isn't available, you can build and run the router from source . You can also open an issue on GitHub to request the addition of new architectures.

After downloading, extract the file by running the following from a new project directory, substituting the path to the tarball:

Bash copy 1 tar -xf path/to/file.tar.gz --strip-components=1

If you omit the --strip-components=1 option, the router executable is installed in a dist subdirectory.

Running the binary

You can now run the router from your project's root directory with the following command:

Bash copy 1 ./router

If you do, you'll get output similar to the following:

Text copy 1 Apollo Router <version> // (c) Apollo Graph, Inc. // Licensed as ELv2 (https://go.apollo.dev/elv2) 2 3 ⚠️ The Apollo Router requires a composed supergraph schema at startup. ⚠️ 4 5 👉 DO ONE: 6 7 * Pass a local schema file with the '--supergraph' option: 8 9 $ ./router --supergraph <file_path> 10 11 * Fetch a registered schema from GraphOS by setting 12 these environment variables: 13 14 $ APOLLO_KEY="..." APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="..." ./router 15 16 For details, see the Apollo docs: 17 https://www.apollographql.com/docs/federation/managed-federation/setup 18 19 🔬 TESTING THINGS OUT? 20 21 1. Download an example supergraph schema with Apollo-hosted subgraphs: 22 23 $ curl -L https://supergraph.demo.starstuff.dev/ > starstuff.graphql 24 25 2. Run the router in development mode with the supergraph schema: 26 27 $ ./router --dev --supergraph starstuff.graphql

This is because router requires a supergraph schema and we aren't providing it one! Let's fix that.

2. Download the example supergraph schema

For this quickstart, we're using example Apollo-hosted subgraphs, along with an example supergraph schema that's composed from those subgraph schemas.

From your project's root directory, run the following:

Bash copy 1 curl -sSL https://supergraph.demo.starstuff.dev/ > supergraph-schema.graphql

This saves a supergraph-schema.graphql file with the following contents:

GraphQL supergraph-schema.graphql copy 1 schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/link/v1.0" ) 3 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/join/v0.3" , for : EXECUTION ) { 4 query : Query 5 mutation : Mutation 6 } 7 8 directive @join__enumValue ( graph : join__Graph ! ) repeatable on ENUM_VALUE 9 10 directive @join__field ( 11 graph : join__Graph 12 requires : join__FieldSet 13 provides : join__FieldSet 14 type : String 15 external : Boolean 16 override : String 17 usedOverridden : Boolean 18 ) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION 19 20 directive @join__graph ( name : String ! , url : String ! ) on ENUM_VALUE 21 22 directive @join__implements ( 23 graph : join__Graph ! 24 interface : String ! 25 ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE 26 27 directive @join__type ( 28 graph : join__Graph ! 29 key : join__FieldSet 30 extension : Boolean ! = false 31 resolvable : Boolean ! = true 32 isInterfaceObject : Boolean ! = false 33 ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION | ENUM | INPUT_OBJECT | SCALAR 34 35 directive @join__unionMember ( 36 graph : join__Graph ! 37 member : String ! 38 ) repeatable on UNION 39 40 directive @link ( 41 url : String 42 as : String 43 for : link__Purpose 44 import : [ link__Import ] 45 ) repeatable on SCHEMA 46 47 scalar join__FieldSet 48 49 enum join__Graph { 50 ACCOUNTS 51 @join__graph ( name : "accounts" , url : "https://accounts.demo.starstuff.dev/" ) 52 INVENTORY 53 @join__graph ( 54 name : "inventory" 55 url : "https://inventory.demo.starstuff.dev/" 56 ) 57 PRODUCTS 58 @join__graph ( name : "products" , url : "https://products.demo.starstuff.dev/" ) 59 REVIEWS 60 @join__graph ( name : "reviews" , url : "https://reviews.demo.starstuff.dev/" ) 61 } 62 63 scalar link__Import 64 65 enum link__Purpose { 66 """ 67 `SECURITY` features provide metadata necessary to securely resolve fields. 68 """ 69 SECURITY 70 71 """ 72 `EXECUTION` features provide metadata necessary for operation execution. 73 """ 74 EXECUTION 75 } 76 77 type Mutation @join__type ( graph : PRODUCTS ) @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS ) { 78 createProduct ( upc : ID ! , name : String ): Product @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 79 createReview ( upc : ID ! , id : ID ! , body : String ): Review 80 @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 81 } 82 83 type Product 84 @join__type ( graph : ACCOUNTS , key : "upc" , extension : true ) 85 @join__type ( graph : INVENTORY , key : "upc" ) 86 @join__type ( graph : PRODUCTS , key : "upc" ) 87 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS , key : "upc" ) { 88 upc : String ! 89 weight : Int 90 @join__field ( graph : INVENTORY , external : true ) 91 @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 92 price : Int 93 @join__field ( graph : INVENTORY , external : true ) 94 @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 95 inStock : Boolean @join__field ( graph : INVENTORY ) 96 shippingEstimate : Int @join__field ( graph : INVENTORY , requires : "price weight" ) 97 name : String @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 98 reviews : [ Review ] @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 99 reviewsForAuthor ( authorID : ID !): [ Review ] @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 100 } 101 102 type Query 103 @join__type ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 104 @join__type ( graph : INVENTORY ) 105 @join__type ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 106 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS ) { 107 me : User @join__field ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 108 recommendedProducts : [ Product ] @join__field ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 109 topProducts ( first : Int = 5 ): [ Product ] @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 110 } 111 112 type Review @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS , key : "id" ) { 113 id : ID ! 114 body : String 115 author : User @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS , provides : "username" ) 116 product : Product 117 } 118 119 type User 120 @join__type ( graph : ACCOUNTS , key : "id" ) 121 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS , key : "id" ) { 122 id : ID ! 123 name : String @join__field ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 124 username : String 125 @join__field ( graph : ACCOUNTS ) 126 @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS , external : true ) 127 reviews : [ Review ] @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 128 }

This file is all that the router needs to communicate with our subgraphs!

3. Run the router in development mode with the default configuration

Now from your project root, run the following:

sh copy 1 ./router --dev --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql

The console output should look like the following:

sh copy 1 2022-06-29T22:23:24.266542Z INFO apollo_router::executable: Apollo Router v0.9.5 // (c) Apollo Graph, Inc. // Licensed as ELv2 ( https://go.apollo.dev/elv2 ) 2 2022-06-29T22:23:24.488286Z INFO apollo_router::router: starting Apollo Router 3 2022-06-29T22:23:25.774334Z INFO apollo_router::axum_http_server_factory: GraphQL endpoint exposed at http://127.0.0.1:4000/ 🚀

That's it! Running the router with the --dev flag enables a development mode that exposes Apollo Sandbox so you can run queries against the router.

caution Do not use the --dev flag in a non-development environment. It relaxes certain default configuration options to provide an improved local development experience (e.g., it exposes subgraph error messages to clients). It relaxes certain default configuration options to provide an improved local development experience (e.g., it exposes subgraph error messages to clients). Learn more about dev mode defaults.

Visit http://127.0.0.1:4000 to open Apollo Sandbox, inspect your entire supergraph, and run your first queries!

Next steps

Now that you know how to run the router with a supergraph schema, you can: